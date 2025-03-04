Sillinger (shoulder) is expected to miss several weeks after general manager Don Waddell told reporters Tuesday, "We know he doesn't need surgery. We've had that confirmed. It's just a matter of rehabbing the shoulder, which is very sore and swollen. It's gonna be a few weeks," per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Sillinger is expected to miss most of March based on his recovery timeline. The 21-year-old center is just one point shy of reaching the 30-point threshold for the third time in his four-year NHL career. With the Columbus native on the shelf, Justin Danforth could see an uptick in ice time while filling a third-line role.