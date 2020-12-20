We're in the heart of the Fantasy football postseason, and unfortunately there are some prominent names at receiver that will be missing in action Sunday at the worst possible time. There are also a couple of prominent question marks at quarterback and running back, but there is also one major return in the form of Drew Brees as well. Additionally, there are several other players at various positions making it back from conventional injuries or the reserve/COVID-19 list this week to help offset some of the subtractions. With plenty of situations in flux, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning, and get your questions answered on our live Fantasy Football Today Twitch stream:
More Week 15: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Starts & Sits, Sleepers & Risks | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Waiver Wire | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Trade Values | Cut List | Winners | Losers
Week 15 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs.
The Saints activated Drew Brees (ribs/lung) from injured reserve on Saturday, leaving him poised to start in Sunday's interconference showdown against the Chiefs. Brees has missed the last four games after sustaining a punctured lung in Week 9 against the 49ers and reportedly sustaining multiple rib fractures a week earlier versus the Buccaneers. The 20-year-veteran's availability for Sunday's contest certainly adds intrigue to what is already a possible Super Bowl preview, but it's worth noting Brees will be going to battle without top wideout Michael Thomas, who went on IR with his nagging ankle injury Saturday. Meanwhile, Brees' expected return shifts Taysom Hill, who started the last four games in his stead, back into a versatile offensive role that won't include the No. 2 quarterback role, which still belongs to Jameis Winston.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Lions' Matthew Stafford (ribs/thumb) is active for Sunday's game versus the Titans but managed to put in a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Stafford tore rib cartilage in the Week 14 loss to the Packers, adding that injury to the torn ligaments he's playing with in his right thumb. Despite the multitude of issues, the veteran is starting against Tennessee after reportedly throwing without much pain in Friday's session.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Giants' Daniel Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Jones is not expected to play versus Cleveland, marking his second potential absence over the last three games. If Jones is indeed unable to suit up, veteran Colt McCoy, who helped lead a Week 13 road upset of the Seahawks but threw for just 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the contest, would step in versus a Cleveland defense allowing the sixth-most Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (23.69) in standard scoring formats.
Alex Smith QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Washington's Alex Smith (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Smith's absence will afford Dwayne Haskins his first start since Week 4, although the 2019 15th overall pick did step in for his injured teammate in Week 14 versus the 49ers and completed seven of 12 passes for 51 yards. Haskins actually threw for a season-high 314 yards versus the Ravens in his last game before being benched for Smith back in early October, and Sunday, he'll face a Seattle defense that's yielded the fifth-most Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (24.15) in standard scoring formats, but that's also shown considerable improvement recently by allowing the fewest passing yards per contest (132.0) in the last three games.
CIN Cincinnati • #8
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Bengals' Brandon Allen (knee) has been declared out for Monday night's game against the Steelers after failing to practice all week. Allen sustained a bone bruise in his knee during the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys, and his early exit from that contest led to Ryan Finley, who'll start versus Pittsburgh, to log seven snaps in his teammate's stead during garbage time. Finley also played in parts of the Week 11 contest against Washington when Joe Burrow was lost for the season with a torn ACL and spelled Allen in Week 13 against the Dolphins after the latter sustained a chest injury, going a combined 9-for-17 for 70 yards with two interceptions in those appearances.
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Patriots' Damien Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins despite finishing the week with two limited practices. As per Saturday beat writer reports, Sony Michel will take the reins of the backfield as the lead option against a Miami defense that's allowed 120.2 rushing yards per contest and that gave up 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes to Michel back in Week 1.
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Tony Pollard, who has already logged over 20 snaps in four of his last five games, is in line for a bigger role and is in the RB2 discussion for this week, with Rico Dowdle and Saturday practice-squad callup Seko Olonilua around as reinforcements.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Dolphins Myles Gaskin remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sidelining him for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Patriots. Gaskin had just returned from an IR stint due to a knee injury in Week 13 against the Bengals, but his second straight absence Sunday will give Salvon Ahmed a return to the lead back role he filled capably back in Weeks 10 and 11. DeAndre Washington, who gained 52 total yards on 13 touches against his former Chiefs teammates as the top backfield option in Week 14, and Matt Breida, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after a two-game absence, could be involved as well, but the Dolphins are listing Ahmed as the starter.
