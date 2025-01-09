Hall finished the 2024 season with 37 total tackles (20 solo), including 8.0 sacks, while also adding two forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 17 games.
Hall was a force to be reckoned with in 2024, recording 8.0 sacks after failing to get to the quarterback during his rookie campaign in 2023. Additionally, he was able to notch a scoop and score on a fumble recovery in Week 7 versus the Falcons, returning the ball for a 64-yard touchdown. The linebacker appears to be an ascending star for Seattle and he'll look to build off of his impressive sophomore campaign in the NFL in 2025.
