Falcons-Buccaneers Preview
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bruce Arians is not ready to reflect on the challenge of transforming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into winners.
With the 68-year-old coach and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leading the way, the Bucs (10-5) are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. They enter Sunday's regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons as one of the hottest teams in the NFC.
A fourth consecutive win would clinch their best finish in 15 years, as well as send them into the postseason as a No. 5 seed.
''I think our guys made a commitment in August to each other, that if we beat the virus, we'd have a chance. If we stayed healthy, we'd have a chance to beat some teams that didn't,'' Arians said.
''This is a big game coming up - a chance to keep that five seed and go 11-5,'' the coach added. ''I think we'll think about all that when we can look in the rearview mirror. Right now, we're still looking ahead. It's not really a time to reflect yet.''
Brady said it's vital to finish strong, continuing to build momentum for the playoffs.
''We were 7-5 at the bye week and then won three straight,'' the 43-year-old quarterback said. ''It's been really important, and we've got another big one ... against Atlanta. Whatever happens after that is bonus for all of us.''
The Falcons (4-10) are wrapping up a season that claimed the jobs of former coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start. The team has gone 4-5 under interim coach Raheem Morris, including a 31-27 loss at home to Tampa Bay two weeks ago.
The Bucs trailed by 17 before Brady led scoring drives on five consecutive second-half possessions to win the game.
Atlanta played reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City tough before falling 17-14 on the road last week.
Morris said one of the things he'll remember most about a season in which the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges on and off the field for all teams is the consistent effort of the Falcons in the face of adversity.
''These guys play hard every single week,'' Morris said. ''You can question a lot of things about a team, you can question a lot about talent, you can question a lot about decision making, you cannot question these guys' effort.''
SUBPAR YEAR
Defensive end Dante Fowler struggled after signing a $45 million, three-year contract with the Falcons in free agency. He was coming off an 11 1/2-sack season with the Los Angeles Rams, but was slowed by ankle and hamstring injuries in addition to spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
''We have to get him going,'' Morris said.
''I was pretty banged up this year, but that's no excuse. I'm still held to a standard. This year I don't feel like I played up to my standards,'' said Fowler, who has two sacks. ''Whether I was hurt or not, I can play better and I will get better.''
MACK'S FUTURE
Count quarterback Matt Ryan among the Falcons hoping the team brings back center Alex Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl selection whose contract expires after the season.
''He's meant a ton. He's an awesome teammate. He gives you everything he's got mentally, physically, emotionally. Every ounce of what he has, he's given to our team week in and week out,'' Ryan said.
''I've been lucky to have spent five years with him. It goes by quickly,'' Ryan added. ''I feel like he just got here.''
Mack is on the injury report after missing the Kansas City game with a concussion. He was a limited participant in practice early in the week.
LET'S PLAY
Despite clinching a playoff berth already, Arians said the Bucs will play to win the finale and clinch the No. 5 seed in the NFC.
''When you make these decisions - and I've been a part of both sides - that five and six seed are different. I don't care what anybody says, they're different. And, 10-6 (vs.) 11-5 are different,'' Arians said. ''I've been 10-6 a bunch, been 10-6 and didn't make the playoffs. Eleven and five is special. I think our guys are more than ready to go.''
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:03
|13:57
|1st Downs
|11
|16
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|145
|251
|Total Plays
|33
|34
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|49
|Rush Attempts
|14
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|118
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-38
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|27
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-27
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|145
|TOTAL YDS
|251
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|13/19
|118
|0
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Smith 25 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Smith
|3
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
B. Hill 23 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Hill
|3
|9
|0
|4
|2
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|5
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|5
|4
|29
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Gage 83 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Gage
|3
|3
|26
|0
|13
|2
|
B. Hill 23 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Hill
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|2
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|1
|
L. Stocker 88 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Stocker
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
I. Smith 25 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Smith
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
L. Treadwell 80 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
4
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rowland 14 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Rowland
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
20
FPTS
|T. Brady
|14/24
|202
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Jones 27 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Jones
|3
|32
|0
|16
|3
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|5
|13
|0
|6
|2
|
T. Brady 12 QB
20
FPTS
|T. Brady
|2
|4
|0
|2
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 81 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Brown
|5
|4
|63
|1
|25
|12
|
M. Evans 13 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Evans
|4
|3
|46
|0
|20
|4
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|3
|1
|29
|1
|29
|8
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|2
|
S. Miller 10 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Miller
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
C. Brate 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Brate
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Minter 51 LB
|K. Minter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. O'Connor 79 DE
|P. O'Connor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
11
FPTS
|R. Succop
|3/3
|38
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TB 7(0:05 - 2nd) R.Succop 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TB 7(0:08 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 13(0:29 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to ATL 7 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 13(0:30 - 2nd) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 29(0:43 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to T.Johnson to ATL 13 for 16 yards (S.Neasman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 29(0:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to S.Miller.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(1:17 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to ATL 29 for 10 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 50(1:21 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to ATL 39 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(1:48 - 2nd) T.Brady scrambles up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(1:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin. PENALTY on ATL-K.Neal Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(1:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to A.Brown. PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ATL 1(2:00 - 2nd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. M.Ryan up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ATL 1(2:37 - 2nd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. T.Gurley up the middle to TB 1 for no gain (P.O'Connor; K.Minter).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - ATL 10(2:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst to TB 1 for 9 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ATL 10(2:50 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to H.Hurst [A.Nelson].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 12(3:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley to TB 10 for 2 yards (A.Winfield).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 16(4:15 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to TB 12 for 4 yards (W.Gholston).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 24(4:53 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to TB 16 for 8 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 28(5:28 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst to TB 24 for 4 yards (K.Minter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 50(5:52 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at TB 43 for 7 yards (A.Winfield) [R.Cockrell]. PENALTY on TB-R.Cockrell Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at TB 43.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 49(6:27 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to 50 for 1 yard (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 47(7:13 - 2nd) T.Gurley left guard to ATL 49 for 2 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; L.David).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 43(7:54 - 2nd) B.Hill right guard to ATL 47 for 4 yards (A.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ATL 43(8:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to I.Smith (R.Cockrell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 38(8:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-N.Suh Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at ATL 38 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(8:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to L.Stocker pushed ob at ATL 38 for 13 yards (A.Winfield).
