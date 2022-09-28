The depth of our Fantasy rosters are about to be tested this week with all the injuries we're dealing with. It should make for some fun lineup decisions for plenty of Fantasy managers. And by fun, I mean painful for some of you.

Heading into Week 4, here are some of the main injuries we're monitoring: Dalvin Cook (shoulder), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), David Montgomery (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Michael Thomas (toe), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Dalton Schultz (knee) and Harrison Butker (ankle). Yes, even our kickers aren't safe.

The good news is some of these injuries have created opportunities for other players to step up, including Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert, Alexander Mattison and Chris Olave, among others. We'll talk about how good these players can be as starting options for Week 4 below.

Most Fantasy managers would prefer to have the guys they drafted eligible to play, and we'll see how the injuries play out heading into Sunday. But make sure you have a plan in place for a replacement option if needed, and we'll have you covered as always with our suggestions.

We always talk about how the fun of being a Fantasy manager is just that -- managing your team. And we'll see how well you do in Week 4 if you're missing key players due to injury, and how you're able to replace them while still getting quality production in your lineup.

Start of the Week

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 168 REC 4 REYDS 29 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.9

Jamaal Williams was already a productive Fantasy option when D'Andre Swift was healthy. He showed that in Week 1 when he scored two touchdowns against the Eagles, and he had at least 12 total touches in each of the first two games of the season. Then came Week 3.

Swift, who was already dealing with an ankle injury, left the game at Minnesota with a hurt shoulder. Williams ended up with 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 20 yards on two targets against the Vikings, and now he's set for a prominent role for the next two games (at least) until Swift is back.

This Lions offense has been exceptional running the ball this year, as Swift and Williams have combined for four games with at least 16 PPR points. And Williams should continue to do well in Week 4 against Seattle.

The Seahawks have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points in every game this season, with Javonte Williams, Jeff Wilson and Cordarrelle Patterson all gaining at least 100 total yards in each matchup. Williams scored 21 PPR points in Week 1, and Patterson went for 22 PPR points last week in Seattle.

I like Williams as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all formats this week. While it's not fun seeing Swift on the sidelines, Williams can step in and help plenty of Fantasy managers, starting with a big performance against the Seahawks.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 758 RUYDS 19 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.7 Cousins did well as the Start of the Week in Week 3 with 22 Fantasy points, but he still hasn't played his best game this season. We'll see if that happens in London against the Saints, but it's worth trusting Cousins as a top-10 quarterback again in this scoring period. It would help if Cousins gave Justin Jefferson a few more chances (only six targets in Week 3 isn't close to enough), and all the Vikings weapons will need to step up in a tough matchup. New Orleans has yet to allow multiple touchdown passes in a game this season, but that should happen this week. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -4 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 925 RUYDS 1 TD 8 INT 2 FPTS/G 27 We'll continue to monitor Tagovailoa's back/ankle injuries to make sure he's 100 percent for Thursday night, and if something changes then we'll adjust this post. As of Wednesday morning, Tagovailoa is expected to play, and hopefully we get a shootout with him and Joe Burrow. Tagovailoa was hurt in Week 3 against Buffalo with what looked like an apparent concussion. After leaving the game briefly, he returned but attempted a season-low 18 passes and scored just 13 Fantasy points. We expect him to typically throw 35-plus passes most weeks, and that should get it done against the Bengals. Cincinnati has yet to allow multiple passing touchdowns in a game this year, but the Bengals have also faced Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco. This is a much tougher test, and I like Tagovailoa in this spot if healthy. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -2 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 673 RUYDS -4 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 13.6 The Buccaneers will hopefully get healthy this week with left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and receiver Julio Jones (knee) back on the field. And Mike Evans is back from his one-game suspension. Maybe Chris Godwin (hamstring) will return also, but that seems unlikely. The injuries have crushed Brady this season, and his 16 Fantasy points in Week 3 against Green Bay is a season high. I'm expecting him to crack the 20-point threshold this week against the Chiefs in what should be a shootout with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have allowed all three opposing quarterbacks -- Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert and Matt Ryan -- to pass for at least two touchdowns, and Brady should have his first multiple-touchdown outing of the season this week. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 684 RUYDS 8 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 14.8 There are weapons starting to emerge for Rodgers, and he's performing better as a Fantasy quarterback. He scored 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games against the Bears and Buccaneers, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Patriots at home. With Allen Lazard healthy the past two games, and the emergence of Romeo Doubs in Week 3, Rodgers now has receivers helping him, along with Robert Tonyan, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The Patriots just allowed Lamar Jackson to throw four touchdowns, and Rodgers should have his third game in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points in this matchup at home. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 743 RUYDS 22 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 13.9 It's been a bad start to the season for Wilson, who has yet to score 20 Fantasy points. In fact, he went from 19 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Seattle to a combined 20 Fantasy points the past two games against Houston and San Francisco. This should be his best game of the season in Week 4 at the Raiders, who have allowed all three opposing quarterbacks -- Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Ryan Tannehill -- to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Wilson had a season-high 17 rushing yards in Week 3 against the 49ers, and hopefully he'll start to run more to enhance his Fantasy production.

