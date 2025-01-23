Trask appeared in four games during the 2024 regular season and completed his only pass attempt for five yards while netting minus-4 yards on five carries.

The third-year pro put up only one pass attempt for the second straight season, as Baker Mayfield once again suited up for all 17 regular-season games and the Buccaneers' wild-card loss to the Commanders. Trask has only 11 pass attempts over seven regular-season contests across his first three seasons, and he's now slated for unrestricted free agency once the new league year begins March 12. The 2021 second-round pick would likely be welcomed back by the Buccaneers, but Trask may want to seek out a team where his path to playing time may be a bit more realistic.