This is a weird Sunday morning. We're facing must-win games that have, in many situations, already been largely decided. I'm in one league where my opponent already had three guys go, while I've had four -- luckily for me, those four included Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Christian McCaffrey, so I don't have much to worry about. 

Of course, that's only one league -- I've got another one where I've only had Josh Allen go so far. His big game helped me make up a projected deficit, but it's still projected to be a deficit, and I've got some tough choices to make -- do I really roll the dice on Rex Burkhead? What about Tee Higgins vs. D.J. Moore or Marquise Brown? 

I'm going to ask my Fantasy Football Today teammates for some help on those decisions, and you can, too. The whole team is here to help you finalize your lineups for Week 15, with Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard  live on CBS Sports HQ right now until kickoff to cover the Week 15 slate from every ankle. 

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we have other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl, and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

Week 15 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Out/not expected to play: Kyler Murray (knee), Russell Wilson (concussion), Mike White (ribs), Kenny Pickett (concussion), Marcus Mariota (knee), John Wolford (neck)

None of these absences comes as a surprise Sunday. White's absence might actually have the biggest impact because the difference in the Jets offense with Zach Wilson at QB has been stark. Garrett Wilson is averaging just 8.4 PPR points per game in Zach Wilson's seven starts; he's at 19.3 without him. 

Lawrence played through the injury last week against the Titans and should do the same this week. Lawrence is playing extremely well right now, with 10 touchdowns to zero interceptions over his past five games, however this Cowboys defense is an extremely tough one. Lawrence is more like a low-end QB1 for me. 

Running backs

  • Out: Dameon Pierce (ankle; IR), Damien Harris (thigh), Mark Ingram (knee; IR), Mike Boone (ankle; IR), Dontrell Hilliard (neck)

There aren't nearly as many big injury questions at running back this week, with some big names already ruled out. Pierce is the most notable, obviously, with Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale expected to replace him against the Chiefs; you'd have to be pretty desperate to start either of them, but Burkhead is probably the better option if you need one. 

  • Expected to play: Josh Jacobs (hand/quad), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

Stevenson is the bigger question mark at this point, but Sunday morning reports indicate he has a good chance to play after being limited in practice Friday. He'll have to get through pre-game warmups without incident, however, so hopefully he's good to go. Stevenson is a top-12 RB if he plays, as is Jacobs. 

If Stevenson is out, we're probably looking at a Kevin Harris-Pierre Strong split, with Strong probably the preferred option. He looked better last week, though Harris was more involved, so he might be the choice. I'd expect something like an even split, but it's a bit of an unknown, truthfully. I would start either ahead of either Texans back. 

Wide receivers

  • Out: Treylon Burks (concussion), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), DeVante Parker (concussion), Rondale Moore (groin; IR), Chase Claypool (knee), Brandin Cooks (calf), Nico Collins (foot), Corey Davis (concussion), Kendall Hinton (hamstring), 

For the most part, there aren't too many injuries to worry about for wide receiver either. Sutton's absence makes Jerry Jeudy a better play, however with backup Brett Rypien in, Jeudy is more of a WR2/3 with big upside but plenty of risk, too. The absences of Collins and Cooks makes Chris Moore a viable streamer as well, though I'm obviously not expecting a repeat of his 10-catch performance from last week. He's in the WR3 discussion. 

  • Questionable: Julio Jones (knee), Laviska Shenault (shoulder) 

Neither of these guys really matters very much for Fantasy. 

  • Expected to play: Tee Higgins (hamstring), Tyler Boyd (finger), Marquise Brown (illness), Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Hunter Renfrow (oblique), D.J. Moore (ankle)

Higgins and Boyd are expected to play at this point, though trusting Higgins after he was cleared last week only to play a single snap is hard to do. I started Brandon Aiyuk ahead of him in one league earlier in the week, but I'll probably go with Higgins ahead of Antonio Gibson in my flex spot, for what it's worth. But I'm definitely nervous about it.

Meyers is an interesting one for the matchup against the Raiders. It's a good matchup, but Meyers hasn't been as involved of late, with no more than six targets in any of his past four games. Meyers can be a very solid option for PPR formats, but this offense isn't giving him many opportunities of late. I'd view him as more of a WR3, as are Brown and Moore. 

Tight ends

  • Out: Dallas Goedert (shoulder; IR), Hayden Hurst (calf), Jake Ferguson (concussion) 
  • Expected to play: Darren Waller (hamstring), Donald Parham (hamstring)
  • Questionable: Daniel Bellinger (ribs), Juwan Johnson (ankle)

The disappointing one here is Goedert, who was aiming to come off IR but wasn't activated Saturday. He'll aim to return in Week 16, but you'll need a replacement if you were planning on using Goedert. Consider someone like Hunter Henry (40%) or Chigoziem Okonkwo (54%) if you need to add someone. 