Sleepers (Start/Sit)

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 772 RUYDS 22 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 23 The reason Lawrence is listed here instead of as a starting option is because his ceiling is capped against a solid Eagles defense. But I'm expecting Lawrence to still post a respectable stat line in this matchup -- say 18-20 Fantasy points -- based on his performance so far this season. In his past two games against the Colts and Chargers, Lawrence has 52 Fantasy points with 497 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. His new weapons and offensive line, along with new coach Doug Pederson, have helped Lawrence perform at a high level, and I'm excited to see him compete in this matchup. He should be considered a low-end starter in all 12-team formats and larger. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -4.5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 17th This post will change if Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is out, but we're expecting him to play as of Wednesday morning. Goff only has one game over 18 Fantasy points this season, but he's attempted at least 34 passes in every outing and is averaging 37.3 passes per game. The Seahawks haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points this season, but Goff should be the first to crack that threshold. He's worth starting in 14-team leagues this week. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 640 RUYDS 92 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.2 This game has an implied total of 49.5 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which is among the highest in the league. Either that means the Browns will win this game in a rout, or the Falcons offense will show up. And they might get a break if pass rusher Myles Garrett is out following his car accident Monday (thankfully Garrett is OK). Mariota has yet to score 20 Fantasy points this season, but Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco already accomplished that against the Browns this year. If Garrett is out, and with Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) still banged up, Mariota should be fired up as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 761 RUYDS 4 TD 4 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.9 Stafford has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback so far this season, scoring more than nine Fantasy points just once. We gave him a pass with his poor outing against the Bills in Week 1, but his disappointing performance in Week 3 at Arizona was frustrating given the opponent. He has a tough matchup this week at San Francisco, and the 49ers held him to 11 Fantasy points at home in Week 10 last year. He scored 23 Fantasy points against San Francisco in Week 18 last season but had two interceptions. The 49ers are allowing just 10.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Stafford is only worth starting in deeper leagues this week. Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 861 RUYDS 57 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 26 Wentz was great in plus matchups against Jacksonville and Detroit to open the season, scoring at least 33 Fantasy points in both outings. Then came Week 3 against Philadelphia, and Wentz collapsed with just eight Fantasy points. He was sacked nine times, took 17 hits and lost a fumble. Now he gets to face a Dallas defense that just sacked Daniel Jones five times with 12 quarterback hits. The Cowboys are allowing just 14.8 Fantasy points per game to Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Jones, and Brady has the most passing yards of this trio with 212. Wentz should have another tough outing this week. Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 858 RUYDS 16 TD 4 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.3 Winston is looking like a risky start in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, and Dennis Allen is already entertaining questions about benching Winston for Andy Dalton. We'll see what happens in Week 4 against the Vikings in London, but Winston has five interceptions in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Carolina, with only two passing touchdowns. He's dealing with a back injury, which could easily be the cause of his woes, but Winston looks lost right now. The Vikings allowed a huge game to Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff combined for less than 23 Fantasy points against Minnesota in two other outings. Use caution when starting Winston this week, especially if Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) are hurt. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 12 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 297 RUYDS 95 TD 3 INT 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Fields is a risky starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues heading into Week 4 at the Giants. He's attempted just 45 passes on the season with only 23 completions, and he has more interceptions (four) than total touchdowns (three). In his past two games against Green Bay and Houston, Fields has combined to score 12 Fantasy points. It's unlikely the Bears will change things for this week since they are 2-1, and the Giants aren't an offensive juggernaut that could force Fields to throw. I'm hopeful things will turn around for Fields, but he's not close to being an option in any one-quarterback leagues.

