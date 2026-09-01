It's full steam ahead for the NFL as it rockets towards the start of the 2026 regular season. Right now, the league is in a bit of purgatory, sitting between the end of the preseason and roster cuts, while still a little more than a week out from the results counting for real. This gives us a chance to catch our breath before the regular season and look in the rearview mirror to assess what transpired over the preseason.

Coming into these exhibitions, there were plenty of storylines to follow, including quarterback battles, veterans adjusting to new environments, and first-year coaches continuing to lay their foundation for the upcoming year. Below, we'll highlight some of those storylines, determine whether or not some of the biggest questions were answered, and deliver our grades for how each team's preseason went.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Grade: B+

While records in the preseason hardly mean anything, kudos to first-year coach Joe Brady for going a perfect 3-0 over the exhibitions. Buffalo didn't play its starters a ton throughout the preseason, but the offense did see a brief glimpse of what's to come between Josh Allen and his new wideout DJ Moore. In the opening preseason game of the summer, the duo connected on three of their four targets for 61 yards. Allen led back-to-back scoring drives and looked to be in midseason form. The defense also saw flashes from veteran pass rusher Mike Dana, who'll be in the rotation along with Bradley Chubb and rookie T.J. Parker.

New England Patriots

Grade: C

New England has a lot of top-end talent, but depth could prove to be its Achilles' heel in the quest to build on its Super Bowl appearance. Mike Vrabel even said the quiet part out loud over the preseason, telling reporters after the Week 2 exhibition against Philadelphia, "I do not think we have a very deep team." That's particularly true on defense and was on display in the loss to Cleveland, when the Dillon Gabriel-led offense posted 17 points in the first quarter. The Christian Gonzalez contract extension saga also continues to loom over the organization, making it a somewhat turbulent summer in Foxborough.

Miami Dolphins

Grade: C-

The Dolphins went 0-3 over the preseason, which might be a precursor to how the 2026 regular season will go. Overall, the offense struggled, averaging 7.3 points in their three exhibitions. In fact, they scored just one touchdown this summer, a 14-play, 93-yard drive led by incoming starter Malik Willis in Week 1 of the preseason. This is a young team that is still trying to find its way, which was evident in them completely revamping their QB room behind Willis, trading away Quinn Ewers and acquiring Kyle McCord. That said, they have started to see flashes from some of those youngsters, including second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

New York Jets

Grade: C

Injuries were a big storyline throughout the summer for the Jets. Star running back Breece Hall missed time due to a groin injury, first-round rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been dealing with a hernia, and edge rusher Joseph Ossai has a foot ailment. The No. 1 thing to accomplish coming out of the preseason is to be as close to full health as you can get, and New York is limping just a bit. On a more positive note, Geno Smith showed promise in his lone drive of the summer, completing all seven of his attempts on a 69-yard touchdown drive against Pittsburgh. Two areas that still have major question marks hovering over them are at kicker and corner. Jason Sanders struggled with kicking this preseason and will now battle Blake Grupe, who was just brought in after roster cuts. Meanwhile, there's plenty of uncertainty surrounding Brandon Stephens and Azareye'h Thomas' ability to anchor the secondary, while rookie D'Angelo Ponds just got back on the field after missing the bulk of the offseason due to injury.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Grade: B

The biggest issue for the Bengals -- aside from health -- over the past few years has been their defense. The franchise deployed plenty of capital to address it this offseason, and judging by what we saw in the preseason, it may have paid dividends. Defensive coordinator Al Golden held opponents to 14 or fewer points in all three exhibitions and posted seven total sacks. If that is a sign of things to come for Cincinnati over the regular season, they have a Super Bowl ceiling.

