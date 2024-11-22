Point scored a power-play goal, blocked two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Point got the fun started at 1:51 of the first period to lead off a three-goal frame for the Lightning. The 28-year-old has three goals over two contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He looks fine and should continue to see top-six minutes, though he was limited to 15:42 of ice time Thursday after playing 23:43 in his return Tuesday. Overall, Point has 11 goals (six on the power play), five assists, 27 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 14 appearances this season.