I would start Waller as a low-end TE1. He wasn't playing at a super high level before going on IR, but it's fair to wonder if he was actually healthy. He is, presumably, healthy now and should be good for six-plus targets. That's enough for me to rank him ahead of the likes of Cole Kmet or Gerald Everett. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes @HOU
  2. Jalen Hurts @CHI
  3. Justin Fields vs. PHI
  4. Justin Herbert vs. TEN
  5. Dak Prescott @JAX
  6. Joe Burrow @TB
  7. Trevor Lawrence vs. DAL
  8. Tom Brady vs. CIN
  9. Derek Carr vs. NE
  10. Jared Goff @NYJ
  11. Daniel Jones @WAS
  12. Aaron Rodgers vs. LAR
  13. Taylor Heinicke vs. NYG
  14. Ryan Tannehill @LAC
  15. Colt McCoy @DEN
  16. Andy Dalton vs. ATL
  17. Baker Mayfield @GB
  18. Mitchell Trubisky @CAR
  19. Brett Rypien vs. ARI
  20. Mac Jones @LV
  21. Davis Mills vs. KC
  22. Sam Darnold vs. PIT
  23. Desmond RIdder @NO
  24. Zach Wilson vs. DET

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler vs. TEN
  2. Josh Jacobs vs. NE
  3. Derrick Henry @LAC
  4. Joe Mixon @TB
  5. Rhamondre Stevenson @LV
  6. Aaron Jones vs. LAR
  7. David Montgomery vs. PHI
  8. Saquon Barkley @WAS
  9. Alvin Kamara vs. ATL
  10. James Conner @DEN
  11. Tony Pollard @JAX
  12. Miles Sanders @CHI
  13. Najee Harris @CAR
  14. Travis Etienne vs. DAL
  15. Rachaad White vs. CIN
  16. Zonovan Knight vs. DET
  17. Ezekiel Elliott @JAX
  18. Isiah Pacheco @HOU
  19. D'Andre Swift @NYJ
  20. Leonard Fournette vs. CIN
  21. Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
  22. D'Onta Foreman vs. PIT
  23. Latavius Murray vs. ARI
  24. AJ Dillon vs. LAR
  25. Jerick McKinnon @HOU
  26. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
  27. Cordarrelle Patterson @NO
  28. Rex Burkhead vs. KC
  29. Cam Akers @GB
  30. Chuba Hubbard vs. PIT
  31. Jamaal Williams @NYJ
  32. Michael Carter vs. DET
  33. Tyler Allgeier @NO
  34. Kyren Williams @GB
  35. Samaje Perine @TB
  36. Dontrell Hilliard @LAC
  37. Joshua Kelley vs. TEN
  38. Pierre Strong @LV
  39. Justin Jackson @NYJ
  40. Matt Breida @WAS
  41. Jamycal Hasty vs. DAL
  42. Kenneth Gainwell @CHI
  43. Boston Scott @CHI
  44. Jaylen Warren @CAR
  45. Dwayne Washington vs. ATL

Wide receivers

  1. Ja'Marr Chase @TB
  2. Davante Adams vs. NE
  3. A.J. Brown @CHI
  4. DeAndre Hopkins @DEN
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYJ
  6. CeeDee Lamb @JAX
  7. Chris Godwin vs. CIN
  8. Keenan Allen vs. TEN
  9. Tee Higgins @TB
  10. Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
  11. Chris Olave vs. ATL
  12. DeVonta Smith @CHI
  13. Christian Kirk vs. DAL
  14. Mike Williams vs. TEN
  15. Garrett Wilson vs. DET
  16. Jerry Jeudy vs. ARI
  17. Mike Evans vs. CIN
  18. Zay Jones vs. DAL
  19. Christian Watson vs. LAR
  20. Diontae Johnson @CAR
  21. JuJu Smith-Schuster @HOU
  22. Drake London @NO
  23. Marquise Brown @DEN
  24. Jakobi Meyers @LV
  25. Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
  26. Allen Lazard vs. LAR
  27. Michael Gallup @JAX
  28. D.J. Chark @NYJ
  29. Darius Slayton @WAS
  30. D.J. Moore vs. PIT
  31. Chris Moore vs. KC
  32. Mack Hollins vs. NE
  33. George Pickens @CAR
  34. Jarvis Landry vs. ATL
  35. Elijah Moore vs. DET
  36. Josh Palmer vs. TEN
  37. Hunter Renfrow vs. NE
  38. Marvin Jones vs. DAL
  39. Robert Woods @LAC
  40. Ben Skowronek @GB
  41. Josh Reynolds @NYJ
  42. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @HOU
  43. Skyy Moore @HOU
  44. Tutu Atwell @GB
  45. Romeo Doubs vs. LAR

