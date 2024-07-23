Aiyuk, who officially requested a trade last week, is present for the start of 49ers training camp Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Aiyuk will be among veterans reporting to team facilities Tuesday for San Francisco, despite his outspoken desire for a new contract and recent request for a trade. Showing up will allow Aiyuk to avoid fines, as teams are required to penalize players on their rookie contracts $40,000 per day missed of camp, but he could still opt to work on the sidelines rather than participate in on-field team drills. That wouldn't be a surprising choice, as it would allow Aiyuk to maintain some leverage and avoid injury despite being physically present. Commanders GM Adam Peters said Tuesday that Aiyuk is unlikely to end up in Washington via trade, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports, but expect the situation regarding any potential trades to continually unfold. Aiyuk has also been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Steelers, Patriots and Broncos, among others, this offseason, but he remains scheduled to play the 2024 season in San Francisco via the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.