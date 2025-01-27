Autry finished the 2024 regular season with 13 total tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed over 10 games.

Autry signed with the Texans ahead of the 2024 campaign, operating as a depth option behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. Additionally, the defensive lineman was suspended for the first six games of the year for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. As a result of his role and the suspension, Autry was limited to his lowest tackle total since recording 13 takedowns in 2014. The 34-year-old is under contract for one more year with Houston in 2025.