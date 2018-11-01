2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 8 continues at Texas
Here's everything you need to follow as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as the playoffs roll on
Just three spots remain in the Championship 4 after Joey Logano's win at Martinsville Speedway last week. The remaining seven drivers in the Round of 8 have just two races to prove their worthy of a shot at the title.
If the championship were to take place this week, Logano would be up against former Cup Series title winners Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, otherwise branded "The Big Three" this season. Busch is currently 46 points above the cutline while Truex and Harvick are 25 points to the good.
In that same scenario, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola would be the four drivers to miss out on Homestead. Kurt Busch is the only former champion besides "The Big Three" in the field.
This week, the series heads to Texas where Harvick secured his trip to Homestead last season.
Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.
Next Race: AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, November 4
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 500 miles/334 laps
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 85
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 170
Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 334
TV: NBCSN
2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule
|DATE
|LOCATION
|EVENT
|TIME
|NETWORK
|WINNER
Feb. 18
Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA 500
1PM
FOX
Feb. 25
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
1PM
FOX
Mar. 4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
3:30PM
FOX
Mar. 11
ISM Raceway
TicketGuardian 500
3:30PM
FOX
Mar. 18
Auto Club Speedway
Auto Club 400
3:30PM
FOX
Mar. 26
Martinsville Speedway
STP 500
2PM
FS1
April 8
Texas Motor Speedway
O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
2PM
FS1
April 15
Bristol Motor Speedway
Food City 500
2PM
FOX
April 21
Richmond Raceway
Toyota Owners 400
630PM
FOX
April 29
Talladega Superspeedway
GEICO 500
2PM
FOX
May 6
Dover International Speedway
AAA 400 Drive for Autism
2PM
FS1
May 12
Kansas Speedway
KC Masterpiece 400
8PM
FS1
May 19
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
8PM
FS1
Kevin Harvick
May 27
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Coca-Cola 600
6PM
FOX
June 3
Pocono Raceway
Pocono 400
2PM
FS1
June 10
Michigan International Speedway
FireKeepers Casino 400
2PM
FOX
June 24
Sonoma Raceway
Toyota/Save Mart 350
3PM
FS1
July 1
Chicagoland Speedway
Overton's 400
2:30PM
NBCSN
July 7
Daytona International Speedway
Coke Zero Sugar 400
7PM
NBC
July 14
Kentucky Speedway
Quaker State 400
7:30PM
NBCSN
July 22
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
New Hampshire 301
2PM
NBCSN
July 29
Pocono Raceway
Gander Outdoors 400
2:30PM
NBCSN
Aug. 5
Watkins Glen International
GoBowling at The Glen
2:30PM
NBC
Aug. 12
Michigan International Speedway
Consumers Energy 400
2:30PM
NBCSN
Aug. 18
Bristol Motor Speedway
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
7:30PM
NBCSN
Sept. 2
Darlington Raceway
Bojangles' Southern 500
6PM
NBCSN
Sept. 9
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400
2PM
NBCSN
Sept. 16
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
*South Point 400
3PM
NBCSN
Sept. 22
Richmond Raceway
*Federated Auto Parts 400
730PM
NBCSN
Sept. 30
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
*Bank of America 500
2PM
NBC
Ryan Blaney
Oct. 7
Dover International Speedway
*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover
2PM
NBCSN
Oct. 14
Talladega Superspeedway
*1000Bulbs.com 500
2PM
NBC
Oct. 21
Kansas Speedway
*Hollywood Casino 400
2PM
NBC
Oct. 28
Martinsville Speedway
*First Data 500
2:30PM
NBCSN
Nov. 4
Texas Motor Speedway
*AAA Texas 500
3PM
NBCSN
TBD
Nov. 11
ISM Raceway
*Can-Am 500
2:30PM
NBC
TBD
Nov. 18
Homestead-Miami Speedway
*Ford EcoBoost 400
3PM
NBC
TBD
*indicates NASCAR playoffs race
-
