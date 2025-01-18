Woods (hip) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game at Kansas City.

Woods was held out of practice all week due to a hip injury, but it won't stop him from being available for the Texans' second playoff outing. In three contests since Tank Dell (torn ACL) joined Stefon Diggs (torn ACL) as out for the season, Woods has hauled in exactly two passes in each of the last three games for a 6-82-0 line on nine targets.