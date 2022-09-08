|
Browns-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The NFL's fieriest quarterback playing against the team that unceremoniously discarded him after four seasons.
Better get your popcorn ready, folks - this could get entertaining.
The ''Baker Bowl'' is one of the standout games on the Week 1 calendar as Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, and the Carolina Panthers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Mayfield said the Browns' decision to replace him with Deshaun Watson came ''abruptly and unexpectedly,'' but added he's happy in Carolina where he hopes to re-establish himself as a franchise QB.
''We're here now,'' Mayfield said. ''Everything happens for a reason and I'm rolling with the punches.''
Mayfield, who has a reputation for playing with a chip on his shoulder in revenge games, is unlikely to have forgotten - or forgiven - the Browns for how they treated him.
Two weeks ago, a sideline reporter revealed that Mayfield said he was ''going to (expletive) them up'' when referring to the Browns. Mayfield has denied uttering those words, but the exchange added hype to what's expected to be an emotionally charged atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium.
Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said the fifth-year QB has been all business this week, calling Mayfield a ''pro.''
''Just in conversations with Baker it has been, `Let's just focus on the particulars of preparing to play a game,''' McAdoo said. ''We all understand this is a professional environment, not a personal environment.''
The Browns anticipate they'll see Mayfield's fire at some point.
''He always has that underdog attitude so I'm sure he'll be ready,'' Browns running back Nick Chubb said. ''I'm sure he'll be hyped up.''
The Panthers went 5-12 last season and finished with the second-most turnovers in the league. Their hope is Mayfield can limit mistakes, while allowing him the freedom to be himself and use his skills as a playmaker.
''We can't be chasing perfect plays,'' McAdoo said. ''We have to keep ourselves out of the bad ones.''
McAdoo said Mayfield will have plenty of opportunities to call audibles at the line of scrimmage, adding that ''if I don't trust the quarterback in this offense, then I don't trust myself.''
Said Mayfield: ''This system is going to fit me well.''
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the significance of facing Mayfield, calling it a team game.
''It's Browns versus Panthers,'' Stefanski said. ''It's pretty simple. We have to prepare for their offense, their defense, their special teams, so that's where our focus is.''
The Browns will have to wait to see their new franchise QB.
Journeyman Jacoby Brissett gets the start under center with Watson - who signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract - serving an 11-game suspension to start the season. Watson agreed to the suspension after two dozen women accused him of sexual assault or harassment.
Other things to know about the Browns-Panthers Week 1 matchup:
OPENING WEAK
As bad as they've been for most of the past two decades, perhaps no statistic underscores the Browns' struggles like this one: They're 1-21-1 in season openers since 1999.
Cleveland's Week 1 misery has included blowouts and last-second losses. Last year, the Browns' 33-29 setback at Kansas City in their hyped opener - the game swung when then-Browns punter Jamie Gillan dropped a snap - set the tone for a dismal season.
Although it's just one game, the Browns know it's vital to win it.
''It's very important,'' Brissett said. ''Coach has been preaching to us that we have to make sure we come out and get off to a fast start.''
HUNT CLUB
Some of Cleveland's offensive issues last season were connected to Kareem Hunt's absence.
The talented running back missed nine games with injuries, and when he was out the Browns lacked the 1-2 punch he provides as a complement to Chubb, who rushed for 1,259 yards in 14 games.
Hunt held himself out of drills in practice this summer in protest when the Browns declined to give him a contract extension. There may still be some tension, but Chubb is confident his teammate and close friend won't be distracted.
''He loves football, he's passionate about it and he loves playing with us on this team, so at the end of the day, he's going to put his pads on, go out there and play hard for us no matter what,'' Chubb said.
THROWN INTO THE FIRE
Panthers rookie left tackle Ickey Ekwonu will be thrown into the fire in his first start.
The No. 6 overall pick in April's draft expects to be lined up across from All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett on some plays. Garrett has 58 1/2 sacks in five seasons with the Browns and four straight double-digit sacks seasons, including a career-high 16 last year.
Ekwonu struggled with pass protection during training camp, and it took several weeks before he was named the starter.
When asked if he'd prefer to get his feet wet against a less talented player, Ekwonu laughed and said, ''I can't really chose my battles. ... Whoever is front me, I have a job to do and they have a job to do - and may the best man win.''
Coach Matt Rhule said the Panthers plan to give Ekwonu some help in pass protection, but added ''you can't do that the entire game.''
