This is a weird Sunday morning. We're facing must-win games that have, in many situations, already been largely decided. I'm in one league where my opponent already had three guys go, while I've had four -- luckily for me, those four included Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Christian McCaffrey, so I don't have much to worry about.

Of course, that's only one league -- I've got another one where I've only had Josh Allen go so far. His big game helped me make up a projected deficit, but it's still projected to be a deficit, and I've got some tough choices to make -- do I really roll the dice on Rex Burkhead? What about Tee Higgins vs. D.J. Moore or Marquise Brown?

I'm going to ask my Fantasy Football Today teammates for some help on those decisions, and you can, too. The whole team is here to help you finalize your lineups for Week 15, with Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard live on CBS Sports HQ right now until kickoff to cover the Week 15 slate from every ankle.

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we have other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl, and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

Quarterbacks

Out/not expected to play: Kyler Murray (knee), Russell Wilson (concussion), Mike White (ribs), Kenny Pickett (concussion), Marcus Mariota (knee), John Wolford (neck)

None of these absences comes as a surprise Sunday. White's absence might actually have the biggest impact because the difference in the Jets offense with Zach Wilson at QB has been stark. Garrett Wilson is averaging just 8.4 PPR points per game in Zach Wilson's seven starts; he's at 19.3 without him.

Expected to play: Trevor Lawrence (foot)



Lawrence played through the injury last week against the Titans and should do the same this week. Lawrence is playing extremely well right now, with 10 touchdowns to zero interceptions over his past five games, however this Cowboys defense is an extremely tough one. Lawrence is more like a low-end QB1 for me.

Running backs

Out: Dameon Pierce (ankle; IR), Damien Harris (thigh), Mark Ingram (knee; IR), Mike Boone (ankle; IR), Dontrell Hilliard (neck)

There aren't nearly as many big injury questions at running back this week, with some big names already ruled out. Pierce is the most notable, obviously, with Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale expected to replace him against the Chiefs; you'd have to be pretty desperate to start either of them, but Burkhead is probably the better option if you need one.

Expected to play: Josh Jacobs (hand/quad), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

Stevenson is the bigger question mark at this point, but Sunday morning reports indicate he has a good chance to play after being limited in practice Friday. He'll have to get through pre-game warmups without incident, however, so hopefully he's good to go. Stevenson is a top-12 RB if he plays, as is Jacobs.

If Stevenson is out, we're probably looking at a Kevin Harris-Pierre Strong split, with Strong probably the preferred option. He looked better last week, though Harris was more involved, so he might be the choice. I'd expect something like an even split, but it's a bit of an unknown, truthfully. I would start either ahead of either Texans back.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Wide receivers

Out: Treylon Burks (concussion), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), DeVante Parker (concussion), Rondale Moore (groin; IR), Chase Claypool (knee), Brandin Cooks (calf), Nico Collins (foot), Corey Davis (concussion), Kendall Hinton (hamstring),

For the most part, there aren't too many injuries to worry about for wide receiver either. Sutton's absence makes Jerry Jeudy a better play, however with backup Brett Rypien in, Jeudy is more of a WR2/3 with big upside but plenty of risk, too. The absences of Collins and Cooks makes Chris Moore a viable streamer as well, though I'm obviously not expecting a repeat of his 10-catch performance from last week. He's in the WR3 discussion.

Questionable: Julio Jones (knee), Laviska Shenault (shoulder)

Neither of these guys really matters very much for Fantasy.

Expected to play: Tee Higgins (hamstring), Tyler Boyd (finger), Marquise Brown (illness), Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Hunter Renfrow (oblique), D.J. Moore (ankle)

Higgins and Boyd are expected to play at this point, though trusting Higgins after he was cleared last week only to play a single snap is hard to do. I started Brandon Aiyuk ahead of him in one league earlier in the week, but I'll probably go with Higgins ahead of Antonio Gibson in my flex spot, for what it's worth. But I'm definitely nervous about it.

Meyers is an interesting one for the matchup against the Raiders. It's a good matchup, but Meyers hasn't been as involved of late, with no more than six targets in any of his past four games. Meyers can be a very solid option for PPR formats, but this offense isn't giving him many opportunities of late. I'd view him as more of a WR3, as are Brown and Moore.

Tight ends

Out: Dallas Goedert (shoulder; IR), Hayden Hurst (calf), Jake Ferguson (concussion)

Expected to play: Darren Waller (hamstring), Donald Parham (hamstring)

Questionable: Daniel Bellinger (ribs), Juwan Johnson (ankle)

The disappointing one here is Goedert, who was aiming to come off IR but wasn't activated Saturday. He'll aim to return in Week 16, but you'll need a replacement if you were planning on using Goedert. Consider someone like Hunter Henry (40%) or Chigoziem Okonkwo (54%) if you need to add someone.