QBs Bust Alert

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 850 RUYDS 26 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.5 Carr has taken advantage of good matchups the past two games against Arizona and Tennessee, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in each outing, but this should be a tougher test against the Broncos. Denver is allowing just 13.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but that could be because of the opponents in Geno Smith, Davis Mills and Jimmy Garoppolo. Carr is a step up in competition, but he's averaging just 17.2 Fantasy points per game in his past six meetings with the Broncos. I think he'll be in that range but likely under 20 Fantasy points, and Carr is just a low-end starter at best in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 240 REC 4 REYDS 13 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.8 David Montgomery (ankle) is expected to be out in Week 4 against the Giants, and Herbert should be in line for a hefty workload. He took advantage of Montgomery going down against the Texans in Week 3 with 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 12 yards on two targets. Last year, Herbert had four games with at least 18 carries, and he scored 18 PPR points in two of them. The Giants were just gashed on the ground by the Cowboys in Week 3 as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for 28 carries, 178 yards and a touchdown, and standout interior defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is likely out again. Herbert has top-10 upside this week. James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 90 REC 10 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Conner has had a rough start to the season. He scored 15 PPR points in Week 1 against Kansas City, but he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 at Las Vegas and struggled in Week 3 against the Raiders. He has yet to rush for 40 yards in a game, and he only has one touchdown. This should be his best game of the season against the Panthers, who have allowed three total touchdowns to running backs and are home underdogs. If the Cardinals are playing with a lead as expected, Conner should have the opportunity for plenty of touches and hopefully a breakout performance. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 182 REC 4 REYDS 35 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 I said here last week that Pierce would have his best game of the season at Chicago, and he did with 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 21 yards on two targets. He should get plenty of work again this week against the Chargers, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Chargers have only allowed one rushing touchdown this season, but two running backs in a row -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire and James Robinson -- have gained over 100 total yards. Pierce should again have plenty of volume, and he should continue to be productive as the lead running back in Houston. Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 13 REYDS 101 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.8 Week 3 against the Bengals was the first time Hall played more snaps than Michael Carter, and hopefully this is a sign of things to come. Hall only had eight carries for 39 yards, but he had six catches for 53 yards on 11 targets. This is the second time Hall had at least nine targets in a game and six catches, and hopefully the Jets continue to feed him the ball in the passing game. We'll see what happens with Zach Wilson (knee) taking over for Joe Flacco, but this is a good matchup to trust Hall as a No. 2 running back in PPR. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 16 PPR points in every game this year. Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 15.1 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 4 REYDS 28 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.3 I think you just have to trust Patterson until he fails, and this Week 4 game against Cleveland should be another successful performance for him. I liked him last week against the Seahawks, and he delivered with 17 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 12 yards on one target. This is the second time this season he scored 22 PPR points, and he's done a nice job when getting at least 18 total touches. The Browns are beat up on defense if Myles Garrett (undisclosed) and Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) are out, and this game has an implied total of 49.5 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Patterson could once again be a top 15 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit)

