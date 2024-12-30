Olofsson scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked four shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Olofsson continued his strong run of offense and also made a rare contribution in his own zone. The winger has five goals and three helpers over his last eight outings, and three of those tallies have come on the power play. For the season, he has eight goals, 13 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 16 appearances. Prior to Sunday, he had blocked a total of three shots all season, so don't expect many physical contributions moving forward.