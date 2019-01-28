2019 NFL Mock Draft: Nick Bosa drops from No. 1; Senior Bowl sends Dillard, Samuel, Omenihu into first round

The Senior Bowl has come and gone, and our latest mock draft reflects as much. You'll notice that only three quarterbacks go in Round 1 primarily because Duke's Daniel Jones had an uneven week in Mobile. Yes, he was named the game's MVP but some of his stats were inflated by great catches by teammates and at least one dropped interception by an opposing cornerback.

(Worth noting: This doesn't mean Jones won't be a first-rounder, just that right now, as it stands, he has some work to do.)

Oh, and you may have noticed that we have a new No. 1 selection. Nick Bosa loses the top spot to Quinnen Williams, which should thrill both Cardinals and 49ers fans.

Alright, let's get to all the picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama. We've reflexively penciled Nick Bosa into this spot for months now but this week, the Cardinals are passing on an edge rusher with the first-overall pick and instead getting arguably the best player in the draft. He's been one of the most dominant players in college football, and this is after sitting behind Da'Ron Payne (a Redskins first-rounder last spring) in 2017. He'll join a defensive line that includes Chandler Jones, who had 13 sacks and three forced fumbles last season.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers. Fans have been clamoring for Josh Allen here, since the assumption is that Bosa will go first overall. And after using first-round picks on defensive linemen in three of the last four drafts, adding Bosa at No. 2 almost feels like a steal.

3. New York Jets

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Is Josh Allen the best pass rusher in the draft? That will be decided in the coming weeks and months, but no one did more for their draft stock than Allen, who returned to Kentucky for his senior season and went off. After seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2017, Allen gained 10-15 pounds of muscle and put up 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss and was pretty much unblockable. The Jets leader in sacks a season ago? Harry Anderson and Jordan Jenkins, who each had seven.

4. Oakland Raiders

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. Gary didn't live up to expectations at Michigan but part of that can be blamed on him playing out of position. Is he an edge rusher? Is he better inside? People close to him say he is, without a doubt, an edge rusher. He was the nation's top recruit coming out of high school and coach Jon Gruden, as you may have heard, is looking for someone to replace Khalil Mack.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. What's Gerald McCoy's future in Tampa Bay? Either way, Oliver, considered a top-five pick during the college season, would be a steal here. He's fallen out of the top 10 in recent mocks though through no fault of his own. His season was limited by injuries while other names elevated their profiles in the meantime. There are questions about his size, and whether he can hold up over a 16-game season, but he's consistently disruptive in both the run and pass game.

6. New York Giants

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. Yes, Drew Lock was the best quarterback at the Senior Bowl but Dwayne Haskins remains our top quarterback in this draft class. Yes, he only attempted 40 passes before last season, but if Eli Manning is indeed coming back in 2019, Haskins can spend a year on clipboard duty.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. Lock was solid if not spectacular in Mobile, Alabama, last week, and he did nothing to change the minds of NFL executives who think he's a top-10 selection. The Blake Bortles era is over one way or another and Lock certainly makes sense here.

8. Detroit Lions

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. Overreaction from a great Senior Bowl week? Yeah, probably. But concerns about Sweat's ability to bend around the edge were lessened after three outstanding practice sessions. He flashed during the game, too, but tackle Dalton Risner bested him for most of the afternoon.

9. Buffalo Bills

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Are Williams' arms long enough to play left tackle? Yes. It's hard to believe this has become a talking point after Williams dominated the 2018 season. He'll be a starter for the next decade, which is great news for second-year quarterback Josh Allen.

10. Denver Broncos

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. New coach Vic Fangio said Case Keenum is his quarterback "right now." And even if the plan is to stick with Keenum in 2019, his contract is up after the season. And if there's one thing the Broncos desperately need it's a new face of the franchise. Murray could be that and then some. There will always be questions about his size but given the way the game has changed over the last five years, it's reasonable to think he can flourish in the league.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU. The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018 and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, has suffered multiple concussions and his career could be in jeopardy. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.

12. Green Bay Packers

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. Clay Matthews is 32 and has one year left on his deal. Burns is a long, lean, explosive pass rusher. At 235-240 pounds, the concern is whether he's strong enough to play the position at the next level, but Burns isn't just a speed rusher; he's also strong, and has the frame to get stronger.

13. Miami Dolphins

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Ferrell was one of the stars of the best defensive line in college football, and he finished his junior season with 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. There may be questions about his flexibility compared to the other first-round pass rushers but there's no denying his Clemson production. In fact, on first downs during the 2018 season, Ferrell ranked among the top-10 players in the country in sacks (5), hurries (12), hits (10), knockdowns (5) and pressures (17).

