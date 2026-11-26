Seider logged two assists, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

One of his helpers came on the power play. Seider remains in a workhorse role for the Red Wings, but the team's struggles have led to some challenges on offense for the star defenseman. He has a goal, 14 assists, 42 shots on net, 35 hits, 64 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 24 appearances. That puts him on pace for closer to 50 points rather than matching the career-best 60 he had in 2025-26.