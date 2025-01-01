Niederreiter logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Niederreiter helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's second-period goal. With just four helpers and no goals over his last 11 outings, Niederreiter is in a cold stretch on offense. The winger has 20 points, 74 shots on net, 72 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 39 appearances. He'll have to work on chemistry with a new linemate (Alex Iafallo) while Mason Appleton (lower body) is out on a week-to-week basis.