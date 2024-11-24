Nabers (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers took a questionable tag into the weekend after he was first added to the Week 12 injury report Friday, when he sat out the Giants' final practice of the week due to the groin issue. Fortunately for the Giants, Nabers' absence from practice looks to have been mostly precautionary in nature, and he should be ready to handle his typical duties as the team's No. 1 wideout Sunday. For the first time all season, however, Nabers won't be working with Daniel Jones under center, as Tommy DeVito is slated to take over as the Giants' starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. DeVito attempted fewer than 30 passes in five of his six starts as an undrafted rookie in 2023, and if the Giants' game plan skews more run-heavy while he's directing the offense, Nabers could notice a reduction in the 11.8 targets per game he's averaging so far this season.