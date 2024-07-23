Commanders GM Adam Peters said Aiyuk is unlikely to end up in Washington, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Frustrated with extension negotiations, Aiyuk requested a trade earlier this month. Washington has been oft-mentioned as a fit due to his friendship with QB Jayden Daniels and the team's shaky wideout depth beyond Terry McLaurin, but it doesn't sound like the Commanders have any expectation of making such a big splash before the start of the season. Scheduled to play out 2024 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Aiyuk may hold out from the start of training camp even though he'd accrue $50,000 in mandatory fines each day.