Baltimore Ravens

Grade: B+

It looks like Jesse Minter is going to have Baltimore's defense whipped into shape, as they allowed just 13 total points over the course of an undefeated preseason. On offense, undrafted rookie QB Joe Fagnano made the team after a strong showing this summer, and third-round receiver Ja'Kobi Lane looks like he'll contribute early. While those are the positives, there are some red flags with the Ravens, particularly at kicker and center. Tyler Loop struggled over the preseason, missing three of his eight attempts. That led the Ravens to add veteran kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad following roster cuts. Meanwhile, center remains a major question in the aftermath of losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. Danny Pinter was earmarked as the starter, but suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month. Now, Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn are the two top options for the job in Week 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: C+

The Steelers didn't see Aaron Rodgers at all this summer, but they did get a potential glimpse into the future as 2026 third-round pick Drew Allar flashed over the course of the preseason. It won't mean much for the regular season, but he could be in the running for the top job in 2027 following Rodgers' retirement. On to more pressing areas of the roster: the Joey Porter Jr. contract impasse has hung over the team throughout the preseason. He's since been activated off the PUP list, so it'll be interesting to see if an extension comes down the wire. Meanwhile, rookie running back Eli Heidenreich impressed enough to earn the RB3 role behind Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, and helped pave the way for Kaleb Johnson to be traded to Green Bay. First-round tackle Max Iheanachor had an up-and-down preseason, but the trade of Broderick Jones to Dallas suggests they believe he can slot in at right tackle sooner rather than later.

Cleveland Browns

Grade: D

The Browns have fascinating pieces all across the roster who showed flashes this summer, which is what is keeping the team from getting a failing grade. Really, this comes down to the lackluster quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Watson "won" the job, but he hardly looked the part of an NFL starter. To make matters worse, Watson even put Browns fans in the crosshairs after being booed in a preseason contest against Buffalo. Despite all that, he'll be the guy in Week 1, but it feels like Sanders will get his shot at some point. Yet again, Cleveland is primed for a carousel at quarterback.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade: B-

Trevor Lawrence and the key Jaguars starters didn't see much, if any, action this preseason. That said, we did get to see some depth on display for Jacksonville. Undrafted free agent Bryan Thomas Jr. making the initial 53-man roster was one of the better stories of cutdown day. The defensive end was a menace throughout the preseason, totaling eight pressures and 3.5 sacks. This undrafted gem now gives the Jags some serious depth off the edge, especially when factoring in 2026 fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams, who also impressed. Cam Little also continues to dazzle with his unreal range, hitting from 61 yards out in the preseason finale.

Tennessee Titans

Grade: C+

Cam Ward didn't do much in his brief showing this summer to suggest that a Year 2 breakout is incoming. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 13-of-24 for 126 yards. The Ward-led offense had six total drives during the preseason: One touchdown, a field goal, three punts, and a turnover on downs. It wasn't terrible, but it did leave us wanting to see more from the unit. Tennessee did see some flashes from a couple of its rookies. Second-round linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. looks to be an immediate contributor and could push Cody Barton fr the starting job at middle linebacker. Fernando Carmona Jr., a fifth-round pick out of Arkansas, locked in the starting job at right guard with a strong preseason. One concern for Tennessee's offensive line, however, is the lack of depth at tackle behind starters JC Latham and Dan Moore.

Indianapolis Colts

Grade: C-

Indy went 0-2-1 over their three exhibitions, while electing to hold out Daniel Jones (recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury last year) and other key starters. One thing that stood out was the lack of depth behind Jones. Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. both made the 53-man roster, but neither impressed much over the preseason. Leonard completed 20-of-42 for 199 yards and two interceptions. Richardson continues to show flashes of raw ability that previously made him a first-round pick, but his erratic play persists. He completed 21 of his 33 passes for 249 yards and an interception, while adding 68 yards on the ground. That lack of depth behind Jones is a microcosm of the roster at large. Meanwhile, wideout Kennan Allen, who signed with the Colts in mid-August, was just arrested on DWI charges and could face league discipline.

Houston Texans

Grade: B

Houston went winless over the course of the preseason, but again, the results really don't matter. What was noteworthy was the encouraging signs we saw from C.J. Stroud, albeit in a very small showing in Week 2. The numbers don't jump off the page (4-of-6 for 27 yards), but Stroud looked confident, made the right decisions, and flashed some mobility. After a nightmarish playoff run, it was a step in the right direction towards a rebound season. While Stroud did lose second-year receiver Jayden Higgins to a season-ending ACL tear this summer, the acquisition of Kayshon Boutte from New England shouldn't go overlooked. The defense, of course, looks like it'll be spectacular yet again, and the summer proved they have a solid amount of depth on that side of the ball. Second-round defensive tackle Kayden McDonald looks like a stud, and undrafted defensive end Sebastian Harsh made the team after a nice showing. The big question with this team will center around the O-line.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Grade: B+

The No. 1 storyline for Denver coming into the summer was the status of Bo Nix, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last postseason, which derailed its Super Bowl chances. He only played in two drives (Week 2 vs. Packers), but the former first-round pick seemed to pick up right where he left off. Nix completed 6-of-9 throws for 76 yards and a touchdown. Denver scored on both of Nix's drives, and the third-year signal-caller even got his new weapon, Jaylen Waddle, involved, connecting on a 35-yard pass. When you pair those positive strides from Nix with a defense that should remain among the very best in the NFL, Denver is sitting in a strong position. What keeps them from getting a higher grade, however, is that outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper landed on the commissioner's exempt list following two arrests in June.

Los Angeles Chargers

Grade: B-

Justin Herbert looks like he could be in for the best season of his career with Mike McDaniel pulling the strings of the offense, if his 65-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston in the preseason finale is any indication. With starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back in the mix, protection off the edge should be much better. However, losing center Tyler Biadasz for the year due to a torn ACL was an all-too-familiar blow. Second-round rookie Jake Slaughter will take over, but there are some questions along the interior of the line. The kicking game was a bit shaky, with Cameron Dicker converting two of his three field goal attempts, missing a 49-yarder. He also missed an extra point. Despite winning the backup job over DJ Uiagalelei, Trey Lance didn't have a great preseason, completing 22 of his 38 passes (57.9%) for 237 yards and an interception.

Las Vegas Raiders

Grade: B

Yes, Fernando Mendoza looked clunky and couldn't truly put pressure on Kirk Cousins to win the starting job, but it was always the plan to slow-play it with the No. 1 overall pick. First-year head coach Klint Kubiak telegraphed that Cousins had the inside track at the Week 1 job all offseason, and that has merely come to fruition. While there were turnovers, Mendoza also flashed what made him the top pick, and with a little more seasoning, he'll be QB1 by season's end in all likelihood. Whether it's Cousins or Mendoza, it appears the Raiders will have some strong depth in the backfield behind Ashton Jeanty, with Mike Washington Jr. putting together a strong preseason. Second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes will have a sizable role in the secondary right out of the gate, and sixth-round wideout Malik Benson will compete for targets in a receiver room that is looking for someone to step up.

Kansas City Chiefs

Grade: B-

Patrick Mahomes did not see any action this preseason as he recovers from a torn ACL and LCL that cut his 2025 campaign short. While it would've been nice to see No. 15 in a true game setting, it does appear like he'll be ready to go for Week 1, which is really all that matters. Of the players we did see this summer, it looks like K.C. will be relying on its rookie class, and that may not be a bad thing. Mansoor Delane, the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU, looked primed to slot in as Kansas City's No. 1 corner, while second-round pass rusher R Mason Thomas could be a force. That said, there are still some key concerns with the Chiefs, particularly along the offensive line. Josh Simmons, who is penciled in as the starting left tackle, has a back injury that's cause for concern. Then, Jaylon Moore and Kahlil Benson were duking it out for the starting right tackle job. Having questions at both tackle spots in an offense where your quarterback is coming back from an ACL tear is less than ideal.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Grade: B+

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and a number of other key Cowboys starters didn't partake in the preseason. That said, there was plenty of intrigue on the offensive side of the ball as Sam Howell and Joe Milton duked it out for the backup role. Howell won out, with Milton being waived. On defense, third-round linebacker Jaishawn Barham opened eyes with his play this summer, giving Dallas some much-needed depth at the position with upside for more. Undrafted wideout Camden Brown made the opening 53-man roster after catching six balls for 166 yards and two touchdowns this preseason. Meanwhile, from a player-acquisition standpoint, the Cowboys added pass rusher Von Miller and offensive tackle Broderick Jones during the preseason. Again, the headliners that we'll see in Week 1 stayed behind the scenes, but Dallas put together a solid summer.

New York Giants

Grade: B

The wide receiver room garnered a lot of attention this preseason, largely due to Odell Beckham Jr. and Malik Nabers. Beckham made the team after a solid showing in the preseason, setting the stage for a feel-good story as he writes his final chapter. That said, Nabers is the bigger story. The star receiver has made tremendous strides in his recovery from an ACL tear he suffered last season, and could be available as soon as Week 1. That's a major development for an offense looking to take a step forward in Year 2 of Jaxson Dart. Of course, Dart staying out of the blue medical tent will be a key focus, and he did find his way in there during the preseason. The backfield, while deep, does have some questions. Cam Skattebo caught the ire of John Harbaugh, who called him "infectious" and not in a glowing manner. Meanwhile, Najee Harris was added to the room after Tyrone Tracy Jr. struggled mightily out of the gate.

Washington Commanders

Grade: D

It sounds like it was a summer to forget for the Commanders. From an injury standpoint, they were dealt a significant blow, losing star left tackle Laremy Tunsil after he tore his triceps during camp. That puts an already suspect Washington offensive line under even more scrutiny. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton also landed on IR due to a torn pec. On a more positive note, the team is expected to get back pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt soon, but both have missed time due to injury. Washington's play has been less than stellar, and a large chunk of that is due to them limping into the regular season on the health front.

Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: C

The Eagles' rookie class didn't exactly endear itself this summer. First-round wideout Makai Lemon was sidelined for the bulk of camp due to a hamstring injury. He did play in the preseason finale and caught three of his five targets for just 3 yards receiving. Lemon also dropped a pass that turned into an interception. As for Eli Stwoers, the second-round tight end has also struggled and may not contribute to the offense as quickly as Philadelphia had hoped. For a team looking to replace the production of A.J. Brown, having their top two rookie weapons stumble out of the gate isn't a great sign for a smooth-running offense out of the gate.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers

Grade: C-

Green Bay was hit with a couple of significant blows on both sides of the ball. Pass rusher Micah Parsons was officially placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the first four games of the regular season. This wasn't that surprising, as Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, but a big blow to the defense to begin the year nonetheless. Then, the offense was stripped of running back Josh Jacobs, who was placed on the commissioner's exempt list after he was charged with two misdemeanors. That leaves MarShawn Lloyd as the top back, along with Chris Brooks and the recently acquired Kaleb Johnson. These two developments leave Green Bay thin at pass rusher and in the backfield to begin 2026.

Detroit Lions

Grade: C

Detroit kept many of its key veterans on the shelf during the preseason. Even by taking a more cautious approach, they're still a little dinged up to begin the year. During roster cuts, the Lions placed safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch on the reserve/PUP list, along with starting center Cade Mays. That means all three of those linchpins will be sidelined for at least the first four games of the regular season. Meanwhile, running back Isiah Pachecho, who was set to take over the secondary role in the Lions backfield for David Montgomery, has also dealt with his share of injuries this summer, leaving them with Jacob Saylors potentially as the RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs.

Chicago Bears

Grade: C

The Bears have strong depth at the skill positions, which showed throughout the preseason. Roschon Johnson is a quality third option behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Meanwhile, Tyson Bagent continued to make his case as arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL during his appearances. Chicago also appears to have found a gem in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft in defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg. His preseason was so impressive that the Bears felt comfortable trading away Gervon Dexter. The big question for this team going into the regular season, however, sits along the offensive line at left tackle. Braxton Jones appears set to start on the blindside out of the gate, but he didn't exactly impress when he was on the field this preseason.

Minnesota Vikings

Grade: B

Kevin O'Connell took a bit longer than anticipated to name Kyler Murray the starter, but he got there, and it's the right call. Murray gives Minnesota the highest ceiling of any quarterback they have on the roster. O'Connell was also wise to make Carson Wentz the top backup over J.J. McCarthy, who continued to struggle this preseason with layup throws. This quarterback room as it's currently constructed (with Murray at the top followed by Wentz and then McCarthy) is the optimal approach. The Vikings also had a couple of undrafted free agents ascend this summer, with wideout Dillon Bell and safety Jacob Thomas both making the initial 53-man roster.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers

Grade: C

Carolina had an extended preseason after taking part in the Hall of Fame Game. Haynes King was the story in that opener, and the undrafted rookie quarterback made the initial 53-man roster. As for the top of the QB depth chart, Bryce Young did see game action this summer, starting with the Week 1 matchup against Buffalo. There, the Young-led offense endured three straight three-and-outs, where he completed 3-of-5 for 18 yards. He somewhat rebounded the following week against Jacksonville. The offense initially punted on its opening possession, but Young led a 58-yard touchdown drive on his second and final possession of the summer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade: C+

Like most teams, the Bucs didn't give their key starters many reps. For instance, Baker Mayfield played two series during Tampa Bay's second preseason contest of the summer against the Chiefs. Mayfield's offense punted twice before his day was done, and he completed two of his four pass attempts for just 10 yards. Behind him, however, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels won the backup job. Over his three games, Daniels completed 27-of-44 for 239 yards and a touchdown. He beat out Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak for the gig. Meanwhile, the Bucs did get clarity with star nose tackle Vita Vea, agreeing to a one-year extension that rescinded his trade request. One area of concern, however, resides in the receiver room, with Emeka Egbuka (sprained toe) and Jlane McMillan (knee) both hobbled, leaving their status for Week 1 somewhat clouded.

Atlanta Falcons

Grade: F

The Falcons have gone through it this summer. Atlanta had one of the highest-profile quarterback battles in the NFL, and with the preseason now over, we have more questions than answers. Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a starter for Week 1, which is a damming development for Tua Tagovailoa. He had the inside track throughout the summer with Michael Penix Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL and only recently cleared for 11-on-11s. Despite that edge, Tagovailoa's play continues to keep the door open as he failed to grab the job by the horns. Heck, even Cooper Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand had better summers than Tagovailoa. On top of the uncertainty at quarterback, the Falcons lost edge rusher Jalon Walker for the year due to a torn ACL, and fellow pass rusher James Pearce Jr. has been suspended for the first eight games of the year stemming from a domestic dispute in February.

New Orleans Saints

Grade: C-

The Saints will not have their No. 8 overall pick, Jordyn Tyson, for at least the first four weeks of the regular season as the wideout was officially placed on IR due to a hamstring injury he suffered this summer. That puts a sizable dent into New Orleans' offense. While the preseason is meant to work out the kinks, the Saints committed a ton of penalties. Over the three exhibitions, they tallied 24 accepted penalties for 201 yards, according to SB Nation. For a young team that will be trying to punch above its weight in 2026, there cannot be self-inflicted mistakes.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Grade: A+

The good vibes continued for the Rams as they went undefeated in the preseason. Not only did they have a perfect record, but they also got there by taking a glimpse into the future at the quarterback position. 2026 first-rounder Ty Simpson flashed his potential throughout the summer, completing 47-of-60 throws for 382 yards and three touchdowns. To put it simply, Simpson looked like the real deal, and anyone with a rooting interest in the Rams beyond 2026 should be very excited. Even Stetson Bennett IV impressed, giving L.A. plenty of depth behind Matthew Stafford. On top of seemingly nailing their first-round quarterback, the Rams officially welcomed defensive lineman Aaron Donald out of retirement, so this team is locked and loaded for a Super Bowl push.

San Francisco 49ers

Grade: B

Surprisingly, the 49ers are somewhat healthy heading into the regular season. Yes, they had their share of injury scares, but tight end George Kittle and pass rusher Nick Bosa are both set to return to practice as they continue to rehab from season-ending injuries last year. Safety Malik Mustapha, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and wideout Mike Evans are also progressing. The most notable on-field story for the Niners, however, is with rookie receiver De'Zhaun Stribling. The second-round pick looks like he'll make an immediate impact on the offense after a stellar preseason where he caught 11 passes for 109 yards.

Arizona Cardinals

Grade: C

Injuries were a big story of the summer for Arizona. First-round rookie Jeremiyah Love suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 of the preseason following some questionable heavy usage out of the gate. That puts his status for Week 1 of the regular season in question. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Carson Beck impressed in the Hall of Fame Game, but had been sidelined due to a rib injury. That eliminated any real push for him to see the field over Jacoby Brissett, but it wouldn't be surprising if Arizona did take a look at the rookie at some point later this season.

Seattle Seahawks

Grade: C+

The defending Super Bowl champions went 0-2-1 over the preseason, but that doesn't mean much as they didn't play their key starters at all. However, they did take care of one of their key pieces, inking Devon Witherspoon to a market-setting $132 million extension during the preseason. As for the on-field product that we did see over the exhibitions, the biggest concerns reside at kicker. Jason Myers struggled mightily this summer, converting just two of his five field goals and one of his three extra points.