Raiders-Falcons Preview
ATLANTA (AP) The Las Vegas Raiders have positioned themselves to make a run at what would be just their second playoff appearance since reaching the Super Bowl during the 2002 season.
Of course, they've been here before.
A year ago, in their last year in Oakland, the Raiders entered the stretch run with a 6-4 records - the same mark they have heading into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. But the team that now calls Las Vegas home stumbled to the finish, managing one win in its final six games while averaging a league-low 14.7 points during that span.
''We're definitely a better team this year, but we have to - and I mean have to - finish this season better than we did last year,'' quarterback Derek Carr said. ''I'm hopeful and I believe that we will and I think that it's different,''
This year feels much the same to the Falcons (3-7), who don't have a whole lot to play for other than avoiding their third straight losing season.
Interim coach Raheem Morris is trying to stay positive, even after an ugly 24-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints last weekend.
''We had a couple of really good physical runs early that we were not able to maintain, that we have to be able to maintain throughout the whole game in order to finish teams off the way we want to finish teams off,'' Morris said. ''We have to figure out how to do that better.''
The Raiders' hopes of contending for the AFC West title took a huge blow last week with a 35-31 loss to Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds to play for the winning score.
Coach Jon Gruden was in no mood to discuss comparisons to last year's Raiders. He's only looking ahead.
''This comparing stuff is for ESPN analysts. Those days are in my past,'' said the former ''Monday Night Football'' commentator. ''We have a long way to go. We're making progress.''
BIG OPPORTUNITY
The Raiders have struggled getting to the quarterback, making the second fewest sacks in the league with 11. The only times they've had fewer sacks after 10 games in the Super Bowl era came in 2014 (10) and 2018 (9).
But after watching Atlanta's Matt Ryan get sacked eight times last week by New Orleans, the Raiders are hoping to get some chances.
''You get excited about that,'' defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins said. ''We obviously have to go out and play the game. Just because one team had nine sacks or whatever amount they had, doesn't mean we'll have the same, too.''
RYAN'S RECOVERY
Of course, Ryan is surely excited for the chance to bounce back against the league's 28th-ranked pass defense. Matty Ice is coming off his lowest-rated game since 2013, but he's never been one to wallow in a disappointing performance.
''This league will humble you week in and week out,'' said Ryan, who will be playing in his 200th career game. ''You have to flush it out of the system, get back to work and stay confident and believe that we're going to play great this week.''
FORMER FALCONS
Las Vegas picked up a couple former members of the Falcons defense heading into the game.
Defensive end Takk McKinley was claimed off waivers a couple of weeks after being cut by Atlanta, ending a tumultuous, injury-plagued stint with the team that made him a first-round draft pick in 2017.
The Raiders also signed defensive end Vic Beasley Jr., an All-Pro with the Falcons in 2016, to their practice squad. Beasley hasn't come close to matching the form he showed in his best season.
''Well obviously he's had a history in the NFL,'' Gruden said. ''We've got to see if we can get him going again, but I'll make no predictions.''
COPING WITH THE VIRUS
The Falcons had to cancel practice and work virtually Thursday after two non-coaching members of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.
It's the third time this season the Falcons have taken such a step, but none of their games has been affected.
The team also got a bit of good news on the virus front, activating defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the COVID-19 reserve list.
The Raiders are in better shape after having to practice last week without a significant number of players because they had ''high-risk contacts'' to a teammate who tested positive. Las Vegas, Gruden and its players have already been fined more than $1.2 million and docked a sixth-round draft pick for violations of the COVID-19 protocols.
ODD CALLS
The empty stadiums this season have allowed TV audiences to hear much more of the talk that goes on at the line of scrimmage.
Carr is particularly vocal, with his frequent audibles with interesting names like ''Purple Walrus'' or ''Pistol Pete'' becoming popular on Twitter. He was calling out so many last week that NBC announcers joked he was like the third member of the broadcast booth.
''I've had some fun with it,'' Carr said. ''I got some new ones obviously for this game and all those kinds of things. My mind is always working, just coming up with stuff, but don't get it twisted. I don't come up with all of them. I'm not that smart.''
