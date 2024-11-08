Granlund logged two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Granlund set up both of Macklin Celebrini's tallies in the loss. Since Celebrini returned from a lower-body injury, Granlund has moved over to left wing, which could lead to him getting more position eligibility in some formats. The 32-year-old natural center has been excellent in a top-line role this season with six goals, eight assists, 45 shots on net and 16 hits through 14 contests, though he's also been saddled with a minus-7 rating that's unlikely to improve.