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Texan activated David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, leaving him poised to return Sunday against the Colts after a one-game absence. Johnson played in just the Week 13 game versus Indianapolis after being activated from injured reserve before sitting out in Week 14 versus the Bears, but he'll now return for the rematch against Frank Reich's squad and will do so without customary backup Duke Johnson (neck), who's been ruled out for the contest.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Steelers' James Conner (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals but managed to finish the week with a pair of limited practices. If Conner were ultimately ruled out, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland would be in line to helm Pittsburgh's backfield against a Cincinnati defense that's yielded the fifth-most rushing yards per game (131.9) and the fourth-most RB yards per carry (4.89).
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Washington's Antonio Gibson (toe) is outfor Sunday's game against the Seahawks after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. Gibson also sat out the Week 14 win over the 49ers, and as was the case in that contest, the backfield work for the Football Team versus Seattle should be primarily split between Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic, although they'll face a defense allowed facilitated just 3.9 yards per rush to running backs.
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Buccaneers' Ronald Jones (finger/COVID-19) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, given his pair of designations. Coach Bruce Arians noted Friday that Leonard Fournette, who ironically was a healthy scratch in Week 14 and has just 69 carries through 10 games, is being prepared to start versus Atlanta, with veteran LeSean McCoy and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn presumable serving as complementary pieces. The Birds have proven to be a difficult matchup for running backs throughout the season, giving up the fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game to the position (13.85) in standard scoring formats.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Patriots' James White (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. He'll help lead back Sony Michel make up for the absence of Damien Harris (ankle).
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Cardinals' Chase Edmonds (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per Saturday night reports, Edmonds plans to play against Philadelphia but will test himself in pregame warmups to ensure his health and could have a slightly reduced role even if he is active. If Edmonds were to ultimately sit out, lead back Kenyan Drake could see a slight uptick in overall touches, while the likes of Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin and D.J. Foster would be candidates to serve as complementary options.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Seahawks activated Rashaad Penny (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday and he is active for Week 15 against Washington. Penny last saw game action December 8, 2019 against the Rams, the contest in which he tore his ACL. Penny was able to resume practicing Wednesday, and assuming he's showed enough during his sessions this week, he should likely garner active status and ease back into action behind Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.
Travis Homer RB
SEA Seattle • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Seahawks' Travis Homer (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him the remainder of the regular season, at minimum. DeeJay Dallas has been serving as the No. 3 back behind Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde during Homer's recent absences, but with Seattle activating Rashaad Penny from the PUP list Saturday, Dallas may be set for inactive status for some or all of the three remaining regular-season contests.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Vikings' Alexander Mattison (appendix) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears but managed to work all the way back to a full practice Friday after starting the week with a missed session and limited participation Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. If Mattison is able to return from a two-game absence, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah, who've helped serve as Dalvin Cook's backups in Mattison's stead, will tumble back down the depth chart.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Saints' Michael Thomas (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his regular season. Thomas missed practice the entirety of the week and was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but Saturday reports indicate New Orleans opted to take the step of shutting the Pro Bowl receiver down for the last three games to help ensure his health for the postseason. Thomas' absence will lead to Emmanuel Sanders, who's averaged just under eight targets per game in the four contests he's played without Thomas thus far this season, taking on the No. 1 receiver role, with promising third-year wideout Tre'Quan Smith bumping up to the No. 2 role. Their first assignment with expanded opportunity will be a tough one, however, as Kansas City has surrendered the second-fewest Fantasy points per game to wideouts (18.54) this season in standard scoring formats.
