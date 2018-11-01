2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 8 continues at Texas

Just three spots remain in the Championship 4 after Joey Logano's win at Martinsville Speedway last week. The remaining seven drivers in the Round of 8 have just two races to prove their worthy of a shot at the title.

If the championship were to take place this week, Logano would be up against former Cup Series title winners Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, otherwise branded "The Big Three" this season. Busch is currently 46 points above the cutline while Truex and Harvick are 25 points to the good.

In that same scenario, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola would be the four drivers to miss out on Homestead. Kurt Busch is the only former champion besides "The Big Three" in the field.

This week, the series heads to Texas where Harvick secured his trip to Homestead last season.

Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.

Next Race: AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, November 4

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 500 miles/334 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 85

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 170

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 334

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race