Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle The Patriots' Damien Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins despite finishing the week with two limited practices. As per Saturday beat writer reports, Sony Michel will take the reins of the backfield as the lead option against a Miami defense that's allowed 120.2 rushing yards per contest and that gave up 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes to Michel back in Week 1.

Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Calf The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Tony Pollard, who has already logged over 20 snaps in four of his last five games, is in line for a bigger role and is in the RB2 discussion for this week, with Rico Dowdle and Saturday practice-squad callup Seko Olonilua around as reinforcements.

Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Dolphins Myles Gaskin remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sidelining him for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Patriots. Gaskin had just returned from an IR stint due to a knee injury in Week 13 against the Bengals, but his second straight absence Sunday will give Salvon Ahmed a return to the lead back role he filled capably back in Weeks 10 and 11. DeAndre Washington, who gained 52 total yards on 13 touches against his former Chiefs teammates as the top backfield option in Week 14, and Matt Breida, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after a two-game absence, could be involved as well, but the Dolphins are listing Ahmed as the starter.

David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Texan activated David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, leaving him poised to return Sunday against the Colts after a one-game absence. Johnson played in just the Week 13 game versus Indianapolis after being activated from injured reserve before sitting out in Week 14 versus the Bears, but he'll now return for the rematch against Frank Reich's squad and will do so without customary backup Duke Johnson (neck), who's been ruled out for the contest.

James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Quad The Steelers' James Conner (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals but managed to finish the week with a pair of limited practices. If Conner were ultimately ruled out, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland would be in line to helm Pittsburgh's backfield against a Cincinnati defense that's yielded the fifth-most rushing yards per game (131.9) and the fourth-most RB yards per carry (4.89).

Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Toe Washington's Antonio Gibson (toe) is outfor Sunday's game against the Seahawks after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. Gibson also sat out the Week 14 win over the 49ers, and as was the case in that contest, the backfield work for the Football Team versus Seattle should be primarily split between Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic, although they'll face a defense allowed facilitated just 3.9 yards per rush to running backs.

Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Reserve/COVID-19/finger The Buccaneers' Ronald Jones (finger/COVID-19) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, given his pair of designations. Coach Bruce Arians noted Friday that Leonard Fournette, who ironically was a healthy scratch in Week 14 and has just 69 carries through 10 games, is being prepared to start versus Atlanta, with veteran LeSean McCoy and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn presumable serving as complementary pieces. The Birds have proven to be a difficult matchup for running backs throughout the season, giving up the fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game to the position (13.85) in standard scoring formats.

James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Foot The Patriots' James White (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. He'll help lead back Sony Michel make up for the absence of Damien Harris (ankle).

Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injuries Ankle The Cardinals' Chase Edmonds (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per Saturday night reports, Edmonds plans to play against Philadelphia but will test himself in pregame warmups to ensure his health and could have a slightly reduced role even if he is active. If Edmonds were to ultimately sit out, lead back Kenyan Drake could see a slight uptick in overall touches, while the likes of Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin and D.J. Foster would be candidates to serve as complementary options.

Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee The Seahawks activated Rashaad Penny (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday and he is active for Week 15 against Washington. Penny last saw game action December 8, 2019 against the Rams, the contest in which he tore his ACL. Penny was able to resume practicing Wednesday, and assuming he's showed enough during his sessions this week, he should likely garner active status and ease back into action behind Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.

Travis Homer RB SEA Seattle • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee The Seahawks' Travis Homer (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him the remainder of the regular season, at minimum. DeeJay Dallas has been serving as the No. 3 back behind Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde during Homer's recent absences, but with Seattle activating Rashaad Penny from the PUP list Saturday, Dallas may be set for inactive status for some or all of the three remaining regular-season contests.