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 156 REC 6 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 I have Pollard as a borderline starter in all leagues this week, and he looked awesome in Week 3 at the Giants with 13 carries for 105 yards, including a 46-yard run in the second quarter. The Cowboys also gave him some chances to help run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. I don't think Ezekiel Elliott is going away anytime soon, and Elliott is worth starting in all leagues this week as well. But Pollard should be no worse than a flex option given the matchup with Washington at home. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 131 REC 8 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Javonte Williams remains the No. 1 running back in Denver, but Gordon continues to have a role and be productive. And he's worth using as a flex option this week against the Raiders. Gordon had 12 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the 49ers, and he also added five catches for 29 yards on six targets. The Raiders have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, and Gordon could find the end zone once again in this matchup. Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 141 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 The Seahawks are giving too many running backs playing time as Penny, Ken Walker, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas all played in Week 3 against Atlanta. Penny still led the team in carries with 14, and he finished with 66 yards. He has a limited role in the passing game with three catches for 10 yards on the season on four targets, which is a concern. And if he doesn't score then his stat line could be minimal. But the Lions have already allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs this year, and Penny could be a top-20 running back in all leagues if he gets into the end zone for the first time this season. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 145 REC 7 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Stevenson is starting to take over as the lead running back for the Patriots, and hopefully that continues in Week 4 at Green Bay. He's played more than Damien Harris in each of the past two games against Pittsburgh and Baltimore, and Stevenson stood out against the Ravens with 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 28 yards on five targets. His role in the passing game is important, and hopefully Brian Hoyer will lean on him as he takes over for the injured Mac Jones (ankle). Stevenson is a solid flex option in PPR this week. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO MIN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 45th YTD Stats RUYDS 72 REC 4 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 We don't know the status of Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for Week 4, but if he's out against the Saints in London then Mattison would be a must-start running back in all leagues. He started three games for Cook in 2021, and he scored at least 21 PPR points in each outing. He also scored a touchdown in Week 3 against the Lions after Cook left the game. Now, if Cook is active, we don't expect Mattison to have much of a role based on how Cook typically dominates touches. But maybe new coach Kevin O'Connell will lean more on Mattison this week to make sure Cook is healthy. It's a situation to monitor, and Mattison would be a star if Cook sits.

RBs to Sit

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 105 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 Akers took over as the lead running back for the Rams in Week 3 at Arizona, and he finished the game with 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, along with a lost fumble. Sean McVay wasn't concerned about the fumble, but Darrell Henderson will continue to have a role for the Rams, which limits the ceiling for Akers. He also has to do more in the passing game since he has just two catches for 18 yards on three targets in three games. This week, you should sit Akers given the matchup with the 49ers. San Francisco has allowed two rushing touchdowns to running backs this year, but Javonte Williams' 60 total yards in Week 3 is the best outing against the 49ers in three games. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 23 REC 2 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 It was great to see Dobbins on the field in Week 3 at New England, and hopefully that was the shake the rust off game after not playing last season due to a knee injury. I'm not going to trust him yet in most leagues, but hopefully he'll be starting for Fantasy managers across the board soon. Against the Patriots, Dobbins had seven carries for 23 yards and two catches for 17 yards on two targets, and he played 43 percent of the snaps. That should increase in Week 4 against Buffalo, but this Bills run defense is tough. While the Bills have allowed three rushing touchdowns this season, no running back has more than 47 yards on the ground, including a matchup with Derrick Henry in Week 2. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 6 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 The Jaguars have been tough against the run, holding Antonio Gibson (14 carries for 58 yards), Jonathan Taylor (nine carries for 54 yards) and Austin Ekeler (four carries for 5 yards) in check. Now, Gibson (seven catches for 72 yards) and Ekeler (eight catches for 48 yards) beat up Jacksonville through the air, but that's not part of Sanders' game with only six catches for 13 yards on the season on six targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and he finished with 15 carries for 46 yards last week against the Commanders. I would only use Sanders as a flex this week in the majority of leagues. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 6 REYDS 31 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 Harris has scored a touchdown in each of the past two games against the Steelers and Ravens, and that's helped him average 14.0 PPR points over that span. He's also doing some work in the passing game with six catches for 31 yards on seven targets this season. But if he doesn't find the end zone then his Fantasy value will be minimal, and the Packers have yet to allow a running back to score in three games. Rhamondre Stevenson has also played more than Harris the past two weeks, which could be a sign of things to come. Harris is just a non-PPR flex play in deeper leagues for this week.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit)

