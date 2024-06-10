After letting Josh Jacobs leave via free agency, it appears White will be the Raiders' lead running back -- and a top-20 option on Draft Day. Given an opportunity to lead the backfield in the final four games last season, White averaged 15.2 PPR and 12.9 non-PPR points per game while getting 23.3 touches on average. The Raiders went 3-1 in those outings with two blowouts, certainly a result the coaching staff liked. That could be why the only players the team added to it backfield were veteran Alexander Mattison and sixth-round rookie Dylan Laube. White only has those four games to go off of, but if he's the primary running-downs back for the Raiders then he should see a good amount of work with stats to follow. Consider him when you get to Round 5.