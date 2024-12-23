Metchie (shoulder) was listed as a full participant on Monday's injury report.

Metchie didn't practice last week before being ruled out ahead of this past Saturday's game at Kansas City. Since then, he followed Sunday's limited listing with an upgrade to all activity one day later, indicating he's past the shoulder injury that sidelined him Week 16. Prior to the recent absence, Metchie had recorded at least one catch in five consecutive contests en route to a 13-146-1 line on 18 targets during that stretch.