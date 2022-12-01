|
|
|IND
|DAL
Colts-Cowboys Preview
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Jonathan Taylor is the third consecutive elite back the Cowboys are facing in a stretch that started with Dallas' defense struggling against the run.
The Cowboys won while keeping Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley under control. They'll try to make it 3 for 3 against Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday night.
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy thinks he has attended two college games in three decades on NFL coaching staffs. One was watching Taylor and Wisconsin against Iowa.
''Just his ability to run inside with the discipline and toughness,'' McCarthy said. ''I think he's definitely a featured back, and I wouldn't be surprised if he carries it north of 20 against us.''
There's a peek at one of the keys for the Cowboys (8-3) against Cook and Barkley. They had limited opportunities.
Dallas had the biggest road blowout in franchise history in a 40-3 rout of the Vikings, thus Cook had just 11 carries for the trailing team.
The Giants ran just 59 plays on Thanksgiving, and 35 were passes. So Barkley had just 11 attempts for 39 yards.
''We knew how important it was going to be to be able to set the edge,'' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. ''So (we) worked that as much as we could during a short week.''
The Colts are facing the short week after a 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night, while the Cowboys are on extended break coming off the 28-20 Thanksgiving victory over New York.
Dallas leads the NFL in sacks and will face the offensive line that has allowed the most.
On offense, the Cowboys are among the league's best in the six weeks since quarterback Dak Prescott returned from a broken thumb on his throwing hand.
It's the fourth game for Matt Ryan since interim coach Jeff Saturday reinserted him as the starter for the Colts. The 37-year-old is facing the NFL's top passing defense.
''The one thing I've learned is you never know how games are going to shake out,'' Ryan said. ''It doesn't matter which two teams show up and what you've done up until this point. We have a really good defense, too, that they have to go against.''
That's one of Prescott's points about the Colts, who are 10 1/2-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
''Very fundamentally sound defense,'' Prescott said. ''As I tell you all the time, we're not going to get caught up in records or think that we can just walk out there and beat these guys.''
LEARNING EXPERIENCES
Saturday acknowledged he made a mistake by not calling a timeout late in the loss to Pittsburgh.
But it's not the only learning experience for the Colts this week. Saturday said he learned a lot about himself when he was playing center for Indy's team in 2011, which went 2-14. Ryan had a couple of 4-12 seasons in Atlanta.
''You obviously want to be driving the ship,'' Ryan said. ''But I told the guys, in these kinds of situations I've learned more about players that I've played with than in really any other situation. I've gained respect and lost respect for certain guys as you're going through these things.''
I KNOW THAT GUY
Quinn and Ryan spent five-plus seasons together as coach and quarterback of the Falcons. They'll always be linked by the 34-28 overtime loss to New England in Super Bowl 51 loss, when Atlanta led 28-3 in the third quarter.
''He is a rare and relentless competitor,'' Quinn said. ''I describe like he's a wolf in sheep's clothing. He comes across real clean cut and nice, but he is a tough (expletive) competitor.''
HOLDING THE LINE
Indy's offensive line has improved marginally in the three games since Saturday replaced the fired Frank Reich. But this may be the toughest matchup left on the schedule.
The Colts still rank among the league leaders in fewest sacks allowed since 2018, but they've given up a league-high 43 this season. Micah Parsons is second in the NFL with 12 sacks, and Dallas has 45.
The test will be significant for rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann and new right guard Will Fries.
''These guys are getting sacks at an alarming rate,'' said Saturday, a two-time All-Pro center. ''They get ahead and it's a track meet. You're in trouble. I don't care who you are, how good you are offensive line-wise. This is a very good group.''
LEADING MAN
Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb is growing into the lead role after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper. And he already embraced the idea of adding free agent Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to visit the Cowboys on Monday and could be close to a decision on his next team.
Lamb has two 100-yard efforts in the past three games after going 17 games without one dating to last season.
''Most definitely getting comfortable in this position,'' said Lamb, who is second in the NFC with 857 yards receiving. ''Honestly, at the beginning, it wasn't the start I wanted or looking forward to, but I understand that it's a long season.''
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:16
|16:15
|1st Downs
|7
|12
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|141
|208
|Total Plays
|34
|41
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|98
|Rush Attempts
|17
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|80
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|6-15
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.7
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|137
|90
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-102
|3-64
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|1-26
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|80
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|141
|TOTAL YDS
|208
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|6/15
|98
|1
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|14
|56
|0
|14
|5
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|2
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|5
|1
|45
|0
|45
|5
|
K. Granson 83 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Granson
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|8
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
2
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 SS
|R. McLeod
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 FS
|R. Thomas II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
7
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|2/2
|52
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|3
|39.7
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Flowers
|3
|24.7
|27
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Flowers
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|12/20
|115
|2
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|10
|41
|0
|10
|6
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|8
|34
|1
|17
|12
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|23
|0
|14
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|4
|3
|48
|1
|22
|15
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|5
|2
|20
|1
|13
|10
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|12
|
N. Brown 85 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Brown
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|6
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|5
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 95 DT
|J. Hankins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 SS
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 OLB
|M. Parsons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
3
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|3
|52.0
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|3
|21.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 10(13:36 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 39 yards to IND 49 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - IND 8(14:15 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 10 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 8(14:19 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to A.Pierce (A.Brown).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 9(14:53 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 8 for -1 yards (S.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 69 yards from DAL 35 to IND -4. D.Flowers to IND 40 for 44 yards (M.Davis). PENALTY on IND-N.Cross - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at IND 18.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(0:08 - 2nd) M.Ryan kneels to IND 9 for -1 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 72 yards from DAL 35 to IND -7. D.Flowers to IND 28 for 35 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on IND-G.Stuard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 13(0:20 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 14(0:24 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to IND 13 for 1 yard (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 14(0:28 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to D.Schultz (Z.Franklin).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 20(0:50 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to IND 14 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 26(0:55 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to IND 20 for 6 yards (G.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 40(1:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left intended for A.Pierce INTERCEPTED by M.Hooker at DAL 48. M.Hooker pushed ob at IND 26 for 26 yards (P.Campbell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(1:06 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - IND 27(1:12 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell pushed ob at IND 40 for 13 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 27(1:15 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 27(1:19 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 25(1:30 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 52 yards to IND 23 - Center-M.Overton. D.Flowers to IND 27 for 4 yards (K.Joseph - D.Clark).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 30(1:36 - 2nd) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 25 for -5 yards (K.Paye).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DAL 30(1:42 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(1:47 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at DAL 30 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IND 16(1:51 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 16(1:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to K.Granson.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 16(2:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(2:44 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to DAL 16 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; O.Odighizuwa).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 35(2:56 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by S.Gilmore at 50. S.Gilmore to DAL 19 for 31 yards (C.McGovern).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 35(3:01 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 35(3:33 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 35 for no gain (D.Buckner - E.Speed).
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 21(4:08 - 2nd) C.Lamb right end to DAL 35 for 14 yards (K.Paye).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 12(4:33 - 2nd) C.Lamb right end to DAL 21 for 9 yards (K.Paye; R.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 12(4:37 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (S.Gilmore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - IND 48(4:43 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 40 yards to DAL 12 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 43(5:28 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 48 for -9 yards (A.Barr).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 43(5:32 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right [M.Parsons].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48(6:12 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to DAL 43 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - IND 45(6:48 - 2nd) J.Taylor left end pushed ob at DAL 48 for 7 yards (M.Hooker).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IND 41(7:30 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 45 for 4 yards (J.Hankins - D.Bland).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(8:07 - 2nd) D.Jackson left guard to IND 41 for 5 yards (J.Hankins; S.Williams).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - IND 30(8:41 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson pushed ob at IND 36 for 6 yards (J.Kearse).
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - IND 19(9:22 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 30 for 11 yards (D.Bland).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IND 24(9:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 24 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(10:11 - 2nd) D.Jackson right guard to IND 24 for 1 yard (M.Parsons).
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 67 yards from DAL 35 to IND -2. D.Flowers to IND 23 for 25 yards (P.Hendershot).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 2(10:18 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 9(10:55 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to IND 2 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 31(11:31 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at IND 9 for 22 yards (B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 35(12:05 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to IND 31 for 4 yards (B.Facyson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(12:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard right guard to IND 35 for 4 yards (R.McLeod).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44(13:14 - 2nd) T.Pollard left end pushed ob at IND 39 for 17 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - IND 16(13:21 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 40 yards to DAL 44 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 25(14:05 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 16 for -9 yards (D.Wilson).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 20(14:48 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 25 for 5 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 20(14:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (J.Kearse).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 40(15:00 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-M.Overton - Touchback.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - DAL 29(0:14 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 40 for 11 yards (B.Okereke - S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DAL 29(0:21 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz. Heavy pressure by 91-Y.Ngakoue.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(0:58 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson to DAL 29 for -5 yards (R.McLeod).
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 25(1:29 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to N.Brown to DAL 34 for 9 yards (J.Blackmon - Z.Franklin).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 21(2:07 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 25 for 4 yards (K.Paye).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(2:33 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 21 for 5 yards (K.Paye).
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 68 yards from IND 35 to DAL -3. K.Turpin to DAL 16 for 19 yards (E.Speed).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 1st) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - IND 14(2:42 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Dulin for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(3:18 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to DAL 14 for 1 yard (N.Gallimore).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(3:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Pierce pushed ob at DAL 15 for 45 yards (A.Brown).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - IND 26(4:16 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 40 for 14 yards (D.Wilson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(4:42 - 1st) J.Taylor right end pushed ob at IND 26 for 5 yards (D.Wilson; N.Gallimore).
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 72 yards from DAL 35 to IND -7. I.Rodgers pushed ob at IND 28 for 35 yards (P.Hendershot; C.Goodwin). Penalty on DAL-P.Hendershot - Taunting - offsetting - enforced at IND 21. Penalty on IND-D.Jackson - Offensive Holding - offsetting.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 20(4:58 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 21(5:37 - 1st) T.Pollard left guard to IND 20 for 1 yard (D.Buckner; Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 21(5:41 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep middle to D.Schultz.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - DAL 27(6:17 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to IND 21 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore - Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 28(6:54 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to IND 27 for 1 yard (Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 31(7:32 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to IND 28 for 3 yards (E.Speed - K.Paye).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(8:09 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to IND 31 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 46(8:41 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to IND 36 for 10 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(9:13 - 1st) T.Pollard right end pushed ob at IND 46 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40(9:43 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to IND 49 for 11 yards (R.McLeod; R.Thomas).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 30(10:11 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard ran ob at DAL 40 for 10 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27(10:43 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 30 for 3 yards (D.Odeyingbo; B.Cowart).
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to DAL 0. K.Turpin to DAL 27 for 27 yards (T.Brown; D.Flowers).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IND 33(10:53 - 1st) C.McLaughlin 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - IND 34(11:37 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to DAL 33 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence; N.Gallimore).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - IND 38(12:12 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to DAL 34 for 4 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(12:42 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to DAL 38 for 2 yards (D.Wilson - M.Parsons).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - IND 49(12:59 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to K.Granson to DAL 40 for 9 yards (A.Barr).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(13:31 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to DAL 49 for 4 yards (J.Hankins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 24(13:42 - 1st) B.Anger punts 44 yards to IND 32 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by D.Flowers. PENALTY on DAL-K.Joseph - Fair Catch Interference - 15 yards - enforced at IND 32.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 24(13:47 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to D.Schultz (R.McLeod).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 18(14:22 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to N.Brown to DAL 24 for 6 yards (I.Rodgers).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 18(14:55 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 18 for no gain (B.Okereke; G.Stewart).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to DAL 0. K.Turpin to DAL 18 for 18 yards (G.Stuard).
