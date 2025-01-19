Seider compiled a power-play helper, five shots on goal, eight hits, two takeaways and 24:21 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.
Seider helped out on Lucas Raymond's marker on the man advantage in an eventful second period Saturday that saw a combined five goals. Seider has assists in back-to-back games and three of his last four, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Dec. 14. The right-shot blueliner has covered for the lack of goal scoring with eight helpers through as many games in January. On the season, Detroit's No. 1 defenseman has provided four goals and 28 points through 45 contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Banks pair of apples Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Reaches 20-assist mark•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Dishes apple Friday•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Adds assist in loss•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Joins elite club•
-
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Two points in shootout win•