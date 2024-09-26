The New York Giants will try to turn around their fortunes against the Dallas Cowboys when they meet in a key NFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football. Dallas has won six consecutive games in the series and outscored New York 89-17 last year, including a 40-0 victory at MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, N.J. The Cowboys (1-2), who have dropped two in a row, are 0-1 in the conference and are playing their first divisional game. The Giants (1-2), who are coming off a win on Sunday, are 0-2 in the conference and 0-1 in the NFC East.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -5.5

Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 45.5 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -261, New York Giants +213

DAL: Cowboys are 5-5 on the road since the start of 2023

NYG: Giants are 4-5 at MetLife Stadium since the beginning of last season

Why you should back the Cowboys

Dallas is led by a solid receiving corps, which has two players with 10 or more receptions through the first three games. Leading the way is fifth-year veteran wide receiver DeeDee Lamb. He has 13 receptions for 218 yards (16.8 average) and one touchdown. He also has three explosive plays, including a 65-yarder, and has converted eight first downs.

Third-year receiver Jalen Tolbert is off to the best start of his career. He has 10 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. He has one explosive play of 39 yards and has converted seven first downs. Although he played all 17 games a year ago, he finished with 22 receptions for 268 yards (12.2 average) and two touchdowns. For his career, he has played in 28 games and has made 34 receptions for 416 yards (12.2 average) and three touchdowns with 20 first-down conversions.

Why you should back the Giants

Sixth-year veteran quarterback Daniel Jones is back under center this season after missing 11 games a year ago due to injury. In three games, he has completed 59.6% of his passes for 600 yards and four touchdowns. He has been picked off twice and has an 80.6 rating. In 63 career games, all with the Giants, he has completed 64% of his passes for 13,112 yards and 66 touchdowns. He has thrown 42 interceptions and has a rating of 84.9.

Helping power the defense is safety Jason Pinnock. The fourth-year veteran, who began his career with the New York Jets, is in his third year with the Giants. He is third on the team with 18 tackles, including 12 solo, and is tied for the team lead with three sacks for 13 yards and has three tackles for loss. He has also broken up one pass.

