Seider recorded an assist, blocked three shots and served two PIM in Friday's 2-0 shutout win over Columbus.

Seider helped the Red Wings claim Friday's victory through his play on both ends of the ice, as he recorded an assist on J.T. Compher's go-ahead goal while helping John Gibson put together a shutout defensively. Overall, the 25-year-old Seider is up to a team-high 15 assists, 16 points, 43 shots on net, 35 hits and 67 blocked shots over 25 contests this season. He continues to battle near the top of the NHL's blocked shots leaderboard, as he currently trails only MacKenzie Weegar by one tally. Seider is one of the league's true all-around defensemen who can provide elite fantasy value on a nightly basis.