Vikings' Johnny Stanton: Carted off Saturday
Stanton was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars due to a left leg injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Stanton appeared to have suffered a potentially severe lower-leg injury during the fourth quarter of Saturday's tilt, so an upcoming long-term absence is not out of the question. Stanton's injury leaves C.J. Ham as the Vikings' lone healthy fullback, so he could have a much clearer path to securing a spot on the 53-man roster.
