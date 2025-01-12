Sillinger scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Sillinger missed the 6-2 win over the Kraken on Thursday due to an illness, but the 21-year-old center returned to action and found the back of the net in the latter stages of the second frame with a power-play tally to give Columbus a 2-0 lead. This was Sillinger's first goal since Dec. 17, when he notched a power-play tally in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning. He's up to 23 points on 41 games this season, racking up seven goals and 16 assists, but he seems to be trending in the right direction after cracking the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances.