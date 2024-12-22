Woods caught three of six targets for 19 yards and returned one kickoff for 31 yards in Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs in Week 16.

Woods was on the field for a season-high 34 offensive snaps, a bump in activity due to an injury to Tank Dell (kneecap). The Texans have clinched a playoff spot but will be without Stefon Diggs (knee) and potentially Dell in the postseason, which creates an opportunity for Woods. It should be noted that John Metchie (shoulder) was inactive for Saturday's game; he moved ahead of Woods on the depth chart as a result of the Diggs' injury in Week 8.