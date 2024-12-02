DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots and added one blocked shot, one hit, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in 19:33 of ice time.
DeBrincat's 19:33 of ice time was his most since Nov. 8 (10-game span), so head coach Derek LaLonde clearly liked the way the right-shot winger was playing Sunday. It was DeBrincat's third consecutive game with a point after he failed to find the scoresheet in three prior outings. The 26-year-old ranks second on the Red Wings in goals and points, and he's at 10 markers, 11 helpers and a minus-7 rating through 24 appearances.