MCCAFFREY'S RETURN
The Panthers are hoping Christian McCaffrey can bounce back from two injury-plagued seasons and return to his 2019 form when he became only the third player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a season.
Rhule said McCaffrey is ''in the best shape of his life'' and has no plans to limit the running back's touches for fear of injury.
''He's a difference-maker, and we need him to make a difference,'' Rhule said.
SECONDARY TO NONE?
The Panthers believe they have the best group of cornerbacks in the NFL with two former top 10 draft picks (Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson) and Donte Jackson, a second-round pick.
''Now we have to go out there and show it and put it on tape,'' Horn said. ''It is one thing to say we are going to be the best, and it's another going out there and being the best.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|37:21
|21:19
|1st Downs
|21
|15
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|335
|265
|Total Plays
|69
|48
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|55
|Rush Attempts
|39
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|118
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|15-29
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-71
|7-81
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|5-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.8
|5-50.0
|Return Yards
|54
|45
|Punts - Returns
|5-29
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|1--4
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|217
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|335
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|15/29
|127
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
15
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|22
|141
|0
|25
|15
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
21
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|11
|46
|1
|24
|21
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|2
|20
|0
|15
|4
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|4
|10
|0
|4
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|10
|5
|47
|0
|15
|9
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
21
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|3
|3
|26
|1
|24
|21
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|4
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|4
|2
|18
|0
|10
|3
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|5
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
15
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|
D. Felton 25 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 SS
|J. Johnson
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
G. Delpit 22 SAF
|G. Delpit
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 5 MLB
|A. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
11
FPTS
|C. York
|3/3
|36
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|4
|46.8
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 25 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Felton
|5
|5.8
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
19
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|15/26
|238
|1
|1
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
14
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|9
|34
|1
|9
|14
|
D. Moore 2 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|7
|0
|7
|7
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
19
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|5
|6
|1
|7
|19
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
21
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|8
|5
|102
|1
|75
|21
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
7
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|3
|2
|53
|0
|50
|7
|
D. Moore 2 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|3
|47
|0
|26
|7
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
14
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|3
|3
|23
|0
|21
|14
|
S. Smith 12 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Smith
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Luvu 49 LB
|F. Luvu
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 SAF
|J. Chinn
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 94 DE
|H. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 OLB
|D. Wilson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 71 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DE
|M. Ioannidis
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 15 K
3
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|50.0
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CAR 15(1:24 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CLE 15 for no gain (J.Owusu-Koramoah; J.Johnson).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CAR 14(1:27 - 4th) B.Mayfield FUMBLES (Aborted) at CLE 15 - and recovers at CLE 15.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 50(1:36 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CLE 29 for 21 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on CLE-J.Johnson - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 46(2:00 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (A.Walker).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(2:14 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 46 for 26 yards (G.Delpit).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CLE 44(2:21 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 56 yards to end zone - Center-C.Hughlett - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLE 44(2:26 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 42(2:32 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass short left to N.Chubb to CLE 44 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(2:36 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 42 for -1 yards (H.Anderson).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CLE 38(2:42 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper. PENALTY on CAR-J.Horn - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 38 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(3:27 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 38 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; M.Haynes).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 31(4:13 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 36 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 28(4:59 - 4th) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 31 for 3 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - CLE 20(5:36 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 28 for 8 yards (D.Wilson; D.Brown).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 25(6:02 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 30 for 5 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on CLE-J.Hudson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(6:13 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep middle to R.Anderson for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CLE 18(6:17 - 4th) C.York 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 17(7:01 - 4th) K.Hunt up the middle to CAR 18 for -1 yards (H.Anderson).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 19(7:43 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CAR 17 for 2 yards (S.Thompson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(8:31 - 4th) K.Hunt left end to CAR 19 for 4 yards (B.Burns - S.Thompson).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 25(9:17 - 4th) K.Hunt up the middle to CAR 23 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(10:02 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to CAR 25 for 9 yards (J.Horn).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(10:45 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right end pushed ob at CAR 34 for 16 yards (J.Chinn).
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 31(11:31 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Schwartz to 50 for 19 yards (D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 27(12:11 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles left end to CLE 31 for 4 yards (B.Roy).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(12:51 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 27 for 2 yards (B.Burns).
