Wolf stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Wolf's three-game winning streak was snapped after the Flames' offense came up flat. Ryan O'Reilly scored twice on the power play, and a Fedor Svechkov goal right after a faceoff in the third period proved to be a back-breaker. The 23-year-old Wolf is down to 12-6-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 20 appearances this season. The Flames appear to have gone back to alternating goalie starts coming out of the holiday break, so expect Dan Vladar to start Tuesday in Anaheim, followed by Wolf on Wednesday in Los Angeles.