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB KC -2 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 116 REC 12 REYDS 115 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.7 Edwards-Helaire has been fantastic so far this season, scoring at least 14 PPR points in every game. He's been involved in the passing game with 12 catches for 115 yards on 12 targets, and he has three total touchdowns. But I'm slightly concerned about his production for Week 4 against the Buccaneers. He has yet to have more than eight carries in a game, and if he didn't score in Week 3 against the Colts he would have finished with just eight PPR points (seven carries for no yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 39 yards). The Buccaneers run defense has again been fantastic, and Tampa Bay has yet to allow a running back to score or gain more than 60 yards, including matchups with Ezekiel Elliott and Aaron Jones. Edwards-Helaire is only a flex option at best this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 29 REYDS 158 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Cooks is one of 22 receivers this season with at least 25 targets, but he has the fewest receptions with 13. There is a big game coming, and it could happen this week against the Chargers. Joey Bosa (groin) is out, and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) might not play again this week for Los Angeles. With both hurt in Week 3, the Jaguars had three receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones) all catch touchdowns. This should be Cooks best game of the season. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 29 REYDS 268 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.6 We'll see what the final injury report looks like for New Orleans, but on Wednesday the Saints had Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) out for practice after both were injured in Week 3. If either one sits against the Vikings in London, Olave could be amazing. And for the past two weeks, he's been special with 26 targets for 14 catches and 227 yards. He leads all receivers in air yards at 443, and Jameis Winston is loving his big-play potential. The Vikings have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in the past two games, and Olave should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for this week. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC PHI -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 249 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 I had Smith in this column for the past two weeks, and it's worked out nicely with his performances against the Vikings and Commanders. Over that span he has 19 targets for 15 catches, 249 yards and a touchdown, and he scored a combined 45 PPR points. Remember in Week 1 when he had no catches on just four targets? Jalen Hurts is locked in right now, and Smith and A.J. Brown are working well together. Smith is a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues against the Jaguars, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season. Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BUF -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.8 Baltimore's defense isn't going to stop the Bills passing attack, and Davis should get back on track this week after a down game at Miami. Despite six targets, Davis had just three catches for 37 yards. He's still dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of Week 2 since he missed practice Wednesday, but he's expected to play Sunday. And Baltimore has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year, with the Ravens leading all teams with 842 yards allowed to receivers. Look for Stefon Diggs, Davis and even Isaiah McKenzie to be viable in most leagues this week. Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CLE -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.6 I've been skeptical of trusting Cooper this season because of Jacoby Brissett, but both have proved me wrong the past two weeks. Cooper is coming off back-to-back 100 yard games for the first time since 2016 with his performances against the Jets and Steelers, and he's averaging 24.5 PPR points over that span. Brissett has given Cooper at least 10 targets in each outing, and he's rewarded his quarterback and Fantasy managers with excellent production. This week, Cooper gets a Falcons defense that has allowed six touchdowns to receivers, which is tied for the NFL lead, and six receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against Atlanta this year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit)

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 16 REYDS 130 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Jeudy looked like a breakout candidate in Week 1 at Seattle when he had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Then he hurt his chest in Week 2 against Houston and couldn't finish the game before struggling in Week 3 against San Francisco. Things should improve in Week 4 against the Raiders now that Jeudy is healthy, and this should be the best game for Russell Wilson this year. The Raiders have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Courtland Sutton and Jeudy should both do well in this matchup. Jeudy is worth using as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 211 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 Lockett is another receiver I was skeptical to trust this season because of his quarterback, but Geno Smith and Lockett are locked in right now. In the past two games against San Francisco and Atlanta, Lockett has combined for 18 catches for 183 yards on 22 targets (11 in each game), and he's averaging 17.5 PPR points over that span. The two should continue to connect in Week 4 at Detroit, and the Lions have already allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Lockett and DK Metcalf are both high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 23 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 With Rondale Moore (hamstring) out and now A.J. Green (knee) banged up, there should be plenty of targets coming for Dortch and Marquise Brown against the Panthers. Brown is already a starter in the majority of Fantasy leagues, and Dortch should also be used as a high-end No. 3 receiver, especially in PPR. In three games this season without Moore, Dortch is averaging 15.0 PPR points per game. He has two games with at least nine targets and seven catches, and he should continue to be a valuable weapon for Kyler Murray. Carolina also allowed Chris Olave and Tre'Quan Smith to score at least 14 PPR points in Week 3. Richie James WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYG -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 146 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 The Giants are down Sterling Shepard (ACL) and potentially still Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) heading into Week 4. Daniel Jones is running out of healthy weapons, and James could be a prime target against the Bears. He already has two games this season with five catches, and he should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Things could change for James if Toney or Robinson are cleared to play, but James looks like the best bet for Jones in New York's receiving corps against the Bears. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.7 As of Wednesday, Hunter Renfrow remained in the concussion protocol, which means he could miss his second game in a row heading into Week 4 against Denver. With Renfrow out in Week 3 at Tennessee, Hollins became a prime target for Derek Carr, and Hollins responded with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. This came after he had five catches for 66 yards on eight targets in Week 2 against Arizona. Hollins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Renfrow is out against the Broncos.

