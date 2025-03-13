Seider scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.

Seider has scored in two of his last three games after potting just one goal over his previous 32 outings. In that 32-game sample, he also had 19 assists, so it's not like the defenseman has been quiet on offense this season. He's having a strong year overall with seven goals, 38 points (20 on the power play), 134 shots on net, 177 hits, 147 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 65 appearances. His category coverage is nearly unmatched among blueliners in fantasy.