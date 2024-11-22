Granlund distributed two helpers Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis.

Granlund registered the primary assist on each of Alexander Wennberg's markers. Granlund is on a four-game point streak consisting of two goals and four assists, and he's easily been San Jose's most consistent player on offense. Granlund has been held off the scoresheet just seven times through 22 games, an impressive feat for a player on a team that is projected to finish towards the bottom of the standings. The left-shot Finnish forward leads the Sharks in points by a wide margin -- Granlund has nine goals and 15 assists, which is eight more points than any of his teammates.