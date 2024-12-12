Murray (hand) is not listed on Houston's injury report and practiced in full Wednesday.

Murray injured his hand Week 13 versus Jacksonville, but now following the Texans' bye, he's back to full health. The veteran safety will be available to handle his usual key role on defense during Sunday's home matchup against the Dolphins. Murray is averaging just 3.8 total tackles per game though, with only one interception and 1.0 sacks on the season, so he can safely be left off the fantasy radar in most IDP formats.