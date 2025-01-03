Bosa (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Bosa appears to have recovered from his knee injury in time to suit up Sunday, as he began the 49ers' week of practice with consecutive DNPs before upgrading to a full session Friday. The All-Pro defensive end has appeared in 13 games this season, recording 52 total tackles, including 9.0 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. With Bosa back at full health, he's expected to wreak havoc on the Cardinals' offensive line and cause problems for Kyler Murray in Week 18.