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce @HOU
  2. Pat Freiermuth @CAR
  3. Dalton Schultz @JAX
  4. Greg Dulcich vs. ARI
  5. Evan Engram vs. DAL
  6. Darren Waller vs. NE
  7. Cole Kmet vs. PHI
  8. Gerald Everett vs. TEN
  9. Tyler Higbee @GB
  10. Tyler Conklin vs. DET
  11. Robert Tonyan vs. LAR
  12. Daniel Bellinger @WAS
  13. Trey McBride @DEN
  14. Chigoziem Okonkwo @LAC
  15. Hunter Henry @LV
  16. Juwan Johnson vs. ATL
  17. Taysom Hill vs. ATL
  18. Cameron Brate vs. CIN
  19. Austin Hooper @LAC
  20. Cade Otton vs. CIN

Flex

  1. Austin Ekeler vs. TEN
  2. Josh Jacobs vs. NE
  3. Ja'Marr Chase @TB
  4. Davante Adams vs. NE
  5. A.J. Brown @CHI
  6. Derrick Henry @LAC
  7. DeAndre Hopkins @DEN
  8. Joe Mixon @TB
  9. Travis Kelce @HOU
  10. Rhamondre Stevenson @LV
  11. Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYJ
  12. CeeDee Lamb @JAX
  13. Aaron Jones vs. LAR
  14. Chris Godwin vs. CIN
  15. Keenan Allen vs. TEN
  16. David Montgomery vs. PHI
  17. Saquon Barkley @WAS
  18. Alvin Kamara vs. ATL
  19. Tee Higgins @TB
  20. James Conner @DEN
  21. Tony Pollard @JAX
  22. Miles Sanders @CHI
  23. Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
  24. Najee Harris @CAR
  25. Travis Etienne vs. DAL
  26. Chris Olave vs. ATL
  27. DeVonta Smith @CHI
  28. Christian Kirk vs. DAL
  29. Mike Williams vs. TEN
  30. Garrett Wilson vs. DET
  31. Jerry Jeudy vs. ARI
  32. Mike Evans vs. CIN
  33. Zay Jones vs. DAL
  34. Christian Watson vs. LAR
  35. Rachaad White vs. CIN
  36. Zonovan Knight vs. DET
  37. Diontae Johnson @CAR
  38. Ezekiel Elliott @JAX
  39. Isiah Pacheco @HOU
  40. JuJu Smith-Schuster @HOU
  41. D'Andre Swift @NYJ
  42. Drake London @NO
  43. Marquise Brown @DEN
  44. Leonard Fournette vs. CIN
  45. Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
  46. D'Onta Foreman vs. PIT
  47. Jakobi Meyers @LV
  48. Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
  49. Latavius Murray vs. ARI
  50. AJ Dillon vs. LAR
  51. Pat Freiermuth @CAR
  52. Allen Lazard vs. LAR
  53. Dalton Schultz @JAX
  54. Michael Gallup @JAX
  55. D.J. Chark @NYJ
  56. Jerick McKinnon @HOU
  57. Darius Slayton @WAS
  58. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
  59. Greg Dulcich vs. ARI
  60. Evan Engram vs. DAL
  61. Darren Waller vs. NE
  62. D.J. Moore vs. PIT
  63. Cordarrelle Patterson @NO
  64. Cole Kmet vs. PHI
  65. Chris Moore vs. KC
  66. Rex Burkhead vs. KC
  67. Mack Hollins vs. NE
  68. Gerald Everett vs. TEN
  69. Cam Akers @GB
  70. Chuba Hubbard vs. PIT
  71. George Pickens @CAR
  72. Jarvis Landry vs. ATL
  73. Tyler Higbee @GB
  74. Jamaal Williams @NYJ
  75. Michael Carter vs. DET
  76. Elijah Moore vs. DET
  77. Tyler Conklin vs. DET
  78. Josh Palmer vs. TEN
  79. Hunter Renfrow vs. NE
  80. Tyler Allgeier @NO
  81. Robert Tonyan vs. LAR
  82. Marvin Jones vs. DAL
  83. Robert Woods @LAC
  84. Ben Skowronek @GB
  85. Josh Reynolds @NYJ
  86. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @HOU
  87. Skyy Moore @HOU
  88. Daniel Bellinger @WAS
  89. Kyren Williams @GB
  90. Samaje Perine @TB
  91. Trey McBride @DEN
  92. Van Jefferson @GB
  93. Chigoziem Okonkwo @LAC
  94. Hunter Henry @LV
  95. Juwan Johnson vs. ATL
  96. Romeo Doubs vs. LAR
  97. Taysom Hill vs. ATL
  98. Dontrell Hilliard @LAC
  99. Olamide Zaccheaus @NO
  100. Tutu Atwell @GB