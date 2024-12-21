DeBrincat provided an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

DeBrincat had four goals over eight games to begin December, but this was his first helper of the month. He helped out on Patrick Kane's first-period tally. DeBrincat is well-established as a goal scorer, and he's been pretty good in that department with 13 tallies to go with 12 assists over 32 contests this season. The winger has added 84 shots on net and a minus-8 rating while seeing top-six minutes and power-play time.