Seider compiled a power-play helper, five shots on goal, eight hits, two takeaways and 24:21 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Seider helped out on Lucas Raymond's marker on the man advantage in an eventful second period Saturday that saw a combined five goals. Seider has assists in back-to-back games and three of his last four, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Dec. 14. The right-shot blueliner has covered for the lack of goal scoring with eight helpers through as many games in January. On the season, Detroit's No. 1 defenseman has provided four goals and 28 points through 45 contests.