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TB 20(8:49 - 2nd) R.Succop 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - TB 28(9:29 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at ATL 20 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(10:02 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to ATL 28 for -3 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(10:06 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to T.Johnson.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 37(10:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to ATL 25 for 12 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(11:11 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to ATL 37 for 2 yards (K.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(11:13 - 2nd) M.Ryan FUMBLES (Aborted) at ATL 37 RECOVERED by TB-A.Winfield at ATL 39. A.Winfield for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. M.Ryan FUMBLES (Aborted) at ATL 37 RECOVERED by TB-A.Winfield at ATL 39. A.Winfield to ATL 39 for no gain (B.Hill).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - ATL 29(11:53 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at ATL 42 for 13 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(11:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep middle to C.Ridley.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(12:30 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to L.Treadwell to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - TB 25(12:38 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to A.Brown for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(12:44 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Godwin.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(12:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 34(13:28 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to ATL 25 for 9 yards (T.Davison).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 41(14:10 - 2nd) R.Jones right guard to ATL 34 for 7 yards (K.Neal; T.Davison).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(14:44 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to ATL 41 for 16 yards (M.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TB 29(14:51 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 43 yards to TB 28 Center-J.Harris. J.Mickens to TB 28 for no gain (B.Hill). PENALTY on ATL-B.Hill Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at TB 28.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TB 29(14:55 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TB 29(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to I.Smith [W.Gholston].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:07 - 1st) I.Smith left guard to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TB 11(0:11 - 1st) R.Succop 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TB 11(0:17 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 11(0:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gronkowski.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 11(0:24 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans. TB-M.Evans was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 31(1:10 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to ATL 11 for 20 yards (R.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 31(1:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 46(2:00 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep right to A.Brown to ATL 31 for 23 yards (I.Oliver).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 32(2:50 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 46 for 14 yards (K.Sheffield; K.Neal).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(3:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at TB 32 for 5 yards (K.Sheffield).
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 61 yards from ATL 35 to TB 4. J.Mickens to TB 27 for 23 yards (L.Reynolds; E.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ATL 3(3:36 - 1st) Y.Koo 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ATL 3(3:40 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to I.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ATL 4(4:30 - 1st) M.Ryan FUMBLES (Aborted) at TB 7 recovered by ATL-T.Gurley at TB 4. T.Gurley to TB 3 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - ATL 4(5:16 - 1st) T.Gurley up the middle to TB 4 for no gain (K.Minter).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(5:50 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to B.Hill pushed ob at TB 4 for 26 yards (J.Dean).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 35(6:28 - 1st) T.Gurley left guard to TB 30 for 5 yards (K.Minter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ATL 35(7:04 - 1st) I.Smith right tackle to TB 35 for no gain (N.Suh).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(7:47 - 1st) M.Gono reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass short left to I.Smith to TB 35 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 46(8:19 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley pushed ob at TB 42 for 12 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 41(8:53 - 1st) M.Gono reported in as eligible. I.Smith right guard to ATL 46 for 5 yards (A.Nelson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 35(9:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 41 for 6 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 28(10:17 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to ATL 35 for 7 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; L.David).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 27(11:00 - 1st) T.Gurley right end to ATL 28 for 1 yard (L.David).
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to ATL 0. C.Rowland to ATL 27 for 27 yards (J.Mickens).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 29(11:12 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(11:51 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to ATL 29 for 5 yards (S.Means; F.Oluokun).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(12:28 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at ATL 34 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun; M.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 47(13:01 - 1st) T.Brady up the middle to ATL 45 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky; G.Jarrett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 47(13:33 - 1st) L.Fournette right end pushed ob at ATL 47 for 6 yards (R.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(14:09 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 47 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(14:54 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 44 for 12 yards (A.Terrell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 61 yards from ATL 35 to TB 4. J.Mickens to TB 32 for 28 yards (C.Blake; S.Neasman).