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers after once again missing practice all week. Calvin Ridley, who posted eight receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers in Week 14 without Jones, will once again slot into the No. 1 receiver role. Meanwhile, Russell Gage will continue to slot into the No. 2 role that helped lead to him posting five receptions for 82 yards (seven targets) against Los Angeles, numbers that he supplemented with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Ridley on a trick play.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week, and coach Kyle Shanahan actually ruled out his second-year receiver out for the balance of the regular season Monday. Samuel exited the Week 14 loss to Washington after just one snap due to the injury, and his absence the rest of the way will lead to rookie Brandon Aiyuk, who exploded for a career-high 10 receptions and 119 yards in his teammate's stead last Sunday, to assume No. 1 wideout duties beginning with the Week 15 clash versus Dallas.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Lions' Kenny Golladay (hip) will remain out for Sunday's Week 15 interconference battle against the Titans after once again missing practice all week. There is now reportedly talk of shutting Golladay down for what remains of the regular season, and in what will be his seventh straight absence Sunday, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola will continue to operate as the top two wideout targets for either Matthew Stafford (thumb/ribs) or Chase Daniel. Veteran Mohamed Sanu and the speedy Quintez Cephus will work behind the duo in complementary fashion.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Texans' Brandin Cooks (neck) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion twice and in full once this week. Cooks will return to the No. 1 receiver role versus Indianapolis with Will Fuller suspended the rest of the season and will look to improve on the 5-65 line he generated against Frank Reich's squad back in Week 13. Cooks' return also means Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen, who combined for 13 receptions for 242 yards in the first meeting with Indy, will serve in the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively, in the Week 15 rematch.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Jets' Jamison Crowder (calves) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Crowder is unable to suit up, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims would serve as Sam Darnold's top two targets versus a Los Angeles defense allowing the fewest passing yards per game (191.7).
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Dolphins' DeVante Parker (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. Lynn Bowden, Mack Hollins, Malcom Perry and possibly Antonio Callaway are in line for expanded opportunity with Jakeem Grant also inactive. Bowden should be the lead option and has some flex appeal.
Denzel Mims WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Jets' Denzel Mims returned to the Jets early this past week after missing the Week 14 loss to the Seahawks due to a personal matter. Mims practiced all week and will therefore fill the No. 3 receiver role at minimum against the Rams on Sunday. Moreover, if fellow wideout Jamison Crowder (calves) is unable to suit up, Mims would ascend to the No. 2 role, while Braxton Berrios would presumably retain the No. 3 slot he enjoyed last Sunday with Mims out of action.
Jakeem Grant WR
MIA Miami • #19
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Dolphins' Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's AFC East battle against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week, as expected.
CLE Cleveland • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Browns' KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants after putting in a week of limited practices. If Hodge were to miss a third straight game, Donovan Peoples-Jones would continue to serve as the No. 3 wideout behind starters Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins after posting a combined 5-166-1 line over the first pair of contests his teammate has missed with his current injury.
Dez Bryant WR
BAL Baltimore • #88
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Ravens' Dez Bryant was activated from reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after missing the last two games due to the designation. Although he only has four receptions for 28 yards – which all came in Week 11 against the Titans – Bryant lines up to serve in the No. 3 receiver role behind Marquise Brown and Willie Snead in Week 15 against a Jaguars defense that's allowed a robust 25.08 Fantasy points per game to wideouts in standard scoring formats.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Dolphins' Mike Gesicki (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots despite some promising reports heading into the weekend. Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen will likely share tight-end duties on a fairly even basis.
Mo Alie-Cox TE
IND Indianapolis • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Colts' Mo Alie-Cox (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans but worked back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Alie-Cox continues to operate in a firm three-way timeshare at tight end that also includes Jack Doyle and Trey Burton, so Indianapolis would have plenty of reinforcements should he sit out.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Giants' Evan Engram (calf) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Browns after apparently suffering the injury in Friday's practice. Engram is likely to play as per early Sunday morning reports, but if he were to suffer a setback, second-year pro Kaden Smith (knee) and journeyman Levine Toilolo would be in line to handle the tight end position for New York.