WRs to Sit

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Aiyuk has been a go-to option for Jimmy Garoppolo the past two games, and we'll see how Aiyuk does in Week 4 against the Rams. I have minimal expectations for him in this matchup, and Aiyuk should be considered just a No. 4 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues. He has eight targets in each of the past two games against Seattle and Denver, and he's averaging 11.5 PPR points over that span. But I expect this to be a low-scoring affair, and we'll see how the 49ers operate without their best offensive lineman in Trent Williams (ankle). Even though the Rams are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, this doesn't feel like a safe spot for Aiyuk, who still has plenty to prove to Fantasy managers. Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 18 REYDS 109 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.3 Dotson saw a season-high eight targets in Week 3 against Philadelphia, but he had his worst outing of the year with two catches for 10 yards. He also failed to score for the first time. We'll see if he can rebound in Week 4 against the Cowboys, but I'm not sure Carson Wentz will have the time to connect with Dotson down the field given the Dallas pass rush. The Cowboys have also allowed just two receivers to score more than 11 PPR points this year. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in most leagues, but Dotson is just a No. 4 option at best. Allen Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 It's been a rough start for Robinson in his Rams tenure, and things aren't likely to improve in Week 4 at San Francisco. While he scored a touchdown in Week 2 against Atlanta and finished with 15 PPR points, he combined for just six PPR points in his other two outings against Buffalo and Arizona. He's yet to go over 55 receiving yards in a game, and he's maxed out at five targets. The 49ers are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, so Robinson could be locked down again. He's a No. 4 Fantasy receiver at best this week. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 58 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Lazard has scored a touchdown in each of the two games he's played this season, but he has minimal production otherwise. He might not be 100 percent from the ankle injury that kept him out of Week 1 at Minnesota, and he was still limited in practice Wednesday with the same ailment. In two games against the Bears and Buccaneers, Lazard has six catches for 58 yards on nine targets. Romeo Doubs is now a go-to option for Aaron Rodgers, and this isn't an easy matchup with the Patriots. Only two receivers have scored more than 11 PPR points against New England this year.

Bust Alert

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 149 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 It was great to see Thielen play well in Week 3 against Detroit, and he finished that game with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It was the first touchdown of the season for Thielen, and we'll see if he can do it again in Week 4 against the Saints in London. This feels like a Justin Jefferson game after he's struggled for the past two weeks, and Thielen could be left as a spectator like he was in the first two games against Green Bay and Philadelphia when he combined for 15 PPR points on seven catches for 88 yards on 11 targets. Thielen should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 134 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 Ertz has 21 targets in his past two games against the Raiders and Rams, and he should continue to get plenty of attention from Kyler Murray with Rondale Moore (hamstring) and A.J. Green (knee) hurt. Ertz has at least 10 PPR points in each game this season and 14 catches over his past two games. The Panthers haven't given up a lot of production to tight ends this year, but they've played the Browns, Giants and Saints to open the season. Ertz will be Carolina's toughest test, and he should be considered a potential top-five Fantasy tight end this week. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CLE -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 128 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 I didn't expect Njoku to perform like he did in Week 3 against Pittsburgh when he had nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but this is the kind of production I was hopeful for when I recommended drafting him as a low-end starter. Jacoby Brissett leaned on Njoku against the Steelers, and he should do the same in Week 4 against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed a tight end to score at least 12 PPR points in each game this season, and Njoku has the chance for another quality outing this week if Brissett keeps him involved like he did in Week 3. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 We'll see what happens with all of the Jets pass catchers now that Zach Wilson is back as the starting quarterback in place of Joe Flacco, but it would be a shame if Wilson doesn't involve Conklin, especially this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh was abused by David Njoku in Week 3, and two tight ends have at least five catches against the Steelers with Hayden Hurst in Week 1 and Njoku. Conklin has at least seven targets in each game this season and at least six catches in consecutive games against Cleveland and Cincinnati. He's worth trusting as a No. 1 tight end this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit)

