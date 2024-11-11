Branch recorded 10 total tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday night's 26-23 win over the Texans.

Branch made his return to the field after being ejected in the first half of the team's Week 9 win over the Packers. The safety notched a season-high 10 tackles while playing all 65 of Detroit's defensive snaps against Houston. Branch is having a very impressive 2024 campaign thus far, compiling 50 total tackles (38 solo), four interceptions, 13 passes defensed and a forced fumble over eight games.