Seider logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Seider has been limited to four points, all on the power play, over 10 contests in March. The 23-year-old's slowdown on offense isn't cause for concern -- it's part of a larger struggle for the Red Wings, who have scored three or more goals in just four games this month. Seider is at 39 points (21 on the power play), 141 shots on net, 182 hits, 156 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 69 appearances. He should be able to exceed the 42-point totals he's posted in each of the last two campaigns.