I would start Waller as a low-end TE1. He wasn't playing at a super high level before going on IR, but it's fair to wonder if he was actually healthy. He is, presumably, healthy now and should be good for six-plus targets. That's enough for me to rank him ahead of the likes of Cole Kmet or Gerald Everett.

Rankings Updates

Patrick Mahomes @HOU Jalen Hurts @CHI Justin Fields vs. PHI Justin Herbert vs. TEN Dak Prescott @JAX Joe Burrow @TB Trevor Lawrence vs. DAL Tom Brady vs. CIN Derek Carr vs. NE Jared Goff @NYJ Daniel Jones @WAS Aaron Rodgers vs. LAR Taylor Heinicke vs. NYG Ryan Tannehill @LAC Colt McCoy @DEN Andy Dalton vs. ATL Baker Mayfield @GB Mitchell Trubisky @CAR Brett Rypien vs. ARI Mac Jones @LV Davis Mills vs. KC Sam Darnold vs. PIT Desmond RIdder @NO Zach Wilson vs. DET

Austin Ekeler vs. TEN Josh Jacobs vs. NE Derrick Henry @LAC Joe Mixon @TB Rhamondre Stevenson @LV Aaron Jones vs. LAR David Montgomery vs. PHI Saquon Barkley @WAS Alvin Kamara vs. ATL James Conner @DEN Tony Pollard @JAX Miles Sanders @CHI Najee Harris @CAR Travis Etienne vs. DAL Rachaad White vs. CIN Zonovan Knight vs. DET Ezekiel Elliott @JAX Isiah Pacheco @HOU D'Andre Swift @NYJ Leonard Fournette vs. CIN Antonio Gibson vs. NYG D'Onta Foreman vs. PIT Latavius Murray vs. ARI AJ Dillon vs. LAR Jerick McKinnon @HOU Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG Cordarrelle Patterson @NO Rex Burkhead vs. KC Cam Akers @GB Chuba Hubbard vs. PIT Jamaal Williams @NYJ Michael Carter vs. DET Tyler Allgeier @NO Kyren Williams @GB Samaje Perine @TB Dontrell Hilliard @LAC Joshua Kelley vs. TEN Pierre Strong @LV Justin Jackson @NYJ Matt Breida @WAS Jamycal Hasty vs. DAL Kenneth Gainwell @CHI Boston Scott @CHI Jaylen Warren @CAR Dwayne Washington vs. ATL

Ja'Marr Chase @TB Davante Adams vs. NE A.J. Brown @CHI DeAndre Hopkins @DEN Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYJ CeeDee Lamb @JAX Chris Godwin vs. CIN Keenan Allen vs. TEN Tee Higgins @TB Terry McLaurin vs. NYG Chris Olave vs. ATL DeVonta Smith @CHI Christian Kirk vs. DAL Mike Williams vs. TEN Garrett Wilson vs. DET Jerry Jeudy vs. ARI Mike Evans vs. CIN Zay Jones vs. DAL Christian Watson vs. LAR Diontae Johnson @CAR JuJu Smith-Schuster @HOU Drake London @NO Marquise Brown @DEN Jakobi Meyers @LV Curtis Samuel vs. NYG Allen Lazard vs. LAR Michael Gallup @JAX D.J. Chark @NYJ Darius Slayton @WAS D.J. Moore vs. PIT Chris Moore vs. KC Mack Hollins vs. NE George Pickens @CAR Jarvis Landry vs. ATL Elijah Moore vs. DET Josh Palmer vs. TEN Hunter Renfrow vs. NE Marvin Jones vs. DAL Robert Woods @LAC Ben Skowronek @GB Josh Reynolds @NYJ Marquez Valdes-Scantling @HOU Skyy Moore @HOU Tutu Atwell @GB Romeo Doubs vs. LAR

Travis Kelce @HOU Pat Freiermuth @CAR Dalton Schultz @JAX Greg Dulcich vs. ARI Evan Engram vs. DAL Darren Waller vs. NE Cole Kmet vs. PHI Gerald Everett vs. TEN Tyler Higbee @GB Tyler Conklin vs. DET Robert Tonyan vs. LAR Daniel Bellinger @WAS Trey McBride @DEN Chigoziem Okonkwo @LAC Hunter Henry @LV Juwan Johnson vs. ATL Taysom Hill vs. ATL Cameron Brate vs. CIN Austin Hooper @LAC Cade Otton vs. CIN

Flex