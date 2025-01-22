The Eagles signed Latu to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Latu spent most of the 2024 regular season on the Browns' practice squad after being waived by the 49ers at the end of training camp in late August. Latu will have an opportunity to work with Eagles' training staff in the spring during OTAs and minicamp and will aim to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign. He has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game since being selected by San Francisco in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 101st overall.