Jimmy Graham TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
The Bears' Jimmy Graham (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings after finishing the week with two limited practices following a full Wednesday session. As per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran looked good in practice this week and is expected to play. If Graham were to suffer a setback and sit out, rookie Cole Kmet, who's already out-snapped Graham by a 159-87 margin over the last three games, would be line for even more volume against a Minnesota defense that's allowed a 58-684-5 line to tight ends this season.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Browns' Austin Hooper (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after putting in limited sessions both Wednesday and Thursday. If Hooper were to ultimately log a second straight absence, rookie third-round pick Harrison Bryant, who played a career-high 55 snaps in Week 14 versus the Ravens with his teammate sidelined, could be in for a hefty workload, considering position mate David Njoku (knee) is questionable for the game as well. New York shapes up as a generally undesirable matchup, however, as the G-Men have surrendered the fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game to tight ends (5.54) in standard scoring formats.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Browns' David Njoku (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Giants after missing Friday's practice. Per Friday beat writer reports, coach Kevin Stefanski expects Njoku to play. If he were to suffer a setback and sit out, Harrison Bryant would step into the No. 2 tight end role at minimum, with the possibility of ascending to No. 1 in a scenario where Austin Hooper (neck) was also sidelined.
Kyle Rudolph TE
MIN Minnesota • #82
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Vikings' Kyle Rudolph (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. The veteran's second consecutive absence should pave the way to a heavier workload for Irv Smith, who posted four receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 14 without his teammate. Meanwhile, third-year pro Tyler Conklin, who collected five receptions for 40 yards in his own right against Tampa Bay, could also see a few extra targets.
ARI Arizona • #5
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Cardinals placed Zane Gonzalez (back) on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the remainder of the regular season at minimum. Veteran Mike Nugent, who made his 2020 debut in a Week 14 win over the Giants and was perfect on four field-goal attempts and two extra-point tries, will continue as Arizona's placekicker against the Eagles in Week 15.
NE New England • #6
Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The Patriots' Nick Folk (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, Folk has played through the exact same designation for the last six games, and with New England not adding a kicker to the roster as of Saturday night, the veteran is expected to suit up versus Miami.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Giants placed James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, sidelining him for Sunday night's game against the Browns at minimum.
- The Falcons' Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' J.C. Jackson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after putting in a week of limited practices.
- The Patriots' Jonathan Johnson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Bears' Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week.
- The Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (groin) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Falcons after finishing the week with two full practices.
- The Jaguars activated Tre Herndon from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, leaving him poised to make his return against the Ravens on Sunday after a four-game absence.
- The Ravens' Marcus Peters (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Peters will test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability.
- The Steelers' Joe Haden is off the injury report after clearing the league's concussion protocol Saturday and is therefore set to return from a one-game absence against the Bengals on Monday night.
- The Eagles' Darius Slay (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals despite finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Lions placed Jeff Okudah (groin) on injured reserve Monday, ending his season.
- The Bears' Buster Skrine (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars' Sidney Jones (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens after finishing the week with two missed practices.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward (calf) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but worked back to a full practice Friday after opening the week with two limited sessions.
Safeties
- The Texans' Lonnie Johnson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after a limited practice session Friday.
- The Dolphins' Bobby McCain (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Browns' Andrew Sendejo (concussion) is out for Sunday night's game against the Giants after missing practice all week.
- The Titans' Kenny Vaccaro (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Cowboys' Xavier Woods (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Cowboys' Donovan Wilson (groin) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two full practices.
Defensive Linemen
- The Ravens' Calais Campbell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Campbell will test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability.
- The Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Washington after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Ravens' Derek Wolfe (neck/back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars but managed to finish the week with a full practice Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Wolfe is expected to play.
- The Colts' DeForest Buckner (ankle) after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday.
- The Patriots' Lawrence Guy (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after a week of limited practices.
- The Lions' Everson Griffen remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Sunday's game against the Titans.
Linebackers
- The Dolphins' Jerome Baker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after being limited in Friday's practice.
- The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings but finished the week with a limited practice after missing Thursday's session.
- Washington's Cole Holcomb (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
- The 49ers' Fred Warner (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but worked back to a full practice Friday after opening the week with two limited sessions.
- The Chiefs' Damien Wilson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Jets placed Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.
- The Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Dolphins' Elandon Roberts (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week.