Brown (shoulder) has received final clearance to practice and should be designated for return from injured reserve Friday or Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown hasn't played this season due to September surgery that was ordered up to repair the left shoulder injury he suffered during the Chiefs' preseason opener on Aug. 10. On Wednesday, coach Andy Reid told Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com that Brown was closing in on a return to practice, so Rapoport's report one day later isn't coming out of thin air. Whenever he's able to practice again, Kansas City will have a 21-day window to evaluate Brown for a potential return to the active roster.