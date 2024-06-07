Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt noted Tuesday that Brissett has had an "exceptional spring" while showing "great command of the offense," Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

While Drake Maye, who the team selected third overall in April's draft, has made a favorable impression on New England's coaching staff to date, Van Pelt reiterated that at this time Brissett remains the starter as next week's mandatory minicamp approaches. Though Maye is destined rise to the top of the depth chart down the road, Van Pelt has stressed that there's no timetable for that eventuality, noting that "it's a process. It's a marathon. We're going to take our time and do it the right way." In the meantime, Brissett figures to continue to handle the bulk of first-team practice reps followed by Maye, with Bailey Zappe and rookie Joe Milton also in the Patriots' signal-caller mix.