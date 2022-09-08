|
Jaguars-Commanders Preview
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson meet again Sunday when the Washington Commanders host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the start of a new era for each franchise.
Washington is playing its first game as the Commanders and with Wentz as starting quarterback after cycling through eight players at that position the previous three years, and coach Ron Rivera is banking on Wentz to get the team back to the playoffs.
Pederson is coaching his first game with the Jaguars, tasked with turning around the lowly NFL franchise after an ill-fated season with Urban Meyer in charge.
Less than two years removed from their time together with Philadelphia, which included winning the Super Bowl in the 2017 season after the QB tore the ACL in his left knee in December, Wentz and Pederson stand in each other's way of getting his latest job off to a winning start.
''It's going to be fun to watch him play,'' Pederson said. ''He's on the other side, and we want to win, but he's a competitor. He's going to do everything in his power to win that football game as well, and I'm looking forward to competing against him.''
In a cruel twist of schedule-making, Wentz is facing the Jaguars again after losing to them in the season finale with Indianapolis last season, when he turned the ball over twice and the Colts blew their chance to make the playoffs. After owner Jim Irsay questioned whether acquiring Wentz was a mistake in the first place, the Colts traded him to Washington - his third team in as many seasons.
Wentz brushed it off as ''a fun story'' for others, but said it's just Week 1 or him.
''It's another football game,'' Wentz said. ''Last year was last year. It was a different team. I was with a different team. They were coached by a different coach. A lot of new things, so for me, this is an entirely new script that we're starting off and hopefully starting the right way.''
The Commanders have legitimate playoff expectations in Rivera's third season as coach and head of football operations, especially because they have what looks for now to be a weak schedule. But that's obviously predicated on winning games against teams like Jacksonville and Week 2 opponent Detroit, even though everyone expects the Jaguars to improve under Pederson.
''They're going to be coached differently,'' Rivera said. ''Their outlook and their approach will be different they'll be doing like we did a couple years ago and that's trying to get away from who they've been. Doug will do his best to get those guys headed in the right direction.''
There's not much direction to go but up after finishing last in the NFL each of the past two seasons, including a 2-11 record under Meyer last year before he was fired. One of the rewards for being in the league basement was the chance to select quarterback Trevor Lawrence and pass rusher Travon Walker with the top picks in the past two drafts.
Pederson can now try to coach up Lawrence like he did Wentz, though the situation is different. He coached the Eagles when they picked Wentz second in 2016 and got to mold him from the start and is taking over Lawrence's learning curve later in the process.
''Although we've seen tremendous growth in Trevor, Year 2 for Carson with us, there was another step, another leap there,'' Pederson said. ''Those are things we're trying to get Trevor to: that level with Trevor in our system. And you're going to see it probably throughout the course of the season, but I think time will tell with him.''
Time will also tell on Jaguars running back James Robinson, who's coming back after tearing his left Achilles tendon late last season.
NEW IDENTITY
Washington rebranded as the Commanders in February after dropping the Redskins name in the summer of 2020. The organization was known as the Washington Football Team the past two seasons during the transition.
''It's cool to be involved in something new,'' Wentz said. ''We look forward to going out there with a new sense of a mission, so to speak, and a new purpose.''
JAGUARS SKIDS
Jacksonville will try to end two lengthy losing streaks in the opener. The Jaguars have dropped 17 consecutive road games, tied for the ninth-longest skid away from home since the AFL-NFL merger, and have lost an NFL-record 16 in a row against NFC teams.
The NFL-record skid involves two head coaches - Doug Marrone and Meyer - and seven starting quarterbacks. Lawrence went 0-5 against the NFC as a rookie last season. Gardner Minshew (0-4), Blake Bortles (0-2), Mike Glennon (0-2), Nick Foles (0-1), Jake Luton (0-1) and Cody Kessler (0-1) also contributed to the streak.
Jacksonville's last win against the NFC came at the New York Giants in the 2018 season opener.
GIBSON RUNS ON WITHOUT ROBINSON
Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. was expected to be Washington's starting running back before he was shot twice in the right leg during an attempted robbery Aug. 28. The combination of his strong training camp and preseason and incumbent Antonio Gibson's fumbling woes continuing contributed to that outlook.
With Robinson out at least the first four games, it's Gibson's job again, and Rivera said the Commanders trust him and are ''going to give him the ball.''
''I'll get back to playing football and having fun,'' Gibson said. ''I still feel like I'm one of the best running backs in the league and I've got something to prove.''
SCHERFF RETURNS
Five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff says it's ''going to be really weird'' to return to the place where he spent the first seven years of his NFL career.
Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract to join Jacksonville in free agency, leaving behind a place he called home for nearly a quarter of his life.
''Had a lot of fun, a lot of memories, but it's going to be different,'' he said.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long in Jacksonville contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:27
|31:33
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|371
|358
|Total Plays
|58
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|77
|Rush Attempts
|18
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|248
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|22-38
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-80
|5-51
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.0
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|14
|66
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|2-12
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|248
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|371
|TOTAL YDS
|358
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|22/38
|263
|1
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|11
|66
|1
|22
|19
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|4
|47
|0
|27
|7
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|2
|4
|0
|6
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|10
|5
|113
|0
|49
|16
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
12
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|9
|6
|65
|0
|18
|12
|
M. Jones 11 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Jones
|5
|3
|30
|0
|12
|6
|
E. Engram 17 TE
6
FPTS
|E. Engram
|4
|4
|28
|0
|11
|6
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|4
|2
|18
|0
|23
|7
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Lloyd 33 LB
|D. Lloyd
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 38 SAF
|A. Cisco
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Williams 21 DB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 LB
|T. Walker
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 DB
|R. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 LB
|K. Chaisson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 6 K
10
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|3/4
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|50.0
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
26
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|26/39
|289
|3
|2
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
18
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|11
|49
|0
|13
|18
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|17
|0
|11
|18
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
26
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|4
|13
|0
|8
|26
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
5
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|8
|0
|5
|5
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
18
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|8
|7
|72
|0
|26
|18
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
13
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|4
|2
|58
|1
|49
|13
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|10
|8
|55
|1
|13
|18
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
7
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|6
|3
|45
|0
|27
|7
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Rogers
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
5
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|3
|20
|0
|10
|5
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|4
|2
|16
|1
|9
|9
|
C. Sims 89 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Bates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
W. Jackson III 3 CB
|W. Jackson III
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SAF
|D. Forrest
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 SAF
|B. McCain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DE
|J. Allen
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 NT
|D. Payne
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Butler 35 SAF
|P. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
2
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|3
|49.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|22.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|11.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 32(2:08 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle to JAC 26 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(2:52 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle to JAC 32 for 7 yards (J.Allen - F.Fatukasi).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 50(3:35 - 4th) C.Samuel left guard to JAC 39 for 11 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 36(4:21 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to L.Thomas to 50 for 14 yards (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 36(4:25 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to D.Milne.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 36(4:30 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to C.Sims [J.Allen].
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 31(4:57 - 4th) J.McKissic left guard to WAS 36 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(5:22 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Dotson to WAS 31 for 9 yards (S.Griffin).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 15(5:51 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 22 for 7 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 10(6:17 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 15 for 5 yards (S.Griffin).
|Penalty
1 & 15 - WAS 5(6:20 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel. PENALTY on JAC-F.Oluokun - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 5 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 10(6:48 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 22 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins; D.Williams). PENALTY on WAS-A.Norwell - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 10 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 48(6:54 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 38 yards to WAS 10 - Center-R.Matiscik - fair catch by D.Milne.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 42(7:27 - 4th) T.Lawrence sacked at WAS 48 for -6 yards (D.Payne).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 45(8:14 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to WAS 42 for 3 yards (P.Butler; W.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(8:55 - 4th) T.Etienne left tackle to WAS 45 for 3 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 48(9:36 - 4th) T.Etienne left end pushed ob at WAS 48 for no gain (B.St-Juste).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(9:36 - 4th) T.Etienne left tackle ran ob at WAS 48 for 27 yards (B.St-Juste).
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(9:36 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on WAS - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(9:43 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep right to T.McLaurin for 49 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 24(10:18 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to L.Thomas pushed ob at JAC 49 for 27 yards (T.Campbell).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 25(11:04 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 24 for -1 yards (D.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(11:38 - 4th) C.Wentz scrambles left end to WAS 25 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 63 yards from JAC 35 to WAS 2. D.Milne to WAS 22 for 20 yards (C.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|INT Return
1 & 10 - WAS 25(12:04 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle intended for A.Gibson INTERCEPTED by T.Walker at WAS 20. T.Walker to WAS 11 for 9 yards (C.Wentz).
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAC 26(12:08 - 4th) R.Patterson 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 26(12:13 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (D.Payne) [M.Sweat].
|+17 YD
2 & 22 - JAC 43(12:55 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to WAS 26 for 17 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 31(13:00 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle [C.Toohill]. PENALTY on JAC-T.Lawrence - Intentional Grounding - 12 yards - enforced at WAS 31. Washington challenged the forward pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 43(13:40 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to WAS 31 for 12 yards (W.Jackson) [M.Sweat].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 45(14:19 - 4th) J.Robinson right tackle to WAS 43 for 2 yards (D.Payne; C.Holcomb).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 39(14:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left intended for J.Dotson INTERCEPTED by T.Campbell at WAS 48. T.Campbell pushed ob at WAS 45 for 3 yards (J.Dotson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(15:00 - 4th) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 39 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Lloyd).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 34(0:42 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 37 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - WAS 30(1:07 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 34 for 4 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 25(1:16 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep middle intended for C.Samuel INTERCEPTED by D.Williams at JAC 27. D.Williams to JAC 27 for no gain (C.Samuel). PENALTY on JAC-R.Robertson-Harris - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - JAC 25(1:20 - 3rd) R.Patterson 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - JAC 25(1:24 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (D.Payne).
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - JAC 32(1:58 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram pushed ob at WAS 25 for 7 yards (J.Reaves).
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - JAC 39(2:36 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to WAS 32 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Reaves).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 29(3:05 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to WAS 29 for no gain (J.Davis; D.Wise). WAS-D.Forrest was injured during the play. PENALTY on JAC-L.Fortner - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 29 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 50(3:35 - 3rd) J.Agnew right end pushed ob at WAS 44 for 6 yards (C.Toohill; D.Forrest). PENALTY on WAS-D.Forrest - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(4:11 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to 50 for 7 yards (W.Jackson).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 33(4:48 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to JAC 43 for 10 yards (K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 32(5:30 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 33 for 1 yard (J.Smith-Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 32(5:36 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones [D.Payne].
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - JAC 21(6:07 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram pushed ob at JAC 32 for 11 yards (D.Forrest).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(6:45 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 21 for 1 yard (M.Sweat).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - WAS 43(6:54 - 3rd) T.Way punts 57 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WAS 43(6:59 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.Bates.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WAS 43(7:04 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(7:37 - 3rd) C.Wentz scrambles right tackle to WAS 43 for 8 yards (D.Smoot).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 32(8:04 - 3rd) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 35 for 3 yards (T.Campbell - R.Robertson-Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WAS 26(8:30 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 32 for 6 yards (S.Griffin). PENALTY on JAC - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 6 yards - enforced at WAS 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:50 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 26 for 1 yard (R.Robertson-Harris).
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(8:50 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Lawrence pass to E.Engram is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 3(8:54 - 3rd) C.Van Lanen reported in as eligible. T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Robinson for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 3(9:39 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to WAS 3 for no gain (J.Allen).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(10:13 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at WAS 3 for 13 yards (J.Davis).
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 35(10:56 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to C.Kirk to WAS 16 for 49 yards (K.Fuller).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 28(11:30 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 35 for 7 yards (W.Jackson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(11:58 - 3rd) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 28 for 8 yards (B.McCain - C.Holcomb). WAS-B.McCain was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - WAS 32(12:06 - 3rd) T.Way punts 48 yards to JAC 20 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|+6 YD
3 & 20 - WAS 26(12:47 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 32 for 6 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WAS 34(13:32 - 3rd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 26 for -8 yards (T.Walker).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(14:17 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 34 for -2 yards (J.Allen - F.Oluokun).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 25(14:55 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 36 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin (S.Griffin).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(0:16 - 2nd) C.Wentz kneels to WAS 26 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 19 - JAC 19(0:20 - 2nd) R.Patterson 37 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - JAC 19(0:27 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to Z.Jones (D.Forrest).
|-5 YD
2 & 14 - JAC 14(0:32 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to WAS 11 for 3 yards (D.Forrest). FUMBLES (D.Forrest) - ball out of bounds at WAS 19. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - JAC 14(0:37 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - JAC 9(0:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 9 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 24(0:42 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to Z.Jones to WAS 9 for 15 yards (W.Jackson).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 32(0:46 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones pushed ob at WAS 24 for 8 yards (W.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 39(1:08 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to WAS 32 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 43(1:14 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones pushed ob at WAS 39 for 18 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 34(1:18 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at JAC 43 for 9 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 34(1:22 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
2 & 10 - WAS 39(1:30 - 2nd) C.Samuel left tackle to JAC 39 for no gain (J.Allen). FUMBLES (J.Allen) - RECOVERED by JAC-F.Oluokun at JAC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 39(1:32 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas (F.Fatukasi).
|+25 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 36(2:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to JAC 39 for 25 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 35(2:11 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 1 yard (A.Gotsis).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(2:50 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 35 for 8 yards (T.Campbell; D.Lloyd).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 17(3:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 27 for 10 yards (D.Williams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(4:19 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 17 for 1 yard (T.Walker).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 3(4:59 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 16 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - JAC 3(5:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to T.Etienne.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 3(5:07 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - JAC 3(5:09 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (M.Sweat).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 9(5:50 - 2nd) T.Lawrence scrambles left end pushed ob at WAS 3 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(6:34 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep left to T.Etienne to WAS 9 for 23 yards (B.McCain).
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 44(7:16 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to WAS 32 for 12 yards (D.Forrest).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(7:54 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Agnew to WAS 44 for 6 yards (M.Sweat).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 29(7:59 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones [J.Allen]. PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at JAC 29 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - JAC 24(8:30 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 18 for -6 yards (J.Davis). PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - JAC 24(8:38 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 29(9:07 - 2nd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 45 for 16 yards (J.Davis - W.Jackson). PENALTY on JAC-C.Kirk - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 29 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAS 31(9:16 - 2nd) T.Way punts 42 yards to JAC 27 - Center-C.Cheeseman. J.Agnew to JAC 29 for 2 yards (J.Williams).
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - WAS 27(9:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 31 for 4 yards (S.Griffin).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAS 27(10:01 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (R.Robertson-Harris).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 28(10:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 27 for -1 yards (D.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 30(10:53 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 51 yards to WAS 19 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.Milne to WAS 28 for 9 yards (K.Chaisson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 30(10:59 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25(11:41 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 30 for 5 yards (J.Davis - K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(11:47 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to J.Robinson.
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 7(11:52 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Dotson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(12:39 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to L.Thomas to JAC 7 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WAS 22(12:41 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic. PENALTY on JAC-D.Smoot - Roughing the Passer - 11 yards - enforced at JAC 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 22(12:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin [D.Smoot].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 22(12:52 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to L.Thomas (R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 28(13:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to JAC 22 for 6 yards (T.Walker) [R.Jenkins].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32(14:19 - 2nd) A.Gibson left tackle to JAC 28 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun - J.Allen).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 41(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.McLaurin pushed ob at JAC 32 for 9 yards (A.Cisco).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 42(0:16 - 1st) J.McKissic left end to JAC 41 for 1 yard (K.Chaisson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43(0:58 - 1st) C.Samuel left end to JAC 42 for 1 yard (D.Lloyd). End around
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 45(1:39 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to JAC 43 for 12 yards (A.Cisco).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WAS 39(2:04 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-T.Walker - Neutral Zone Infraction - 6 yards - enforced at WAS 39 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - WAS 30(2:46 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 39 for 9 yards (D.Lloyd).
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40(3:33 - 1st) J.Dotson right end to WAS 30 for -10 yards (J.Allen). End around
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 29(4:13 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 40 for 11 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 29(4:18 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to L.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - JAC 23(4:32 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 61 yards to WAS 16 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.Milne to WAS 29 for 13 yards (C.Johnson - C.Muma).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - JAC 32(5:07 - 1st) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 23 for -9 yards (J.Allen).
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - JAC 27(5:49 - 1st) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 32 for 5 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 37(5:52 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right [B.St-Juste]. PENALTY on JAC-T.Lawrence - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 30(6:33 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to JAC 37 for 7 yards (W.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 27(7:12 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to JAC 30 for 3 yards (B.McCain).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(7:36 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 27 for 2 yards (J.Smith-Williams). WAS-P.Mathis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 3(7:39 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 4(8:21 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to JAC 3 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi).
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 30(8:58 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep right to A.Gibson ran ob at JAC 4 for 26 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(9:44 - 1st) C.Wentz scrambles up the middle to JAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44(10:20 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Rogers pushed ob at JAC 33 for 23 yards (A.Cisco).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 31(11:01 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 44 for 13 yards (D.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 26(11:45 - 1st) C.Samuel right guard to WAS 31 for 5 yards (D.Lloyd; F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 26(11:52 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to J.Dotson.
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 63 yards from JAC 35 to WAS 2. D.Milne to WAS 26 for 24 yards (A.Wingard).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - JAC 15(12:01 - 1st) R.Patterson 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - JAC 15(12:04 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones [D.Payne].
|No Gain
2 & 12 - JAC 15(12:10 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to T.Etienne.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 13(12:54 - 1st) T.Lawrence up the middle to WAS 15 for -2 yards (J.Allen - E.Obada).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 35(13:39 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to WAS 13 for 22 yards (W.Jackson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(14:14 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to WAS 35 for 15 yards (K.Fuller).
|+25 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 25(14:36 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to 50 for 25 yards (D.Forrest). Penalty on WAS-B.St-Juste - Defensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 30(14:56 - 1st) J.Robinson right end pushed ob at JAC 32 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb). PENALTY on JAC - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to M.Jones [D.Payne]. PENALTY on WAS-W.Jackson - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
