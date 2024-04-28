Weaver intends to sign with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Weaver will get $255,000 guaranteed, according to Pelissero. After spending four years at South Florida, Weaver transferred to Colorado for his 2023 campaign and had his best statistical season with a 68-908-4 receiving line. He led the team in receiving and added a pair of rushing scores. Arizona used first- and sixth-rounds picks on wideouts Marvin Harrison and Tejhaun Palmer. Weaver will look to win a job this summer.