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Hockenson has been tough to trust this year with one touchdown and no games over 40 receiving yards. But he could be needed this week if Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is out, and this is a great matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle has allowed two tight ends to catch five passes this season, and Jared Goff could lean on Hockenson in Week 4. Just keep an eye on his health since he popped up on the injury report with a foot problem Wednesday. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 84 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 The Patriots have been surprisingly bad against tight ends this season, and they have allowed four touchdowns to the position in the past two games. Mark Andrews beat up New England for eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3, and hopefully Tonyan follows suit with a quality outing. He just had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Tampa Bay with six catches for 37 yards on seven targets, and hopefully Aaron Rodgers continues to lean on Tonyan in this matchup. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 80 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Schultz is typically a must-start Fantasy tight end, but we'll put him in this category since we don't know his health status. He injured his knee in Week 2 against Cincinnati and was hopeful to return in Week 3 at the Giants. That didn't happen, so hopefully he's back in Week 4 against the Commanders. We'll see how he does with Cooper Rush, but Schultz was great the last time he faced Washington in Week 16 last season when he had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Let's hope we get those types of games from Schultz soon, starting in Week 4.

TEs to Sit

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BUF -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 Knox has not been a vital part of the Bills passing game this season, and his outing in Week 3 at Miami might be the most concerning. Josh Allen attempted 63 passes against the Dolphins, and Knox only had four targets. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he doesn't have more than 41 receiving yards in any game. Buffalo has too many mouths to feed in this offense to feature Knox, and he could once again be left out of the fun with a lack of targets. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -4 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 6 REYDS 48 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 I'm not sure what Fantasy managers are hoping for with Gesicki. He had a solid outing in Week 2 at Baltimore with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. But in his other two games against New England and Buffalo, Gesicki combined for two catches for 7 yards on two targets. He's just not a vital part of the game plan, and Tua Tagovailoa is looking for other options in the passing game, specifically Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Gesicki should not be started in most leagues against the Bengals. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Thomas is going to need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy production, and you saw the downside of when he doesn't score in Week 3 against the Eagles. He had two catches for 5 yards on three targets, and he now has two games with seven PPR points or less in three outings. The Cowboys have yet to allow a tight end to score this season, and Thomas could have another poor outing if he doesn't find the end zone again this week.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit)

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU LAC -5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 20 REYDS 150 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 I'm curious to see how Everett does this week with some moving parts for the Chargers against the Texans. Left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) is out for the season, and that could change the blocking concepts for the Chargers, which could impact Everett. He also could be impacted with the return of Keenan Allen (hamstring). His best production this season came after Allen injured his hamstring in Week 1 against Las Vegas, and Everett could struggle with Allen back on the field this week. He's only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Packers (vs. NE)

The Packers defense was embarrassed in Week 1 at Minnesota, but since then Green Bay has shut down Chicago and Tampa Bay, allowing a total of 22 points over that span. The Packers also had six sacks in those two games and three total turnovers. This should be another good performance for this defense against the Patriots with Brian Hoyer under center. The Packers DST are No. 1 in my rankings this week.

Sleepers

Broncos (at LV)

Eagles (vs. JAC)

Colts (vs. TEN)

DST to Sit

Ravens (vs. BUF)

The Ravens DST had a strong performance in Week 3 at New England, but this week will be much different against Buffalo. Against the Patriots, the Ravens had three sacks, three interceptions and recovered a fumble. Baltimore has an interception in every game, with six total, but slowing down Josh Allen will be tough. You should avoid the Ravens DST in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 7 K RNK 12th Prater was great in Week 3 against the Rams with four made field goals, and he has the chance to build on that performance this week at the Panthers. Carolina is one of five teams to allow 10 field goal attempts on the season, and Cade York and Graham Gano both made four field goals against the Panthers this year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit)

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU LAC -5 O/U 44 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 3rd Brett Maher K DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 7.8 K RNK 16th Austin Seibert K DET Detroit • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.3 K RNK 13th