Wallace will compete for a role in Baltimore's receiving corps this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in most leagues. The Ravens' top three receivers are locked in with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor, and Wallace will compete with rookie Devontez Walker and Deonte Harty, who signed as a free agent from Buffalo, for the No. 4 spot. In three seasons, Wallace has combined for just 13.7 PPR points, so it's hard to expect a big leap in production even if he's fourth on the depth chart. At best, Wallace could become a waiver-wire addition during the season if someone gets hurt.