Seider registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 Stadium Series loss to the Blue Jackets.
Seider has a goal and four assists over nine contests since the start of February. The 23-year-old defenseman continues to play massive minutes in all situations for the Red Wings, and even when his offense falters, he offers steady physical play. For the season, the blueliner has five goals, 36 points, 119 shots on net, 162 hits, 135 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 60 appearances. He's on pace to do better than the back-to-back 42-point campaigns he's put together, but Seider would need to pick up the pace to match his 50-point rookie season.