14. Atlanta Falcons

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Grady Jarrett was a beast last season but he could use some help along the defensive line. Simmons was a disruptive interior force who often requires double-teams -- he had just one sack but he spends games in the backfield, as evidenced by his 15.5 tackles for loss.

15. Washington Redskins

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. Metcalf is the best wide receiver in this draft and he'd give whomever will be under center for the Redskins a legit downfield playmaker. (Of course, taking a quarterback here could be an option but with three already off the board we're not sure we'll see another go in this round.)

16. Carolina Panthers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Julius Peppers is 38 and headed for free agency; Mario Addison is 31 and has just one year left on his deal. Polite, who had a breakout season at Florida, has an explosive first step and off-the-chart physical abilities. His knack for getting in the backfield was unrivaled at times this fall.

17. Cleveland Browns

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Imagine a secondary of Williams, 2018 first-rounder Denzel Ward and 2017 first-rounder Jabrill Peppers. The Browns are already our favorites to win the AFC North next season, and adding Williams only solidifies our belief. He may not be the most polished cornerback in this draft class, he is insanely athletic and has all the tools to become a great player.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. Risner had a fantastic week at the Senior Bowl and while he's destined to kick inside in the NFL -- perhaps even to center -- he showed in Saturday's game that he's a very good tackle too. Either way, the Vikings have to do a better job of protecting Kirk Cousins and Risner checks all the boxes.

19. Tennessee Titans

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Harmon is one of our favorites players in this draft class and he'd give Marcus Mariota a downfield playmaker alongside Corey Davis. For an idea of how much a No. 2 option is needed, running back Dion Lewis was second on the team in receptions.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Before it's all said and done, Murphy could be the first cornerback drafted. He was that good last season for the Huskies. And with 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns getting benched for much of last season, finding his replacement will be a priority.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware. Adderley may be an FCS guy but he looked the part at the Senior Bowl, punctuating his week with an interception in Saturday's game. The biggest question might be his size -- is he big enough to play safety over the course of an NFL season? -- because every other aspect of his game has scouts excited.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma. The Ravens' offensive line was exposed against the Chargers in the playoffs and if new offensive coordinator Greg Roman wants to continue to run the offense through the running game, he'll need to upgrade on the front lines. Ford excelled at tackle this season after moving over from guard and he could play either position at the next level.

23. Houston Texans

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State. Dillard had a strong Senior Bowl week and scouts love his footwork. Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times in the regular season for the Texans, where the offensive line clearly needs to be upgraded.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan. Bush has sideline-to-sideline speed, has a second gear when in pursuit and can line up in the slot to cover tight ends. Given that the Raiders had some of the worst linebackers in the league, Bush makes sense here.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Thompson is one of the best safeties in this class and he would solidify an Eagles' secondary that was replacement level in pass defense, according to Football Outsiders.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Baker may not be the athlete that Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy is, but he put up better college numbers. He shows good long speed, smooth hips, and the ability to change direction. He was rarely targeted during his senior season in part because his mirroring technique was superb. The Colts' defense finished 10th last season but was 20th against the pass.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina. Samuel had a coming-out party in Mobile where he dominated the week, answering questions about his long speed and his hands. He feels like a Raiders player, and with Jordy Nelson no longer the player he was in Green Bay, Samuel could be Derek Carr's reliable downfield threat for the foreseeable future.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. Philip Rivers just might play forever. And just in case that happens, the Chargers will need to protect him. Taylor has quietly gotten scouts' attention in recent months and it's because of his ability to do things like this.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama. The Chiefs' defense has been among the league's worst in 2018 and solidifying the linebacker position is as good a place to start as any. Wilson was expected to return to school but announced that he was headed to the NFL. He could end up being the best linebacker in this class.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa. Hockenson may be the other Iowa tight end but that's a compliment. He runs like a wide receiver and anytime he's up against a safety or linebacker it's a mismatch. He easily creates separation coming out of his breaks and routinely shows the ability to win contested catches. Sounds like someone Aaron Rodgers would love.

31. New England Patriots

Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas. He told us during Senior Bowl week that he was "a bigger version of Chandler Jones." It sounds preposterous until you see him play. He can set the edge win the rushing game, routinely collapses the pocket, and shows the motor to regularly be disruptive in the passing game.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. Nickell Robey-Coleman and Aqib Talib have had solid seasons but Marcus Peters and Troy Hill have struggled with consistency. Talib is also 32 and Love, who is undersized but tenacious, had a solid season for the Fighting Irish and was considered one of the nation's best cornerbacks.