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry
---
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:10
|16:33
|1st Downs
|3
|9
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|90
|137
|Total Plays
|20
|33
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|6
|30
|Rush Attempts
|5
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|84
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|11-14
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-71
|4-32
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|32
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|84
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|
|6
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|90
|TOTAL YDS
|137
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
1
FPTS
|D. Carr
|11/14
|89
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|2
|1
|36
|0
|36
|3
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|4
|4
|31
|0
|16
|3
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
Z. Jones 12 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Waller 83 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Waller
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 ILB
|C. Littleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Arnette 20 CB
|D. Arnette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 CB
|K. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Hurst 73 DT
|M. Hurst
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
3
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|46.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|12/22
|113
|1
|1
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|4
|3
|26
|1
|16
|8
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
2
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|5
|2
|24
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Gage 83 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Gage
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|2
|
C. Blake 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Blake
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
J. Graham 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Graham
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
1
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
I. Smith 25 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Smith
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Dennard 34 DB
|D. Dennard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davidson 90 DT
|M. Davidson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 92 DE
|C. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
6
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|2/2
|39
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|2
|39.5
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - ATL 4(2:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN [J.Hankins].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - ATL 12(2:32 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to LV 4 for 8 yards (N.Lawson). LV-J.Heath was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - ATL 14(3:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to I.Smith to LV 12 for 2 yards (N.Morrow).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - ATL 21(4:00 - 2nd) B.Hill right tackle to LV 14 for 7 yards (J.Heath).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 11(4:25 - 2nd) B.Hill right end to LV 9 for 2 yards. PENALTY on ATL-A.Mack Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 11 - No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - ATL 22(4:29 - 2nd) Y.Koo 40 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter. PENALTY on LV-D.Leavitt Roughing the Kicker 11 yards enforced at LV 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - ATL 22(4:35 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to R.Gage (T.Mullen). LV-T.Mullen was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ATL 16(5:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at LV 22 for -6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 16(5:26 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (N.Morrow).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(5:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to LV 16 for 14 yards (J.Heath).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(6:02 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left intended for C.Blake INTERCEPTED by N.Kwiatkoski at LV 42. N.Kwiatkoski to LV 45 for 3 yards (J.Graham). PENALTY on LV-N.Lawson Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at LV 45 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 43(6:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to LV 45 for 12 yards (C.Littleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 40(7:28 - 2nd) I.Smith left tackle to ATL 43 for 3 yards (N.Lawson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 23(8:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Blake to ATL 40 for 17 yards (N.Lawson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 24(8:56 - 2nd) I.Smith right tackle to ATL 23 for -1 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; M.Hurst).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(9:38 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to ATL 24 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 35(9:47 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 47 yards to ATL 18 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by B.Powell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LV 35(9:54 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to H.Ruggs (A.Terrell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 32(10:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to Z.Jones to LV 35 for 3 yards (S.Means; K.Sheffield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(11:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 32 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(11:25 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller. PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards enforced at LV 23 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ATL 32(11:33 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 35 yards to LV 33 Center-J.Harris fair catch by H.Renfrow. PENALTY on LV-N.Lawson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 33.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ATL 32(11:41 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left [C.Nassib].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 28(12:23 - 2nd) B.Hill right tackle to ATL 32 for 4 yards (N.Morrow).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(12:59 - 2nd) B.Hill right tackle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ATL 11(13:02 - 2nd) D.Carlson 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 22 - ATL 22(13:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to ATL 11 for 11 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 23 - ATL 23(13:56 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to ATL 22 for 1 yard (M.Davidson; C.Harris). FUMBLES (M.Davidson) RECOVERED by ATL-C.Harris at ATL 23. C.Harris to ATL 23 for no gain (K.Miller). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Jacobs left guard to ATL 22 for 1 yard (C.Harris; M.Davidson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - ATL 5(14:27 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to ATL 5 for 8 yards (M.Walker; D.Jones). PENALTY on LV-B.Parker Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at ATL 13 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 3(14:56 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to ATL 1 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett). PENALTY on LV-K.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - ATL 3(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller.
|+36 YD
|
4 & 3 - LV 39(0:14 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep right to H.Ruggs ran ob at ATL 3 for 36 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 46(1:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor to ATL 39 for 7 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 46(1:05 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Waller.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(1:44 - 1st) D.Booker right guard to ATL 46 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(2:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to ATL 46 for 16 yards (K.Neal; C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(2:34 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle intended for H.Hurst INTERCEPTED by J.Abram (I.Johnson) at LV 33. J.Abram to LV 38 for 5 yards (H.Hurst).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(3:17 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at LV 43 for 12 yards (N.Morrow).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 34(3:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 45 for 11 yards (K.Nixon). ATL-O.Zaccheaus was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 29(4:32 - 1st) B.Hill left guard to ATL 34 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 29(4:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to J.Graham.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LV 25(4:46 - 1st) A.Cole punts 46 yards to ATL 29 Center-T.Sieg out of bounds.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - LV 26(5:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to LV 25 for -1 yards (K.Neal).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - LV 19(5:56 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor pushed ob at LV 26 for 7 yards (D.Dennard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 30(6:25 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 39 for 9 yards (D.Dennard). PENALTY on LV-J.Jacobs Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at LV 34.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:06 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 30 for 5 yards (D.Jones M.Davidson).
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ATL 21(7:10 - 1st) Y.Koo 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ATL 21(7:18 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to O.Zaccheaus.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ATL 21(7:23 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to O.Zaccheaus.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(8:14 - 1st) B.Hill left end to LV 21 for no gain (D.Arnette).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LV 26(8:20 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 20 for -6 yards (F.Oluokun). FUMBLES (F.Oluokun) [F.Oluokun] RECOVERED by ATL-J.Tuioti-Mariner at LV 21.
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 60 yards from ATL 35 to LV 5. H.Ruggs to LV 26 for 21 yards (K.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ATL 20(8:29 - 1st) Y.Koo 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ATL 20(9:07 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Powell to LV 20 for no gain (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ATL 20(9:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to C.Ridley.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(9:53 - 1st) B.Hill right end to LV 20 for 1 yard (M.Crosby; J.Heath).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 37(10:19 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley ran ob at LV 21 for 16 yards (J.Heath) [N.Morrow].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 40(10:56 - 1st) M.Gono reported in as eligible. B.Hill right guard to LV 37 for 3 yards (J.Hankins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(11:27 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles right tackle to LV 40 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LV 45(11:35 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 45 for no gain (D.Jones; J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 43(12:20 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 45 for 2 yards (K.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 41(13:07 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 43 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LV 41(13:40 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end pushed ob at LV 41 for no gain (D.Dennard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(13:45 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor. PENALTY on ATL-S.Means Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LV 36 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 26(13:57 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 44 yards to LV 30 Center-J.Harris. H.Renfrow to LV 36 for 6 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - ATL 15(14:34 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Graham to ATL 26 for 11 yards (C.Littleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - ATL 15(14:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to I.Smith (C.Nassib).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - ATL 15(14:42 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (N.Morrow).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Hill right guard to ATL 26 for 1 yard (C.Littleton; D.Arnette). LV-D.Arnette was injured during the play. PENALTY on ATL-H.Hurst Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