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 7(12:58 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CAR 7(13:04 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 12(13:47 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CLE 7 for 5 yards (J.Elliott; J.Phillips).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 24(14:28 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to CLE 12 for 12 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 33(15:00 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right guard to CLE 24 for 9 yards (R.Harrison).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 36(0:10 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CLE 33 for 3 yards (A.Wright).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 36(0:15 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 36(0:39 - 3rd) B.Mayfield Aborted. P.Elflein FUMBLES at CAR 31 - recovered by CAR-C.McCaffrey at CAR 32. C.McCaffrey to CLE 36 for 32 yards (D.Ward; J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 33(1:14 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 36 for 3 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 32(1:54 - 3rd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 33 for 1 yard (J.Phillips; J.Clowney).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(2:35 - 3rd) D.Moore left end to CAR 32 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLE 36(2:44 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 49 yards to CAR 15 - Center-C.Hughlett. A.Roberts pushed ob at CAR 25 for 10 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - CLE 41(2:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 34(3:49 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 41 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 34(3:52 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 33(4:24 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 34 for 1 yard (B.Burns; C.Littleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - CAR 21(4:38 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 61 yards to CLE 18 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton to CLE 33 for 15 yards (G.Ricci; T.Tremble).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CAR 26(5:30 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 19 for -7 yards (M.Garrett). FUMBLES (M.Garrett) [M.Garrett] - and recovers at CAR 21.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 32(6:16 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 26 for -6 yards (M.Garrett).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 28(6:54 - 3rd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 32 for 4 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CAR 22(6:59 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson. PENALTY on CLE-M.Emerson - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at CAR 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 18(7:37 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 22 for 4 yards (A.Walker; J.Clowney).
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 3rd) C.York kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to CAR 1. A.Roberts to CAR 18 for 17 yards (J.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CLE 16(7:46 - 3rd) C.York 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLE 16(7:50 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to H.Bryant.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLE 16(8:33 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to CAR 16 for no gain (B.Burns).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CLE 11(8:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 11 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 15(9:39 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to CAR 11 for 4 yards (D.Wilson; J.Chinn).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(10:23 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right end to CAR 15 for 20 yards (X.Woods; M.Haynes).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(11:03 - 3rd) A.Schwartz right end pushed ob at CAR 35 for 15 yards (X.Woods).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 48(11:41 - 3rd) J.Brissett up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; P.Hoskins).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 47(12:22 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 48 for 1 yard (S.Thompson; X.Woods).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 44(13:07 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 47 for 3 yards (X.Woods; M.Ioannidis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(13:30 - 3rd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 44 for 5 yards (X.Woods; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - CLE 29(14:11 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 39 for 10 yards (F.Luvu).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 26(14:52 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 29 for 3 yards (B.Burns; D.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 26(14:55 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Felton [Y.Gross-Matos].
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 68 yards from CAR 35 to CLE -3. J.Ford to CLE 26 for 29 yards (S.Chandler; M.Hartsfield).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(0:15 - 2nd) B.Mayfield kneels to CAR 24 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left.
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) C.York kicks 70 yards from CLE 30 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
|(0:21 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on CLE-H.Miller - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 35 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CLE 8(0:24 - 2nd) C.York 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CLE 8(0:29 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 9(0:34 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CAR 8 for 1 yard (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLE 9(0:40 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 18(0:47 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle pushed ob at CAR 9 for 9 yards (J.Horn).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 24(1:07 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to CAR 18 for 6 yards (D.Brown; X.Woods).
|+24 YD
3 & 13 - CLE 37(1:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt to CAR 39 for 24 yards (D.Brown). PENALTY on CAR-X.Woods - Low Block - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 39.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CLE 42(1:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 42 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 40(1:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 42 for 2 yards (F.Luvu; M.Ioannidis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 40(1:57 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 63 yards from CAR 35 to CLE 2 - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 1(1:59 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 2(2:45 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to T.Tremble to CLE 1 for 1 yard (G.Delpit).
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 48(3:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to I.Thomas to CLE 2 for 50 yards (J.Johnson).
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 32(4:02 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 48 for 16 yards (M.Emerson).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(4:39 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at CAR 32 for 7 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(4:46 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (D.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 24(4:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 29(5:29 - 2nd) A.Schwartz right end pushed ob at CAR 24 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|+25 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 46(6:10 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle pushed ob at CAR 29 for 25 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CLE 46(6:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to H.Bryant (M.Hartsfield).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(7:05 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 46 for 8 yards (B.Burns).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 23(7:49 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 38 for 15 yards (D.Jackson).
|+10 YD
2 & 19 - CLE 13(8:32 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 23 for 10 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 22(9:19 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett sacked at CLE 13 for -9 yards (D.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAR 28(9:31 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 58 yards to CLE 14 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton to CLE 22 for 8 yards (S.Chandler; G.Ricci).
|+12 YD
3 & 19 - CAR 16(10:02 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Anderson ran ob at CAR 28 for 12 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
2 & 19 - CAR 16(10:07 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(10:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 16 for -9 yards (sack split by T.Togiai and J.Clowney).
