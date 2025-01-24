Olofsson found the back of the net on his only shot and went plus-1 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Olofsson potted an even-strength goal at 8:54 of the first period to give Vegas a 2-0 lead. After being held to one point over the first five games of January, the Swedish winger has generated two goals and three assists over his last five outings. Overall, Olofsson is up to 11 goals, eight helpers and a plus-9 rating through 27 appearances while filling a middle-six role in addition to a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit.