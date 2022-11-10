|
|ATL
|CAR
Falcons-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) P.J. Walker's previous outing couldn't have gone much worse.
The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yet, despite Walker's 0.0 QB rating - and with backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold considered healthy and ready to go - Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with Walker on Thursday night against the first-place Atlanta Falcons (4-5).
A short week played into that decision, but Wilks said it's also a reflection of how well Walker played in Carolina's 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons on Oct. 30 in Atlanta. He threw for 317 yards, including a 62-yard desperation touchdown pass with 12 seconds left that tied the game at 34.
That play could have led to a victory had D.J. Moore and Stephen Sullivan not been penalized 15 yards for removing their helmets as part of a raucous end zone celebration and kicker Eddy Pineiro not shanked the ensuing go-ahead 48-yard extra point.
But Walker failed to follow up that game with a strong outing versus Cincinnati.
''As a quarterback, you cannot let that affect you,'' Walker said. ''For me, it's just to go out there and be you. Don't go out there and change your game. Don't go out there and take your aggressiveness away; be aggressively smart. That's the way you've got to approach this week.''
It's unclear how Mayfield feels about that decision. Mayfield, who led three touchdown drives against the Bengals in the second half on Sunday, didn't address reporters this week.
The Falcons will look to bounce back from a tough 20-17 loss last week to the Los Angeles Chargers - one that allowed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move into a tie for first place in the wide-open NFC South after they battled back to beat the Los Angeles Rams.
''It'll be a huge opportunity for us Thursday night,'' Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. ''As bad as that felt (on Sunday), you always got to flip the page even quicker.''
MARIOTA'S LIMITATIONS
Atlanta ranks near the bottom of the league in yards passing and attempts in its run-first offense.
Marcus Mariota had a big game in Week 8 against the Panthers, completing 20 of 28 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a key 30-yard run in overtime to set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning 41-yard field goal. Mariota did throw two interceptions.
But Mariota has struggled to maintain consistency. He couldn't connect with rookie Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts on deep passes in the loss to the Chargers.
Mariota completed only 12 of 23 passes for 129 yards and has completed fewer than 15 passes in six of nine games.
Rookie Desmond Ridder hasn't played this season.
When asked how Mariota has played this season, Smith said ''enough to be right in the middle of the race. There's all of us and that's the job of the quarterback, when you win, you probably get too much credit and when you lose, you probably get too much criticism, but that's the job that you sign up for.''
STOPPING THE RUN
The Falcons offensive line should be ready to go as they prepare to face the struggling Panthers front seven.
Carolina allowed running back Joe Mixon to run for 153 yards and four touchdowns last week and the Bengals had 241 yards overall on the ground.
The Falcons have the league's fourth-best rushing attack and they've got Cordarrelle Patterson back from injured reserve. Patterson, who did not play against Carolina in the previous matchup, ran for two scores against the Chargers.
''We have to flush that last game,'' said Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson. ''We know they like to run the ball, so there's going to be a lot of running and it's going to be a physical game.''
ROOKIE RUNNER
Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier passed Patterson for the team lead in the game Patterson returned after missing four following a knee injury. Allgeier, a fifth-round pick from BYU, ran for a career-high 99 yards on 10 carries against the Chargers and leads Atlanta with 423 yards.
Allgeier has a chance to become the second-fastest Falcons player to reach 500 yards if he gains 77 yards against the Panthers. He would reach 500 yards in his 10th game. William Andrews ran for 500 yards in his first seven games in 1979.
The Falcons' running game has been balanced with Caleb Huntley and quarterback Mariota also contributing.
FOREMAN IN CHARGE
The Panthers had success on the ground against the Falcons in the previous matchup and will look to control the game with a steady ground attack.
D'Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in the previous meeting, along with a 2-point conversion. It was Foreman's second straight 118-yard rushing game.
However, Foreman was held to 23 yards on seven carries last week as the Panthers fell behind early and were forced into passing mode.
''Foreman is a physical runner, he makes that one cut and he gets downhill in a hurry,'' Smith said.
STICKING WITH HOLCOMB
Wilks said the Panthers are sticking with interim coordinator Al Holcomb as their defensive play-caller despite Carolina giving up 79 points over the past two games.
However, Wilks did fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni on Monday, one day after Carolina's 42-21 loss to the Bengals.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:38
|34:12
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|11
|4
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|283
|333
|Total Plays
|59
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|232
|Rush Attempts
|24
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|153
|101
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-37
|10-89
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.8
|5-43.2
|Return Yards
|108
|27
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-85
|1-9
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|153
|PASS YDS
|101
|130
|RUSH YDS
|232
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
M. Mariota 1 QB
21
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|19/30
|186
|2
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
M. Mariota 1 QB
21
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|3
|43
|0
|26
|21
C. Huntley 42 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|5
|32
|0
|15
|3
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|8
|20
|0
|6
|5
C. Patterson 84 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|5
|18
|0
|9
|2
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|3
|17
|0
|12
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Byrd 14 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|4
|3
|58
|0
|21
|8
D. London 5 WR
14
FPTS
|D. London
|6
|5
|38
|1
|14
|14
K. Hodge 12 WR
11
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|2
|2
|37
|1
|25
|11
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
5
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|4
|2
|34
|0
|28
|5
K. Pitts 8 TE
4
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|8
|2
|28
|0
|18
|4
M. Pruitt 85 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
C. Patterson 84 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|3
|3
|-17
|0
|-5
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 21 DB
|R. Fenton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
J. Dalton 79 DT
|J. Dalton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
Y. Koo 7 K
3
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/1
|33
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|5
|34.8
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Patterson 84 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|28.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|11.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
P. Walker 11 QB
5
FPTS
|P. Walker
|10/16
|108
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Foreman 33 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|31
|130
|1
|23
|19
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
14
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|42
|1
|41
|14
R. Blackshear 20 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|6
|32
|0
|12
|3
P. Walker 11 QB
5
FPTS
|P. Walker
|3
|14
|0
|8
|5
C. Hubbard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|5
|14
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|2
|1
|43
|0
|43
|5
D. Moore 2 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|4
|29
|0
|20
|6
S. Smith 12 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
14
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|4
|3
|17
|0
|8
|14
G. Ricci 45 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
T. Tremble 82 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Foreman 33 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|8-4
|2.0
|0
|0
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|1-5
|1.0
|0
|0
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
E. Pineiro 4 K
13
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|4/4
|49
|1/2
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|43.2
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Blackshear 20 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CAR 19(0:14 - 4th) E.Pineiro 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 20(0:58 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to ATL 19 for 1 yard (M.Walker).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CAR 10(1:02 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 4 for 6 yards (D.Hall). PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 10 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 15(1:45 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 10 for 5 yards (M.Walker; G.Jarrett).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19(1:50 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left tackle to ATL 15 for 4 yards (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 18 - ATL 26(1:54 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 19 for -7 yards (M.Haynes).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - ATL 26(1:58 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to O.Zaccheaus.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ATL 33(2:05 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 26 for -7 yards (M.Haynes).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(2:33 - 4th) A.Williams left tackle to ATL 33 for -1 yards (D.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAR 28(2:43 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to ATL 25 - Center-J.Jansen. A.Williams to ATL 34 for 9 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAR 28(2:46 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to D.Moore (R.Grant).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 29(2:47 - 4th) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 28 for -1 yards (R.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(2:56 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 29 for 4 yards (T.Graham; G.Jarrett).
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(2:56 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is Blocked (C.Henderson) - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:01 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep left to K.Hodge for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 43(3:34 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep middle to K.Pitts to CAR 25 for 18 yards (X.Woods).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 39(3:41 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to D.Byrd ran ob at CAR 43 for 18 yards (X.Woods).
|+21 YD
2 & 16 - ATL 18(3:48 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.Byrd ran ob at ATL 39 for 21 yards.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 24(4:19 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to T.Allgeier to ATL 18 for -6 yards (S.Thompson - B.Burns) [M.Ioannidis].
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 10(4:39 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles right tackle to ATL 24 for 14 yards (F.Luvu). CAR-D.Jackson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 3(5:13 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 10 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 3(5:18 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 40(5:27 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 37 yards to ATL 3 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-C.Wooten.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 41(6:12 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore to ATL 40 for 1 yard (A.Ebiketie).
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 38(6:53 - 4th) D.Foreman right end to ATL 41 for -3 yards (R.Evans).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(7:32 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right tackle to ATL 38 for 2 yards (R.Grant; R.Fenton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 10 - ATL 48(7:36 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 40 for -8 yards (B.Burns).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ATL 46(7:50 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 48 for -6 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ATL 46(7:53 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts (S.Thompson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(8:18 - 4th) C.Huntley up the middle to CAR 46 for 6 yards (F.Luvu; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 33(8:42 - 4th) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 48 for 15 yards (F.Luvu).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 27(9:17 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to M.Pruitt to ATL 33 for 6 yards (F.Luvu).
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 66 yards from CAR 35 to ATL -1. C.Patterson to ATL 27 for 28 yards (S.Chandler).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CAR 22(9:26 - 4th) E.Pineiro 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAR 22(9:32 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to D.Foreman (D.Alford) [G.Jarrett].
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 25(10:15 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to L.Shenault to ATL 22 for 3 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - CAR 29(10:59 - 4th) R.Blackshear left guard to ATL 25 for 4 yards (T.Horne).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 24(10:59 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 24 - No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 27(11:33 - 4th) P.Walker up the middle to ATL 24 for 3 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAR 27(12:09 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to ATL 27 for no gain (T.Graham; A.Anderson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 36(12:45 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to ATL 27 for 9 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 39(13:24 - 4th) R.Blackshear up the middle to ATL 36 for 3 yards (R.Evans - J.Hawkins).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 45(13:52 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to L.Shenault to ATL 39 for 6 yards (D.Malone - R.Grant).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 48(14:29 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 45 for 3 yards (T.Graham).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 24(14:47 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 47 for 23 yards (D.Hall). PENALTY on ATL-A.Anderson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - ATL 48(14:55 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 28 yards to CAR 24 - Center-L.McCullough - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ATL 48(15:00 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts [M.Hartsfield].
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 46(0:15 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Allgeier to ATL 48 for -6 yards (M.Ioannidis) [B.Burns].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 47(1:03 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to CAR 46 for 1 yard (D.Nixon).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:51 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass deep middle to O.Zaccheaus to CAR 47 for 28 yards (C.Littleton; S.Thompson).
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:51 - 3rd) E.Pineiro extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 12(1:56 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 15(2:38 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to ATL 12 for 3 yards (A.Anderson; T.Graham).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 23(3:14 - 3rd) P.Walker right tackle to ATL 15 for 8 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - CAR 40(3:47 - 3rd) P.Walker pass deep right to S.Smith ran ob at ATL 23 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - CAR 30(4:13 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 27 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 30 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(4:44 - 3rd) R.Blackshear up the middle to ATL 30 for 8 yards (R.Grant).
|+43 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 19(5:33 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to T.Marshall to ATL 38 for 43 yards (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 16(6:10 - 3rd) C.Hubbard left guard to CAR 19 for 3 yards (L.Carter).
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 43 yards from 50 to CAR 7. R.Blackshear to CAR 16 for 9 yards (D.Malone).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:15 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 7(6:20 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CAR-X.Woods - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 8(7:01 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to CAR 7 for 1 yard (S.Thompson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(7:26 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to CAR 8 for 11 yards (C.Littleton; M.Hartsfield).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 25(8:13 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right tackle to CAR 19 for 6 yards (B.Roy; B.Burns).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(8:52 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to CAR 25 for 6 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; S.Thompson).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 42(8:57 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts. PENALTY on CAR-D.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at CAR 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 42(9:01 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 8(9:14 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to ATL 44 - Center-J.Jansen. A.Williams pushed ob at CAR 42 for 14 yards (S.Chandler; S.Franklin). CAR-G.Ricci was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - CAR 3(9:57 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 8 for 5 yards (M.Walker; A.Anderson).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 2(10:32 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 3 for 1 yard (T.Graham; D.Hall).
|+1 YD
1 & 11 - CAR 1(10:46 - 3rd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 2 for 1 yard (D.Malone). Penalty on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 2(10:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - False Start - 1 yard - enforced at CAR 2 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - ATL 41(10:53 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to CAR 2 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-K.Hodge.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ATL 36(11:31 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked ob at CAR 41 for -5 yards (F.Luvu).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - ATL 41(12:02 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to CAR 36 for 5 yards (F.Luvu; D.Brown).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - ATL 28(12:21 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end pushed ob at CAR 19 for 9 yards (X.Woods). PENALTY on ATL-P.Hesse - Offensive Holding - 13 yards - enforced at CAR 28 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(13:05 - 3rd) C.Patterson right tackle to CAR 28 for 9 yards (J.Horn; D.Brown).
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 32(13:35 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles right end pushed ob at CAR 42 for 26 yards (X.Woods; Y.Gross-Matos). PENALTY on CAR-J.Horn - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 29(14:13 - 3rd) C.Patterson left guard to ATL 32 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - CAR 19(14:20 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 52 yards to ATL 29 - Center-J.Jansen - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CAR 19(14:23 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - CAR 13(14:55 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to CAR 19 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to T.Marshall (R.Grant). PENALTY on CAR-S.Smith - Unnecessary Roughness - 12 yards - enforced at CAR 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ATL 15(0:03 - 2nd) Y.Koo 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ATL 15(0:04 - 2nd) M.Mariota spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 17(0:21 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to C.Patterson to CAR 15 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 22(0:26 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to CAR 17 for 5 yards (X.Woods).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(0:50 - 2nd) A.Williams left end to CAR 22 for 12 yards (D.Jackson - X.Woods).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 40(1:15 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to CAR 34 for 6 yards (D.Jackson; B.Burns) [M.Ioannidis].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(1:41 - 2nd) A.Williams up the middle to CAR 40 for 6 yards (B.Burns; F.Luvu).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:47 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to ATL 39 for 14 yards (X.Woods). PENALTY on CAR-X.Woods - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 39.
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CAR 31(1:52 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 29(1:55 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to ATL 31 for -2 yards (T.Graham).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 28(2:00 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to ATL 29 for -1 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(2:22 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 28 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 36(2:55 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to ATL 32 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 40(3:34 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to ATL 36 for 4 yards (R.Fenton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(4:11 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 40 for 5 yards (M.Walker; L.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(4:25 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep left intended for K.Pitts INTERCEPTED by J.Horn at CAR 37. J.Horn ran ob at ATL 45 for 18 yards (C.Patterson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:34 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to O.Zaccheaus (D.Jackson) [Y.Gross-Matos].
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+41 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 41(4:43 - 2nd) L.Shenault left end for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(5:26 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Walker pass short right to G.Ricci to ATL 41 for 2 yards (R.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ATL 12(5:32 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 31 yards to ATL 43 - Center-L.McCullough - out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 9(6:16 - 2nd) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 12 for 3 yards (D.Brown; B.Burns).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 6(7:04 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 9 for 3 yards (S.Thompson; M.Ioannidis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 3(7:43 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left guard to ATL 6 for 3 yards (D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - CAR 35(7:53 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 32 yards to ATL 3 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-C.Littleton.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CAR 28(8:55 - 2nd) P.Walker sacked at ATL 35 for -7 yards (sack split by D.Alford and A.Ebiketie).
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - CAR 33(9:34 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to ATL 28 for 5 yards (R.Evans; L.Carter).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - CAR 28(9:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 28 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 26(10:22 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 28 for -2 yards (L.Carter). ATL-T.Graham was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 32(11:01 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 26 for 6 yards (T.Andersen; G.Jarrett).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(11:33 - 2nd) R.Blackshear up the middle to ATL 32 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CAR 46(12:06 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at ATL 37 for 9 yards (R.Fenton).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 50(12:53 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to ATL 46 for 4 yards (R.Grant; A.Anderson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 48(13:22 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Dalton).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 38(13:56 - 2nd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 48 for 10 yards (J.Hawkins; J.Dalton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 34(14:33 - 2nd) D.Foreman right end to CAR 38 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 31(15:00 - 2nd) P.Walker up the middle to CAR 34 for 3 yards (T.Horne).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 30(0:44 - 1st) L.Shenault right end to CAR 31 for 1 yard (A.Ogundeji; R.Grant).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22(1:20 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to L.Shenault to CAR 30 for 8 yards (R.Fenton).
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 8(2:04 - 1st) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 22 for 14 yards (R.Grant).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 9(2:39 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 8 for -1 yards (D.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - ATL 42(2:46 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 33 yards to CAR 9 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by S.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - ATL 42(2:55 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to D.London (X.Woods). Penalty on ATL-C.Gossett - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - ATL 33(3:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to CAR 22 for 11 yards (M.Hartsfield). PENALTY on ATL-C.Gossett - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at CAR 33 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 34(3:58 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to CAR 33 for 1 yard (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 34(4:41 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to CAR 34 for no gain (J.Horn; D.Brown).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 46(5:16 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge to CAR 34 for 12 yards (J.Horn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 46(5:20 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.Byrd.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 35(5:53 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.Byrd to CAR 46 for 19 yards (X.Woods).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 37(6:28 - 1st) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 35 for -2 yards (D.Brown).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(6:53 - 1st) M.Mariota left end to ATL 37 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 63 yards from CAR 35 to ATL 2. C.Patterson to ATL 34 for 32 yards (C.Littleton).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CAR 28(7:03 - 1st) E.Pineiro 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 28(7:07 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short middle to T.Tremble.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 28(7:12 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore (D.Hall).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 28(7:48 - 1st) R.Blackshear right tackle to ATL 28 for no gain (T.Horne).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(8:30 - 1st) R.Blackshear up the middle to ATL 28 for 12 yards (R.Evans; R.Grant).
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 40(9:06 - 1st) P.Walker pass deep left to D.Moore ran ob at ATL 40 for 20 yards.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(9:43 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 40 for -1 yards (A.Ogundeji; G.Jarrett).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 40(10:05 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 41 for 1 yard (A.Ogundeji).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 35(10:46 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 40 for 5 yards (A.Anderson; R.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 31(11:21 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 35 for 4 yards (R.Evans; L.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - ATL 26(11:30 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to CAR 31 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-M.Ford.
|-5 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 31(12:04 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier to ATL 26 for -5 yards (S.Thompson - M.Haynes).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 29(12:46 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 31 for 2 yards (C.Littleton).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(13:29 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to ATL 29 for -1 yards (S.Thompson - F.Luvu).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - ATL 20(14:09 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to ATL 30 for 10 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ATL 20(14:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts. Penalty on ATL-J.Matthews - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 17(14:56 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 20 for 3 yards (M.Ioannidis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 63 yards from CAR 35 to ATL 2. C.Patterson to ATL 27 for 25 yards (S.Franklin). PENALTY on ATL-M.Ford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 27.
ATL
CAR
15
25
4th 0:10 AMZN
