Egbuka has entered the 2025 NFL Draft process, Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports.

Egbuka will seek out an opportunity at the professional level after helping the Buckeyes take home the 2025 CFB National Championship. The 6-foot-1 wideout tallied 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns this fall. Despite operating in the shadow of true freshman Jeremiah Smith this past season, Egbuka, who broke out for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore, projects to be an early selection in the NFL Draft.