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 1(10:53 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CLE 35(11:02 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep left intended for A.Cooper INTERCEPTED by X.Woods [B.Burns] at CAR 0. X.Woods to CAR 31 for 31 yards (H.Bryant). PENALTY on CAR-C.Henderson - Defensive Pass Interference - 34 yards - enforced at CAR 35 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 40(11:40 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end ran ob at CAR 35 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(12:26 - 2nd) J.Brissett scrambles left tackle to CAR 40 for 2 yards (B.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 20(12:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep middle intended for S.Smith INTERCEPTED by G.Delpit at CAR 38. G.Delpit to CAR 42 for -4 yards (S.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 20(12:37 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to I.Thomas (P.Winfrey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 20(12:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to S.Smith (A.Wright).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 16(13:23 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 20 for 4 yards (A.Wright - J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 8(13:54 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 16 for 8 yards (M.Emerson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLE 46(14:01 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 46 yards to CAR 8 - Center-C.Hughlett - fair catch by A.Roberts.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 46(14:07 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper (C.Henderson) [S.Thompson].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 46(14:10 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Schwartz.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44(14:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 46 for 2 yards (F.Luvu - D.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
4 & 22 - CAR 8(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to CLE 46 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton MUFFS catch - recovered by CLE-H.Miller at CLE 44. H.Miller to CLE 44 for no gain (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAR 23(0:35 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 15 for -8 yards (sack split by J.Johnson and R.Harrison). PENALTY on CAR - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 7 yards - enforced at CAR 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAR 23(0:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(1:06 - 1st) B.Mayfield to CAR 18 for -2 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at CAR 17. B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 23 for 3 yards (M.Emerson).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CAR 5(1:11 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to T.Tremble. PENALTY on CLE-T.Bryan - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 5 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CAR 10(1:11 - 1st) PENALTY on CAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 10 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAR 10(1:17 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (J.Clowney).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 5(1:53 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 10 for 5 yards (G.Newsome).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLE 41(2:01 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 36 yards to CAR 5 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 41(2:07 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper (X.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 41(2:16 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(2:58 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CAR 41 for 2 yards (M.Hartsfield; J.Horn).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 49(3:39 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to CAR 43 for 6 yards (C.Henderson; X.Woods).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 47(4:14 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CAR 49 for 4 yards (J.Chinn).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(4:58 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles right guard to CLE 47 for 2 yards (P.Hoskins).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CLE 40(5:04 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to K.Hunt. PENALTY on CAR-J.Horn - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 40 - No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 20 - CLE 25(5:47 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 40 for 15 yards (J.Horn).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CLE 25(6:12 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 25 for no gain (X.Woods).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 35(6:45 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 46 for 11 yards (Y.Gross-Matos). PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 35 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - CAR 32(6:52 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 39 yards to CLE 29 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton to CLE 35 for 6 yards (S.Franklin).
|Fumble
3 & 13 - CAR 33(7:36 - 1st) B.Mayfield FUMBLES (Aborted) at CAR 29 - and recovers at CAR 29. B.Mayfield to CAR 32 for 3 yards (M.Garrett).
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - CAR 30(8:15 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 33 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah - G.Delpit).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CAR 40(8:46 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CLE 44 for 16 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah; A.Walker). PENALTY on CAR-I.Thomas - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 40 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 36(9:17 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 40 for 4 yards (T.Bryan).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CLE 36(9:20 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CLE 36(9:26 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 37(10:06 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CAR 36 for 1 yard (M.Ioannidis; X.Woods).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(10:40 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CAR 37 for 6 yards (J.Horn).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 47(11:17 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to CAR 43 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 48(12:03 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CAR 47 for 5 yards (M.Ioannidis; J.Chinn).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(12:47 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 48 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(13:29 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 46 for 11 yards (X.Woods; B.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - CAR 21(13:38 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to CLE 35 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton to CLE 35 for no gain (S.Franklin).
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - CAR 17(14:08 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson pushed ob at CAR 21 for 4 yards (G.Newsome; M.Emerson).
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 22(14:53 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 17 for -5 yards (A.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 22(14:56 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (J.Clowney).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.York kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to CAR 4. A.Roberts to CAR 22 for 18 yards (D.Bell).
